Philadelphia, PA

sjuhawknews.com

2023 basketball recruits set on elevating basketball in Philly

The All City Classic high school basketball showcase at Neumann Goretti High School on Sunday featured a series of games between prospects of varying ages from New York and Philadelphia. All three of the highly touted prospects in St. Joseph’s University’s recruiting class of 2023 played in the game for seniors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Lansdale Pop-Punk Band Pays Homage to ‘Saint Nick’ Foles

The Wonder Years, a pop-punk band from Lansdale, is honoring its Philly area-roots in its new album “The Hum Goes on Forever.” Lead singer Dan “Soupy” Campbell is an avid Eagles fan, so it’s no surprise that he would give a shoutout to Super Bowl legend Nick Foles in the track “The Paris of Nowhere,” Shamus Clancy, in Philly Voice, charted the band’s inspiration.
LANSDALE, PA
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Larry Krasner Bombs Fox 29 Interview

Plus, the after-school shooting, Kenney's new gun ban, and more of what the city is talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
papreplive.com

Week Six Chester County Football previews

We are heading into Week Six of the scholastic football season and with area teams starting the second half of the regular season, playoff and league races are heating up as every game has very significant meaning. Here is a look at all the Week Six action:. Bishop Shanahan (2-2)...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
fastphillysports.com

HOW HURRICANE IAN AFFECTS PHILS DRIVE FOR A RED OCTOBER!

Hurricane Ian’s threat to Florida forced the Phillies to temporarily move players from their Clearwater, Florida, facility to Philly, manager Rob Thomson said. Players affected by the switch were those participating in the Instructional League and those recovering from injuries who could help the major league team at some point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

With an Eye on Ian, Lansdale Ambulance Squad Heads to Orlando

A paramedic crew from the Volunteer Medical Service Corps left Lansdale on Sept. 27 for the not-so-sunny Sunshine State, arriving before Hurricane Ian came ashore at Cayo Costa, Fla. CBS News Philadelphia covered the long-distance mission. The local deployment is part of a national network of medical service providers that...
LANSDALE, PA
MONTCO.Today

MCCC Galleries Director Continues to Leverage Art to ‘Tell Stories and Connect with People’

MCCC Galleries Director Patrick Rodgers, a professional with artistic skill in numerous media. A love of telling a story through art and artifacts in an exhibition has been the driving force behind Patrick Rodgers’ passion for being an exhibition developer for the past 20 years. Six of those have centered on his work as Montgomery County Community College’s Galleries Director.
BLUE BELL, PA
PhillyBite

Best Barn Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region

Philadelphia, PA - When planning your wedding, consider an outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour at one of the best barn wedding venues in the Philadelphia area. Barn on Bridge features original wood beams from 1773 and a tented Upper Garden. The historic property was once a dairy farm and can accommodate up to 200 guests. The venue can also accommodate a smaller reception in its tented space.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Total Food Service

Chef Cole Caprioni, Rocco’s at The Brick, Newtown, PA

Open since 1763, there is simply no denying the history that is built within the walls at the Brick in Newtown, PA. And at Rocco’s at the Brick, if there is one thing they want their guests to remember, it’s this: Whether dining in, carrying out or being entrusted to host a special event, family always comes first. From first dates to celebrating a job promotion, or wedding anniversary Rocco’s mission is to “share it with us once, share it for a lifetime.” The Keystone State eatery’s goal is to create memorable moments that guests will carry for a lifetime.
NEWTOWN, PA
