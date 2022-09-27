ATHENS, W.Va. (Hinton News) – Concord University has signed an MOU with University of Finance-Marketing in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, creating a path for students to complete their education in Business Administration at CU. President Kendra Boggess, Provost Edward Huffstetler, and International Student Director Nancy Ellison met with UFM President Pham Tien Dat and the Minister of Education and Training, Nguyen Kim Son, at the ETS Headquarters at Princeton University on September 23 to sign the educational agreement. This meeting was part of the US-Vietnam Education Collaboration Forum that included presentations from Microsoft, Apple, and USAID. Concord University and other...

