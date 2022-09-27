Read full article on original website
Prospective Art & Design Students Can Gain Hands-on Experience of the Major at Harcum College
Harcum College is offering the opportunity for prospective Art & Design students to view its program firsthand. Prospective Art & Design majors are invited to take part in a Harcum College preview of its coursework in an in-depth, personal way. The school’s Oct. 22 “Art & Design Experience” is a morning of hands-on workshops featuring current Harcum College Art & Design majors.
DeSales University to Hold MBA Information Session in Oct.
DeSales MBA will be holding virtual information sessions in October:. All sessions are held via Zoom. Join in to learn about the multiple start dates, the MBA concentrations, and the new MS-Business Analytics program. Hear about the certificate options, and one-credit course offerings. Thinking about it? Get started in January.
Black Rock Students Get State-of-the-Art Educational Setting
Named as a tribute to the Lenni Lenape indigenous tribe, Black Rock Middle School is no small project. This $90-million building, originally proposed in 2016, began construction in August 2020. Now, it’s opening its doors to 1,100 fifth through eighth graders, writes Michael Bradley for Main Line Today. The...
Concord University collaborates with Vietnam institution to create pathway for international education
ATHENS, W.Va. (Hinton News) – Concord University has signed an MOU with University of Finance-Marketing in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, creating a path for students to complete their education in Business Administration at CU. President Kendra Boggess, Provost Edward Huffstetler, and International Student Director Nancy Ellison met with UFM President Pham Tien Dat and the Minister of Education and Training, Nguyen Kim Son, at the ETS Headquarters at Princeton University on September 23 to sign the educational agreement. This meeting was part of the US-Vietnam Education Collaboration Forum that included presentations from Microsoft, Apple, and USAID. Concord University and other...
IBM Teams With 20 Historically Black Colleges and Universities to Address Cybersecurity Talent Shortage
During the National HBCU Week Conference convened by the U.S. Department of Education and the White House, IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced its collaboration with 20 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to help them establish Cybersecurity Leadership Centers. With 500,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs in the U.S., the need for expertise...
thedailytexan.com
NASA funds UT professor’s space sustainability proposal
A space sustainability proposal co-created by a UT researcher was selected by NASA on Sept. 13 to help spread sustainability efforts to the stars. Moriba Jah, associate professor of aerospace engineering and engineering mechanics, contributed to the proposal, called “Adaptive Space Governance and Decision-Support using Source-Sink Evolutionary Environmental Models.” Jah worked alongside Richard Linares and Danielle Wood, associate and assistant aeronautics and astronautics professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and their proposal is one of three research plans from university-based teams selected, according to the NASA press release.
Phys.org
Widening participation in STEM requires an attitude change
Students rule themselves out of, or in to, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) disciplines, based on stereotyped views of what makes a typical student, a new study has found. New research from the University of Reading has found a social hierarchy in STEM, as well as narrow but differing...
Graduate school and beyond: graduate degrees make students more appealing to employers
Graduate students have found themselves with more employment opportunities than in prior years. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. As the percentage of people earning bachelor’s degrees increases, furthering one’s education to remain competitive in the job market has become more important.
BBC
Maynooth University student centre project cancelled
A university in the Republic of Ireland has announced that construction work on a new student centre has been stopped. Maynooth University (MU) said rising costs linked to technical construction issues and hyperinflation "adversely impacted" its completion. It was being funded through an annual student levy of €150 (£134) since...
Inside Indiana Business
DOD awards $11M for Purdue-led microelectronics effort
The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded an additional $11 million for a microelectronics workforce development program led by Purdue University. The funding will allow for a five-year extension of the Scalable Asymmetric Lifecycle Engagement (SCALE) initiative, a public-private-academic partnership of 17 universities and 34 partners within the defense industry and government.
