Delaware County, PA

Health care workers rally to oppose closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Health care workers in Upper Darby are holding a rally in opposition of Delaware County Memorial Hospital's closure. Last week, Crozer Keystone Health System announced the closure of the facility and plans to reopen it as a behavioral health center.The hospital is expected to shut down at the end of November, a change that will impact around 200 employees.The rally begins Tuesday at 11 a.m. directly across the street from the hospital.
