Conshohocken, PA

Total Food Service

Chef Cole Caprioni, Rocco's at The Brick, Newtown, PA

Open since 1763, there is simply no denying the history that is built within the walls at the Brick in Newtown, PA. And at Rocco's at the Brick, if there is one thing they want their guests to remember, it's this: Whether dining in, carrying out or being entrusted to host a special event, family always comes first. From first dates to celebrating a job promotion, or wedding anniversary Rocco's mission is to "share it with us once, share it for a lifetime." The Keystone State eatery's goal is to create memorable moments that guests will carry for a lifetime.
NEWTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

Discover Lancaster Brews Up Innovative Experience to Jolt Visitors into a Trip: A Coffee Trail

Discover Lancaster's Coffee Trail is a serving of caffeine with a stir of small-business support and participant rewards. Pennsylvania's food-and-drink profile has yielded numerous ways to experience it: ale trails, apple trails, even a pickle-centric trail. With this popularity in mind, Discover Lancaster has brewed up its own version: a new coffee trail.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Vince Fumo's Mansion in Spring Garden

This Gilded Age grand dame looks like a million bucks and sells for about four times that. But think of all the money you could raise hosting events here. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Are you one of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Tutors From Villanova's Rays of Sunshine Fill Education Gap

The Rays of Sunshine, a service and tutoring organization at Villanova University, provides tutors to five local schools and two nonprofits in the Greater Philadelphia area seven days a week, writes Shay McDowell for The Villanovan. Individual tutors visit with students from elementary school through senior year in hour-long sessions...
VILLANOVA, PA
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

