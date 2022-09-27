ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Philly-Area School Districts Rank Among Top 100 in Nation: Niche

Four Philadelphia-area school districts are among the top 100 in the country, according to new rankings by Niche and reported by Philadelphia Business Journal. Radnor Township School District is the highest-ranked Pennsylvania school district in the nation, coming in at No. 14. It was joined in the top 100 by Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, which ranked at No. 27, Lower Merion School District at No. 42 and Unionville-Chadds Ford School District at No. 97.
DHS program to help Pennsylvanians pay for water services

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is encouraging Pennsylvanians in need of assistance with water bills or wastewater services to apply for a federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) before the program closes on October 28. LIHWAP is designed to help families with past due water bills, […]
Healthcare Staffing Agency Agrees to Pay $9.3M in Overtime Wages

U.S. Medical Staffing of Philadelphia 'willfully denied' healthcare aides and assistants their rightful pay, U.S. Labor Department says. — A Philadelphia healthcare staffing agency will pay $9.3 million to employees that were misclassified and denied overtime pay. In a consent judgment, U.S. Medical Staffing Inc., must pay the 1,756...
7 Philly-Area Residents Rank on Forbes 400 List of America's Richest People

The Philadelphia region's wealthiest residents continued to get richer over the last year, but the same isn't true across the country, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Seven local residents rank on the latest Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, up from six last year. Susquehanna International Group CEO and...
73 Penn faculty sign letter opposing University efforts to discipline Convocation protestors

Seventy-three Penn faculty members signed a letter in opposition to the University's disciplinary action in response to students' alleged involvement in disrupting Convocation, protesting the eviction of University City Townhomes residents. The letter, from “deeply concerned” faculty members, was sent to University administrators on Friday, detailing their support of student...
The City of Philadelphia, PA Conducts Expanded Hours Residential Sanitation Collection Pilot Program

In an effort to improve mobility and traffic congestion, the City is conducting a six-month pilot that began September 26, to expand residential trash and recycling collection hours within the boundaries of Vine to Bainbridge Streets, from the Delaware to Schuylkill Rivers, to limit the operation of municipal sanitation trucks during the more congested times of the travel.
Discover Lancaster Brews Up Innovative Experience to Jolt Visitors into a Trip: A Coffee Trail

Discover Lancaster's Coffee Trail is a serving of caffeine with a stir of small-business support and participant rewards.Image via iStock. Pennsylvania’s food-and-drink profile has yielded numerous ways to experience it: ale trails, apple trails, even a pickle-centric trail. With this popularity in mind, Discover Lancaster has brewed up its own version: a new coffee trail.
