Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
The Second Season of the Chefs in Residency Program at Volver Restaurant kicks off with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" HarleyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Phillymag.com
This Philly Wawa Now Closes for an Hour Each Afternoon to Avoid Students
And it's literally across the street from the local police station. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Philadelphia Police Department now says that the teens caught on video ransacking a Wawa store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
PhillyBite
Best Barn Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region
Philadelphia, PA - When planning your wedding, consider an outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour at one of the best barn wedding venues in the Philadelphia area. Barn on Bridge features original wood beams from 1773 and a tented Upper Garden. The historic property was once a dairy farm and can accommodate up to 200 guests. The venue can also accommodate a smaller reception in its tented space.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Larry Krasner Bombs Fox 29 Interview
Plus, the after-school shooting, Kenney's new gun ban, and more of what the city is talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
Philadelphia’s Annual Outfest Celebration Has Been Canceled for 2022
My favorite event of the year was just canceled. Well, sort of. The city’s annual OutFest street festival and celebration will not take place on Sunday, October 9, as many were hoping. This would have marked the first Outfest celebration since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The news...
NBC Philadelphia
5 Students Shot, 1 Killed, at Roxborough HS Football Scrimmage
A teenage boy was killed and four others were injured in a shooting behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, police said. The victims were Roxborough High School football players who were finishing a scrimmage against two others teams and were walking off the field,...
'The birthplace of liberty is a cesspool': Crime wave sweeps 'lawless' Philadelphia with more than 750 people shot dead since Memorial Day and rampant smash-and-grabs wrecking businesses
Philadelphia residents have decried a recent spate of violent crime that has seen more than 750 people shot since the end of May, as a series of high profile incidents have rocked the crime-ridden city. Since Memorial Day, shootings and assaults in the supposed City of Brotherly Love has been...
NBC Philadelphia
From Wawa to Sheetz, Free Coffee Deals to Be Had on National Coffee Day
Need a Thursday morning (or afternoon) pick-me-up? Wawa, Sheetz, Dunkin' and plenty of other spots are offering National Coffee Day freebies. Just be sure to have your cellphone on hand to get the deals at many places. ☕ Here is a look at some of the places in the Philadelphia...
fastphillysports.com
HOW HURRICANE IAN AFFECTS PHILS DRIVE FOR A RED OCTOBER!
Hurricane Ian’s threat to Florida forced the Phillies to temporarily move players from their Clearwater, Florida, facility to Philly, manager Rob Thomson said. Players affected by the switch were those participating in the Instructional League and those recovering from injuries who could help the major league team at some point.
IN THIS ARTICLE
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
Brother of teen shot outside Roxborough High School speaks out: 'Worst feeling in the world'
"I was at work and got a call from my stepmom saying my little brother got shot," said Alex Torres. His little brother was among five shot outside Roxborough High School.
Massive junkyard fire sends black plume of smoke into Philadelphia sky
Crews worked all night to put out the hot spots of a massive junkyard fire in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.
phillyvoice.com
Ristorante Pesto, Sonny's Famous Steaks named among top-rated restaurants by Tripadvisor
An Italian restaurant in South Philadelphia and a cheesesteak joint in Old City were included among the best dining destinations in the United States as part of Tripadvisor's Traveler's Choice Award series. In the annual rankings released on Tuesday, Ristorante Pesto came in at No. 3 in the "Everyday Eats"...
Delco’s Still Got It: 6 Public High Schools Make Top 50 List
Six Delaware County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. All schools on the top 50 list received an A+ or an A grade for their overall score. Ranking the highest among the six Delaware County...
While this firehouse for sale charmed TikTok, the inside is really eerie. Check it out
“It kinda looks like the one from the 80s ‘Ghostbusters’ movie,” one person said of the historic Philadelphia building.
inspiredbythis.com
A Glamorous and Modern Philadelphia Wedding
This wedding was filled with all things Philadelphia. The couple incorporated the Old City streets during their first look, and even had each table named after different neighborhoods. It’s safe to say that Philadelphia holds a special place in this couple’s hearts. One of our favorite details, is the bride’s dress change for the live band reception! This glamorous and modern Philadelphia wedding included so many amazing, heartfelt details which make it feel sentimental, yet fun!
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Wawa’s Best (or Is It the Worst?) Sandwich Returns
Plus, a very Philly moment in that disturbing Wawa video, a new state park near us, and more of what we feel like telling you about right now. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com...
Chef Cole Caprioni, Rocco’s at The Brick, Newtown, PA
Open since 1763, there is simply no denying the history that is built within the walls at the Brick in Newtown, PA. And at Rocco’s at the Brick, if there is one thing they want their guests to remember, it’s this: Whether dining in, carrying out or being entrusted to host a special event, family always comes first. From first dates to celebrating a job promotion, or wedding anniversary Rocco’s mission is to “share it with us once, share it for a lifetime.” The Keystone State eatery’s goal is to create memorable moments that guests will carry for a lifetime.
Expanding Cargo at Philly Airport Will be Good for Delco, CEO Says
The Philadelphia International Airport generates in excess of $3 billion in economic benefits to Delaware County. That’s according to airport interim CEO Keith Brune, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. Looking ahead, there is potential for even more revenue generation as the airport expands its cargo operations.
phillyvoice.com
Devil's Den to close next month after 14 years – but first it's hosting a blowout block party
Devil's Den, a gastropub in South Philadelphia known for its 17 rotating drafts and over 200 bottles of beer, is closing its doors next month after 14 years in business. But before that happens, owner Erin Wallace is commemorating the bittersweet occasion with one final Blow Out Block Party on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1 to 7 p.m. The event will close down the street at 11th and Ellsworth with food, live music and plenty of beer.
philasun.com
Statement from Philadelphia NAACP President CATHERINE HICKS on Roxborough HS shooting
The headline reads “5 TEEN FOOTBALL PLAYERS SHOT AFTER AMBUSH NEAR ROXBOROUGH HIGH SCHOOL IN PHILADELPHIA; 1 DEAD”. Same headline different victims, our sons and daughters are in trouble Philadelphia! We tell our children to go school, get involved, join activities and yet they still aren’t safe. Yesterday’s...
