Read full article on original website
Related
The Foundation for Delaware County Joins County Officials in Legal Action Against Hospital Closure
The Foundation for Delaware County and Delaware County has filed a petition in Delaware County Common Pleas Court asking for an emergency injunction to stop Crozer Health’s planned closing of Delaware County Memorial Hospital. A hearing has been scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7, by Judge Barry C. Dozer to...
Health care workers rally to oppose closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Health care workers in Upper Darby are holding a rally in opposition of Delaware County Memorial Hospital's closure. Last week, Crozer Keystone Health System announced the closure of the facility and plans to reopen it as a behavioral health center.The hospital is expected to shut down at the end of November, a change that will impact around 200 employees.The rally begins Tuesday at 11 a.m. directly across the street from the hospital.
Delco’s Still Got It: 6 Public High Schools Make Top 50 List
Six Delaware County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. All schools on the top 50 list received an A+ or an A grade for their overall score. Ranking the highest among the six Delaware County...
WDEL 1150AM
Mayor Mike Purzycki updates business people on efforts to make Wilmington more appealing
The impact of the work-from-home shift, efforts to bring in more residents, and public safety accomplishments and challenges were addressed by Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki Wednesday at the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce Policy Makers Luncheon. Purzycki said the city is still calculating how much the shift to working...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEL 1150AM
'To know Rysheema is to love Rysheema' - former Wilmington Council member mourned, her life celebrated
Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon was remembered Tuesday as a leader, a mentor to the community and a trailblazer during a celebration of life service at Congo Legacy Center. Family members were joined by elected officials and others whose lives were touched through her work as a council person...
phillyvoice.com
State park opens in Chester County as part of $45 million conservation investment
A large tract of land along Pennsylvania's southern border in Chester County has become one of three new state parks unveiled Tuesday by officials with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The $45 million investment marks the first expansion of the state's 121-park system since 2004. The tentatively-named Big...
Former Chester Firefighter Pleads Guilty to Assault During Capitol Riot
A former Chester firefighter, Robert Sanford Jr., pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officers on Jan. 6, 2021, writes Max Bennett for Patch. Federal authorities said Sanford, 57, pleaded guilty in federal court to throwing a fire extinguisher at three officers while in the...
Study Will Look at Safety and Development Potential for Route 291 Corridor
A study is underway to look at how to make Route 291 in Delaware County safer and more user-friendly for the communities it passes through. The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commissionand members of Delaware County Council announced Tuesday afternoon that a $150,000 road safety study will be conducted on Route 291.
RELATED PEOPLE
DELCO Careers: CCRES
Find your work-life balance at CCRES! We are looking for qualified candidates with entry-level and advanced experience to work with children and adults in their local schools and communities with behavioral health challenges. CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES specializes in...
WBOC
Kent County Code Purple Makes Use of Firefly Leftovers
DOVER, Del.- Now that the Firefly Festival has come and gone, Code Purple of Kent County steps in to collect any useful leftovers from the campgrounds. Every year thousands of festival goers leave behind gear such as tents, sleeping bags, tarps and even clothes. Code Purple believes none of this should go to waste.
chescotimes.com
Kennett Sq. officials celebrate groundbreaking of new apartments
KENNETT SQUARE – Berger Rental Communities, a full-service real estate company, broke ground on September 27th to commemorate the start of construction of Kennett Square Apartments. Kennett Square Apartments will be Berger’s 12th apartment community within Chester County. Located at 600 W State Street in Kennett Square, PA, the community is within walking distance to the historic downtown, where residents can access various local businesses to shop and dine in Kennett Square.
fox29.com
Lockdown lifted at Delaware County middle school following police investigation, authorities say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - A middle school in Upper Darby that was briefly placed on lockdown is now in the clear, according to police. Authorities say the Beverly Hills Middle School on Garrett Road in Upper Darby was in a "lock in" status due to an ongoing police investigation. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Towns want state takeover of water utility after scathing report finds ongoing failures
The mayors of the four towns outside Trenton that get their water from the city’s utility called Wednesday for the state to take over its operations, following a report that again found multiple ongoing struggles in it providing safe drinking water. Several state representatives and the Mercer County executive...
Expanding Cargo at Philly Airport Will be Good for Delco, CEO Says
Image via Philadelphia International Airport. The Philadelphia International Airport generates in excess of $3 billion in economic benefits to Delaware County. That’s according to airport interim CEO Keith Brune, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.
Here’s What Will Happen at Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Crozer Health’s Delaware County Memorial Hospital will become a behavioral health inpatient hospital by the spring of 2023, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. More than 100 patient beds at the 168-bed hospital will be used for behavioral health services. The facility will include a crisis care unit,...
According to Data from Pennsylvania Lottery, Delco One of Unluckiest Counties in the State
Data from the Pennsylvania Lottery suggests that Delaware and Chester counties are two of the unluckiest counties in the state, writes Sara Satullo for the Easton Express-Times. With multimillion-dollar payouts, everyone dreams of winning the lottery, and each year the Pennsylvania Lottery publishes a list of the lucky winners by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Delaware County Creates Commission to Address Immigrant Needs
A sign of Delaware County diversity at Upper Darby's International Festival. Delaware County is turning its attention to the needs of immigrant communities with the creation of a Delaware County Commission for Immigrant Affairs. A resolution establishing the new commission was unanimously approved Sept. 21 by Delaware County Council. “The...
NBC Philadelphia
4 Philly-Area School Districts Rank Among Top 100 in Nation: Niche
Four Philadelphia-area school districts are among the top 100 in the country, according to new rankings by Niche and reported by Philadelphia Business Journal. Radnor Township School District is the highest-ranked Pennsylvania school district in the nation, coming in at No. 14. It was joined in the top 100 by Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, which ranked at No. 27, Lower Merion School District at No. 42 and Unionville-Chadds Ford School District at No. 97.
MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband, a former Pa. teacher
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband after less than two years of marriage, according to a story from 6ABC. Scott, one of the world’s richest people, married Dan Jewett last year after divorcing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019. Jewett is a Seattle-based...
Crozer Health Closing Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Striking nurses picketing outside Delaware County Memorial Hospital in March 2017mage via Ed Hille, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill is closing and becoming an inpatient behavioral health center by next spring, according to owner Crozer Health, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 1