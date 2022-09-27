Read full article on original website
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
The Second Season of the Chefs in Residency Program at Volver Restaurant kicks off with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" HarleyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Delco’s Still Got It: 6 Public High Schools Make Top 50 List
Six Delaware County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. All schools on the top 50 list received an A+ or an A grade for their overall score.
northernvirginiamag.com
Why Wilmington and New Castle Are the Perfect Stops For a History Lover’s Vacation
Get to know the history of the nation’s first — and second smallest — state. Take the history buffs in your family to Delaware to learn all about the charming First State — the first to ratify the Constitution of the United States on December 7, 1787.
12 Montgomery County Public High Schools Rank Among Top 50 in Pa. for 2023
12 Montgomery County high schools have been recognized by Niche for academic excellence. Twelve Montgomery County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2023 Best Public High Schools in Pennsylvania...
According to Data from Pennsylvania Lottery, Delco One of Unluckiest Counties in the State
Data from the Pennsylvania Lottery suggests that Delaware and Chester counties are two of the unluckiest counties in the state, writes Sara Satullo for the Easton Express-Times. With multimillion-dollar payouts, everyone dreams of winning the lottery, and each year the Pennsylvania Lottery publishes a list of the lucky winners by...
Crozer Health, Prospect sued over plan to close Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Foundation for Delaware County is taking Crozer Health and its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, to court over their plan to shut down Delaware County Memorial Hospital.
Chef Cole Caprioni, Rocco’s at The Brick, Newtown, PA
Open since 1763, there is simply no denying the history that is built within the walls at the Brick in Newtown, PA. And at Rocco’s at the Brick, if there is one thing they want their guests to remember, it’s this: Whether dining in, carrying out or being entrusted to host a special event, family always comes first. From first dates to celebrating a job promotion, or wedding anniversary Rocco’s mission is to “share it with us once, share it for a lifetime.” The Keystone State eatery’s goal is to create memorable moments that guests will carry for a lifetime.
WFMZ-TV Online
Better on the Bone Butcher opens in Pottstown after some surprise help from Allentown company
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - After a long road, Better on the Bone Butcher and Deli in Pottstown officially opened on Tuesday. The moment almost never happened for owners Dottie and Mark Spillane. "This was big step for us from where we came from," Mark said. The couple overcame homelessness and put...
Discover Lancaster Brews Up Innovative Experience to Jolt Visitors into a Trip: A Coffee Trail
Discover Lancaster's Coffee Trail is a serving of caffeine with a stir of small-business support and participant rewards. Pennsylvania’s food-and-drink profile has yielded numerous ways to experience it: ale trails, apple trails, even a pickle-centric trail. With this popularity in mind, Discover Lancaster has brewed up its own version: a new coffee trail.
philasun.com
Statement from Philadelphia NAACP President CATHERINE HICKS on Roxborough HS shooting
The headline reads “5 TEEN FOOTBALL PLAYERS SHOT AFTER AMBUSH NEAR ROXBOROUGH HIGH SCHOOL IN PHILADELPHIA; 1 DEAD”. Same headline different victims, our sons and daughters are in trouble Philadelphia! We tell our children to go school, get involved, join activities and yet they still aren’t safe. Yesterday’s...
Phillymag.com
This Philly Wawa Now Closes for an Hour Each Afternoon to Avoid Students
And it's literally across the street from the local police station. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Philadelphia Police Department now says that the teens caught on video ransacking a Wawa store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Vince Fumo’s Mansion in Spring Garden
This Gilded Age grand dame looks like a million bucks and sells for about four times that. But think of all the money you could raise hosting events here. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Are you one of...
Norwood Woman Is A Head of the Popcorn Game at Citizens Bank Park
If you visit Citizens Bank Park you’re bound to see a woman balancing a tub of popcorn boxes on her head. That’s just Samantha DiMarco of Norwood, a park vendor who wanted to take some of the boredom out of her job, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Expanding Cargo at Philly Airport Will be Good for Delco, CEO Says
The Philadelphia International Airport generates in excess of $3 billion in economic benefits to Delaware County. That’s according to airport interim CEO Keith Brune, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. Looking ahead, there is potential for even more revenue generation as the airport expands its cargo operations.
LoanStar in Swarthmore 2nd Fastest Growing Company in Region
A LoanStar Technologies representative at a convention vendor booth.Image via LoneStar Technologies Facebook page. In 2022, LoanStar Technologies in Swarthmore placed second on the Philadelphia Business Journal’s Soaring 76 list of the fastest-growing companies headquartered in the region.
WDEL 1150AM
'To know Rysheema is to love Rysheema' - former Wilmington Council member mourned, her life celebrated
Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon was remembered Tuesday as a leader, a mentor to the community and a trailblazer during a celebration of life service at Congo Legacy Center. Family members were joined by elected officials and others whose lives were touched through her work as a council person...
Brother of teen shot outside Roxborough High School speaks out: 'Worst feeling in the world'
"I was at work and got a call from my stepmom saying my little brother got shot," said Alex Torres. His little brother was among five shot outside Roxborough High School.
Tutors From Villanova’s Rays of Sunshine Fill Education Gap
The Rays of Sunshine, a service and tutoring organization at Villanova University, provides tutors to five local schools and two nonprofits in the Greater Philadelphia area seven days a week, writes Shay McDowell for The Villanovan. Individual tutors visit with students from elementary school through senior year in hour-long sessions...
MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband, a former Pa. teacher
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband after less than two years of marriage, according to a story from 6ABC. Scott, one of the world’s richest people, married Dan Jewett last year after divorcing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019. Jewett is a Seattle-based...
Pottstown Cleanup Day Bags a Rave Review: ‘It’s Amazing How Great the Streets Look after Only Two Hours of Effort’
Three of many volunteers for the Hobart's Run Pottstown community cleanup.Image via Hobart's Run. Parts of Pottstown got a clean sweep in a recent community cleanup organized by Hobart’s Run, a neighborhood initiative.
Study Will Look at Safety and Development Potential for Route 291 Corridor
A study is underway to look at how to make Route 291 in Delaware County safer and more user-friendly for the communities it passes through. The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commissionand members of Delaware County Council announced Tuesday afternoon that a $150,000 road safety study will be conducted on Route 291.
DELCO.Today
