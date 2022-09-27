Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
4 Philly-Area School Districts Rank Among Top 100 in Nation: Niche
Four Philadelphia-area school districts are among the top 100 in the country, according to new rankings by Niche and reported by Philadelphia Business Journal. Radnor Township School District is the highest-ranked Pennsylvania school district in the nation, coming in at No. 14. It was joined in the top 100 by Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, which ranked at No. 27, Lower Merion School District at No. 42 and Unionville-Chadds Ford School District at No. 97.
Tutors From Villanova’s Rays of Sunshine Fill Education Gap
Image via Rays of Sunshine Facebook page. The Rays of Sunshine, a service and tutoring organization at Villanova University, provides tutors to five local schools and two nonprofits in the Greater Philadelphia area seven days a week, writes Shay McDowell for The Villanovan.
DHS program to help Pennsylvanians pay for water services
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is encouraging Pennsylvanians in need of assistance with water bills or wastewater services to apply for a federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) before the program closes on October 28. LIHWAP is designed to help families with past due water bills, […]
healthleadersmedia.com
Healthcare Staffing Agency Agrees to Pay $9.3M in Overtime Wages
U.S. Medical Staffing of Philadelphia 'willfully denied' healthcare aides and assistants their rightful pay, U.S. Labor Department says. — A Philadelphia healthcare staffing agency will pay $9.3 million to employees that were misclassified and denied overtime pay. In a consent judgment, U.S. Medical Staffing Inc., must pay the 1,756...
NBC Philadelphia
7 Philly-Area Residents Rank on Forbes 400 List of America's Richest People
The Philadelphia region's wealthiest residents continued to get richer over the last year, but the same isn't true across the country, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. Seven local residents rank on the latest Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, up from six last year. Susquehanna International Group CEO and...
The Foundation for Delaware County Joins County Officials in Legal Action Against Hospital Closure
The Foundation for Delaware County and Delaware County has filed a petition in Delaware County Common Pleas Court asking for an emergency injunction to stop Crozer Health’s planned closing of Delaware County Memorial Hospital. A hearing has been scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7, by Judge Barry C. Dozer to...
Delco’s Still Got It: 6 Public High Schools Make Top 50 List
Six Delaware County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. All schools on the top 50 list received an A+ or an A grade for their overall score.
thedp.com
73 Penn faculty sign letter opposing University efforts to discipline Convocation protestors
Seventy-three Penn faculty members signed a letter in opposition to the University's disciplinary action in response to students' alleged involvement in disrupting Convocation, protesting the eviction of University City Townhomes residents. The letter, from “deeply concerned” faculty members, was sent to University administrators on Friday, detailing their support of student...
LoanStar in Swarthmore 2nd Fastest Growing Company in Region
A LoanStar Technologies representative at a convention vendor booth.Image via LoneStar Technologies Facebook page. In 2022, LoanStar Technologies in Swarthmore placed second on the Philadelphia Business Journal’s Soaring 76 list of the fastest-growing companies headquartered in the region.
Penn State Brandywine Professor Explores Shadow Work in Book
A Penn State Brandywine adjunct professor has written Shadow Work, a book that helps people access the repressed part of themselves that is often the root cause of internal and external problems, writes Laura Brzyski for Philadelphia Magazine.
Word of Delaware County Hospital Closing Triggers Reactions
Angela Neopolitano, president of the Delaware County Nurses Association, in a May protest outside DCMH. Employees of Delaware County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) are receiving their layoff notices as the hospital prepares to close in two months, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. Crozer Health CEO Anthony Esposito said...
thedp.com
Former Veterans Affairs employee in West Phila. sentenced to federal prison for embezzlement
A Veterans Affairs Medical Center employee was recently sentenced to two years in federal prison for embezzling almost half a million dollars through fraudulent travel expenses. Bruce Minor, a former accounting clerk at the VAMC, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government funds in May. Minor admitted to...
Delaware County Leadership: Dorothy Jaworski, Treasurer, Penn Community Bank
Dorothy Jaworski, Treasurer for Penn Community Bank, spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in Conshohocken and Trooper with three siblings. She started working at a bank part-time as a teller in her senior year of high school and loved it so much that she pursued it as a career.
wasteadvantagemag.com
The City of Philadelphia, PA Conducts Expanded Hours Residential Sanitation Collection Pilot Program
In an effort to improve mobility and traffic congestion, the City is conducting a six-month pilot that began September 26, to expand residential trash and recycling collection hours within the boundaries of Vine to Bainbridge Streets, from the Delaware to Schuylkill Rivers, to limit the operation of municipal sanitation trucks during the more congested times of the travel.
Sharswood housing development opens to help revitalize blighted neighborhood
Residents of a newly-constructed affordable housing development in the Sharswood neighborhood of North Philadelphia will start to move there within a few weeks. The investment is designed to help revitalize the community.
Survey Puts Philadelphia Airport at Bottom of National List
Image via Philadelphia International Airport Facebook page. A survey of 26,259 passengers who have flown in the past year ranked Philadelphia International Airport as the worst large airport in the country, writes Brian Saunders for PhillyVoice.
phillyvoice.com
University City Townhome residents get third affordable housing extension as eviction looms
Tenants struggling to find a new place to live with the impending closure of the University City Townhomes received a temporary extension over the weekend and will now have until the end of the year. Residents living in the 70-unit affordable housing complex at 3990 Market St. were given a...
WDEL 1150AM
'To know Rysheema is to love Rysheema' - former Wilmington Council member mourned, her life celebrated
Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon was remembered Tuesday as a leader, a mentor to the community and a trailblazer during a celebration of life service at Congo Legacy Center. Family members were joined by elected officials and others whose lives were touched through her work as a council person...
Discover Lancaster Brews Up Innovative Experience to Jolt Visitors into a Trip: A Coffee Trail
Discover Lancaster's Coffee Trail is a serving of caffeine with a stir of small-business support and participant rewards.Image via iStock. Pennsylvania’s food-and-drink profile has yielded numerous ways to experience it: ale trails, apple trails, even a pickle-centric trail. With this popularity in mind, Discover Lancaster has brewed up its own version: a new coffee trail.
Delaware County Creates Commission to Address Immigrant Needs
A sign of Delaware County diversity at Upper Darby's International Festival.Image via Upper Darby International Festival Facebook page. Delaware County is turning its attention to the needs of immigrant communities with the creation of a Delaware County Commission for Immigrant Affairs.
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
