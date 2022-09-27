Read full article on original website
2023 basketball recruits set on elevating basketball in Philly
The All City Classic high school basketball showcase at Neumann Goretti High School on Sunday featured a series of games between prospects of varying ages from New York and Philadelphia. All three of the highly touted prospects in St. Joseph’s University’s recruiting class of 2023 played in the game for seniors.
Norwood Woman Is A Head of the Popcorn Game at Citizens Bank Park
If you visit Citizens Bank Park you’re bound to see a woman balancing a tub of popcorn boxes on her head. That’s just Samantha DiMarco of Norwood, a park vendor who wanted to take some of the boredom out of her job, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
After Three Decades Coaching, West Chester East Athletic Director Retires
After spending three decades coaching high school students, Sue Cornelius, athletic director and coach at West Chester East High School, retired last week, writes Holly Herman for the Phoenixville Patch. During her 19 years at West Chester East, Cornelius oversaw 24 varsity sports and more than 45 extracurricular activities. Her...
Lansdale Pop-Punk Band Pays Homage to ‘Saint Nick’ Foles
The Wonder Years, a pop-punk band from Lansdale, is honoring its Philly area-roots in its new album “The Hum Goes on Forever.” Lead singer Dan “Soupy” Campbell is an avid Eagles fan, so it’s no surprise that he would give a shoutout to Super Bowl legend Nick Foles in the track “The Paris of Nowhere,” Shamus Clancy, in Philly Voice, charted the band’s inspiration.
Philly Today: Larry Krasner Bombs Fox 29 Interview
Plus, the after-school shooting, Kenney's new gun ban, and more of what the city is talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
Week Six Chester County Football previews
We are heading into Week Six of the scholastic football season and with area teams starting the second half of the regular season, playoff and league races are heating up as every game has very significant meaning. Here is a look at all the Week Six action:. Bishop Shanahan (2-2)...
HOW HURRICANE IAN AFFECTS PHILS DRIVE FOR A RED OCTOBER!
Hurricane Ian’s threat to Florida forced the Phillies to temporarily move players from their Clearwater, Florida, facility to Philly, manager Rob Thomson said. Players affected by the switch were those participating in the Instructional League and those recovering from injuries who could help the major league team at some point.
With an Eye on Ian, Lansdale Ambulance Squad Heads to Orlando
A paramedic crew from the Volunteer Medical Service Corps left Lansdale on Sept. 27 for the not-so-sunny Sunshine State, arriving before Hurricane Ian came ashore at Cayo Costa, Fla. CBS News Philadelphia covered the long-distance mission. The local deployment is part of a national network of medical service providers that...
MCCC Galleries Director Continues to Leverage Art to ‘Tell Stories and Connect with People’
MCCC Galleries Director Patrick Rodgers, a professional with artistic skill in numerous media. A love of telling a story through art and artifacts in an exhibition has been the driving force behind Patrick Rodgers’ passion for being an exhibition developer for the past 20 years. Six of those have centered on his work as Montgomery County Community College’s Galleries Director.
Philly Today: Wawa’s Best (or Is It the Worst?) Sandwich Returns
Plus, a very Philly moment in that disturbing Wawa video, a new state park near us, and more of what we feel like telling you about right now. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com...
Philadelphia’s Annual Outfest Celebration Has Been Canceled for 2022
My favorite event of the year was just canceled. Well, sort of. The city’s annual OutFest street festival and celebration will not take place on Sunday, October 9, as many were hoping. This would have marked the first Outfest celebration since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The news...
Philadelphia high school football player killed Tuesday is identified
14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde was shot and killed following a scrimmage Tuesday afternoon
Best Barn Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region
Philadelphia, PA - When planning your wedding, consider an outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour at one of the best barn wedding venues in the Philadelphia area. Barn on Bridge features original wood beams from 1773 and a tented Upper Garden. The historic property was once a dairy farm and can accommodate up to 200 guests. The venue can also accommodate a smaller reception in its tented space.
Statement from Philadelphia NAACP President CATHERINE HICKS on Roxborough HS shooting
The headline reads “5 TEEN FOOTBALL PLAYERS SHOT AFTER AMBUSH NEAR ROXBOROUGH HIGH SCHOOL IN PHILADELPHIA; 1 DEAD”. Same headline different victims, our sons and daughters are in trouble Philadelphia! We tell our children to go school, get involved, join activities and yet they still aren’t safe. Yesterday’s...
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
Ristorante Pesto, Sonny's Famous Steaks named among top-rated restaurants by Tripadvisor
An Italian restaurant in South Philadelphia and a cheesesteak joint in Old City were included among the best dining destinations in the United States as part of Tripadvisor's Traveler's Choice Award series. In the annual rankings released on Tuesday, Ristorante Pesto came in at No. 3 in the "Everyday Eats"...
This Philly Wawa Now Closes for an Hour Each Afternoon to Avoid Students
And it's literally across the street from the local police station. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Philadelphia Police Department now says that the teens caught on video ransacking a Wawa store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
Montgomery County Leadership: Dorothy Jaworski, Treasurer, Penn Community Bank
Dorothy Jaworski, Treasurer for Penn Community Bank, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Conshohocken and Trooper with three siblings. She started working at a bank part-time as a teller in her senior year of high school and loved it so much that she pursued it as a career.
Chef Cole Caprioni, Rocco’s at The Brick, Newtown, PA
Open since 1763, there is simply no denying the history that is built within the walls at the Brick in Newtown, PA. And at Rocco’s at the Brick, if there is one thing they want their guests to remember, it’s this: Whether dining in, carrying out or being entrusted to host a special event, family always comes first. From first dates to celebrating a job promotion, or wedding anniversary Rocco’s mission is to “share it with us once, share it for a lifetime.” The Keystone State eatery’s goal is to create memorable moments that guests will carry for a lifetime.
Former MMA fighter charged with murder for stabbing in Atlantic City, NJ casino hotel room
ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia man is charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of a man whose body was found in a room at Ocean Casino Resort last week. Andrew Osborne, 34, was arrested in Philadelphia as a result of an investigation into the stabbing Friday afternoon, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
