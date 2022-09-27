ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, PA

Best Barn Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region

Philadelphia, PA - When planning your wedding, consider an outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour at one of the best barn wedding venues in the Philadelphia area. Barn on Bridge features original wood beams from 1773 and a tented Upper Garden. The historic property was once a dairy farm and can accommodate up to 200 guests. The venue can also accommodate a smaller reception in its tented space.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Larry Krasner Bombs Fox 29 Interview

Plus, the after-school shooting, Kenney's new gun ban, and more of what the city is talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

5 Students Shot, 1 Killed, at Roxborough HS Football Scrimmage

A teenage boy was killed and four others were injured in a shooting behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, police said. The victims were Roxborough High School football players who were finishing a scrimmage against two others teams and were walking off the field,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

'The birthplace of liberty is a cesspool': Crime wave sweeps 'lawless' Philadelphia with more than 750 people shot dead since Memorial Day and rampant smash-and-grabs wrecking businesses

Philadelphia residents have decried a recent spate of violent crime that has seen more than 750 people shot since the end of May, as a series of high profile incidents have rocked the crime-ridden city. Since Memorial Day, shootings and assaults in the supposed City of Brotherly Love has been...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fastphillysports.com

HOW HURRICANE IAN AFFECTS PHILS DRIVE FOR A RED OCTOBER!

Hurricane Ian’s threat to Florida forced the Phillies to temporarily move players from their Clearwater, Florida, facility to Philly, manager Rob Thomson said. Players affected by the switch were those participating in the Instructional League and those recovering from injuries who could help the major league team at some point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
inspiredbythis.com

A Glamorous and Modern Philadelphia Wedding

This wedding was filled with all things Philadelphia. The couple incorporated the Old City streets during their first look, and even had each table named after different neighborhoods. It’s safe to say that Philadelphia holds a special place in this couple’s hearts. One of our favorite details, is the bride’s dress change for the live band reception! This glamorous and modern Philadelphia wedding included so many amazing, heartfelt details which make it feel sentimental, yet fun!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Total Food Service

Chef Cole Caprioni, Rocco's at The Brick, Newtown, PA

Open since 1763, there is simply no denying the history that is built within the walls at the Brick in Newtown, PA. And at Rocco’s at the Brick, if there is one thing they want their guests to remember, it’s this: Whether dining in, carrying out or being entrusted to host a special event, family always comes first. From first dates to celebrating a job promotion, or wedding anniversary Rocco’s mission is to “share it with us once, share it for a lifetime.” The Keystone State eatery’s goal is to create memorable moments that guests will carry for a lifetime.
NEWTOWN, PA
phillyvoice.com

Devil's Den to close next month after 14 years – but first it's hosting a blowout block party

Devil's Den, a gastropub in South Philadelphia known for its 17 rotating drafts and over 200 bottles of beer, is closing its doors next month after 14 years in business. But before that happens, owner Erin Wallace is commemorating the bittersweet occasion with one final Blow Out Block Party on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1 to 7 p.m. The event will close down the street at 11th and Ellsworth with food, live music and plenty of beer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

