Read full article on original website
Related
Great Gatsby-Inspired Bar and Grill Opens in Aston
Image of head chef Mike McGrogan and assistant chef Caroline Sylvester via Peg DeGrassa, Digital First Media. Gatsby’s Bar & Grill in Aston has opened its doors to customers, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Delaware County News Network. Located in the same building that used to house C.R. Shenanigans...
NBC Philadelphia
From Wawa to Sheetz, Free Coffee Deals to Be Had on National Coffee Day
Need a Thursday morning (or afternoon) pick-me-up? Wawa, Sheetz, Dunkin' and plenty of other spots are offering National Coffee Day freebies. Just be sure to have your cellphone on hand to get the deals at many places. ☕ Here is a look at some of the places in the Philadelphia...
Discover Lancaster Brews Up Innovative Experience to Jolt Visitors into a Trip: A Coffee Trail
Discover Lancaster's Coffee Trail is a serving of caffeine with a stir of small-business support and participant rewards.Image via iStock. Pennsylvania’s food-and-drink profile has yielded numerous ways to experience it: ale trails, apple trails, even a pickle-centric trail. With this popularity in mind, Discover Lancaster has brewed up its own version: a new coffee trail.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Vince Fumo’s Mansion in Spring Garden
This Gilded Age grand dame looks like a million bucks and sells for about four times that. But think of all the money you could raise hosting events here. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Are you one of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New ‘Chicken Or The Egg’ Restaurant Coming Soon to Marlton NJ
Hungry for a new casually cool restaurant in South Jersey? This one is already causing quite the buzz - and it's not even open yet!. According to Facebook community page "A View From Evesham", Chicken or the Egg (aka "Chegg"), which has been a long-time favorite restaurant in Beach Haven since 1991, is expanding to Marlton NJ, located in the Renaissance Square on RT 70.
phillyvoice.com
Ristorante Pesto, Sonny's Famous Steaks named among top-rated restaurants by Tripadvisor
An Italian restaurant in South Philadelphia and a cheesesteak joint in Old City were included among the best dining destinations in the United States as part of Tripadvisor's Traveler's Choice Award series. In the annual rankings released on Tuesday, Ristorante Pesto came in at No. 3 in the "Everyday Eats"...
phillyvoice.com
Devil's Den to close next month after 14 years – but first it's hosting a blowout block party
Devil's Den, a gastropub in South Philadelphia known for its 17 rotating drafts and over 200 bottles of beer, is closing its doors next month after 14 years in business. But before that happens, owner Erin Wallace is commemorating the bittersweet occasion with one final Blow Out Block Party on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1 to 7 p.m. The event will close down the street at 11th and Ellsworth with food, live music and plenty of beer.
Elkins Park Residents Kept Their Celeb-Chef Brunch Under Wraps; Now, the Secret Is Out
Waffle tacos.Image via Chef Vargas - Brunch N' Tacos at Instagram. Chef Jose Vargas and his Brunch N’ Tacos is an Elkins Park hidden gem, one that locals flock to for five-star midmorning dishes with some ethnic zip. But to their chagrin — and to the advantage of brunch fans across Montgomery County — the word on this culinary gem is leaking. PHL17’s coverage of it, for example, is sure to extend locals’ wait for tables.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chef Cole Caprioni, Rocco’s at The Brick, Newtown, PA
Open since 1763, there is simply no denying the history that is built within the walls at the Brick in Newtown, PA. And at Rocco’s at the Brick, if there is one thing they want their guests to remember, it’s this: Whether dining in, carrying out or being entrusted to host a special event, family always comes first. From first dates to celebrating a job promotion, or wedding anniversary Rocco’s mission is to “share it with us once, share it for a lifetime.” The Keystone State eatery’s goal is to create memorable moments that guests will carry for a lifetime.
Temple News
Philadelphians gather to sell their home goods and vintage items
The Phila Flea Markets hosts flea markets every weekend. The event was hosted at Eastern State Penitentiary and is the largest flea market in Center City and travels to different neighborhoods every weekend. People gathered in Fairmount on Sept. 10 to sell vintage items or get rid of stuff that...
PhillyBite
Best Barn Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region
Philadelphia, PA - When planning your wedding, consider an outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour at one of the best barn wedding venues in the Philadelphia area. Barn on Bridge features original wood beams from 1773 and a tented Upper Garden. The historic property was once a dairy farm and can accommodate up to 200 guests. The venue can also accommodate a smaller reception in its tented space.
mainlinetoday.com
5 Can’t-Miss October Events Happening Around the Main Line
Which October events will you check out? Photo by Ed Williams. Get ready for cooler weather and spooky fun with these events happening around the Main Line region in October. Have designs on making it big— or just making it—in the music industry? This year’s Philly Music Fest brings together some key regional players for three hours of brainstorming and advice on management, booking, radio, streaming, publicity, production, promotion and more. The list of insiders includes WXPN’s Bruce Warren, Mike Vasilikos and John Vettesse, WMMR’s Sara Parker, Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner (pictured), Live Nation’s Jon Hampton, and many more. Even better, the event is free. To register, visit phillymusicfest.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lansdowne’s Tritan Soap Reaches Out to Queer, Trans Community
Jesse Brajuha at a table offering his Triton Soap & Skincare productsImage via Triton Soap & Skincare Facebook page. Jesse Brajuha launched Triton Soap & Skincare out of Lansdowne last November, filling a gap in the market for an inclusive queer and trans-owned brand of skin care products, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal.
stupiddope.com
Sheron Barber Launches His ‘Legend Where I’m From’ Collection This Month
The well-renowned atelier, Sheron Barber, known for his extreme skill, and craftsmanship will be releasing an exclusive collection; on September 30th at 12 pm EST, available only at sheronbarber.com and NTWRK. The ‘Legends Where I’m From” launch is a motocross-inspired collection, that will provide 14 new pieces by the Camden, NJ fashion designer.
Primo Hoagies reopens store on Chestnut Street in Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Primo Hoagies is celebrating the grand reopening of its Chestnut Street location. Eyewitness News stopped by the store earlier Monday morning at 20th and Chestnut Streets.The store holds a special meaning for the company, it's the second store opened by the company's late founder.To celebrate the reopening, rewards members can get a Primo Size Hoagie at the Chestnut Street store for $6.99 throughout Monday.
Sharswood housing development opens to help revitalize blighted neighborhood
Residents of a newly-constructed affordable housing development in the Sharswood neighborhood of North Philadelphia will start to move there within a few weeks. The investment is designed to help revitalize the community.
These Local Dog Treat Bakers’ Pet Project Is Healthy, Natural Canine Cookies
Saint Rocco's Treats, a commercial venture by two local entrepreneurs, offers an all-natural product line to pet owners. Saint Rocco’s Treats (SRT) was founded during the pandemic by Bucks County brothers Kaleb and Kolby Rush. It evolved from their passion for entrepreneurship, a love of dogs, and a commitment to artisanal, all-natural, human-grade dog treats.
inspiredbythis.com
A Glamorous and Modern Philadelphia Wedding
This wedding was filled with all things Philadelphia. The couple incorporated the Old City streets during their first look, and even had each table named after different neighborhoods. It’s safe to say that Philadelphia holds a special place in this couple’s hearts. One of our favorite details, is the bride’s dress change for the live band reception! This glamorous and modern Philadelphia wedding included so many amazing, heartfelt details which make it feel sentimental, yet fun!
wasteadvantagemag.com
The City of Philadelphia, PA Conducts Expanded Hours Residential Sanitation Collection Pilot Program
In an effort to improve mobility and traffic congestion, the City is conducting a six-month pilot that began September 26, to expand residential trash and recycling collection hours within the boundaries of Vine to Bainbridge Streets, from the Delaware to Schuylkill Rivers, to limit the operation of municipal sanitation trucks during the more congested times of the travel.
NBC Philadelphia
7 Philly-Area Residents Rank on Forbes 400 List of America's Richest People
The Philadelphia region's wealthiest residents continued to get richer over the last year, but the same isn't true across the country, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Seven local residents rank on the latest Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, up from six last year. Susquehanna International Group CEO and...
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 0