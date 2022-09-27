PHOTOS: Former COVID-19 test site, old funeral home, vacant familiar stores like Domino’s make for eerie sights on Staten Island

Read full article on original website
A month ago, a man died after walking into a hospital on Staten Island. Officials are trying to identify him.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The identity and cause of death for a man remains a mystery more than a month after he walked into a hospital on Staten Island. The man became unresponsive and died on Aug. 20 after he sought medical care at an unnamed hospital on the borough for symptoms that included pain in his abdomen and chest, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) website.
Bronx McDonald’s manager witnessed ‘hit’ on mob associate
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Emergency 911 calls played at the federal trial of Anthony Zottola, who’s accused of hiring the Bloods gang to kill his mob-connected father, reveal a McDonald’s manager witnessed the murder through the drive-thru window. “Somebody got shot in the parking lot,” the manager said to the 911 operator on Oct. 4, 2018. […]
Beloved Actress Lisa Banes’s Murderer Will Get Only 1-to-3 Years, Time to Recall Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg
Beloved actress Lisa Banes was killed July 14, 2021 when a scooter driver maliciously and willfully cut her down on Amsterdam Avenue behind Lincoln Center. She was 65 years old. Some of us had seen her six weeks earlier at a Memorial Day party. She was booming in her career.
‘I might not have gone to school like the prosecutors have,’ Staten Island defendant representing himself tells jury
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man with a history of wreaking havoc at the Staten Island Courthouse delivered his opening remarks Monday in state Supreme Court, St. George, on the first day of a trial in which he’s been granted the right to act as his own attorney.
3 Staten Island neighborhoods get an artistic makeover
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you noticed some bright street art on your way home from work this week, the South Shore Business Improvement District (BID) successfully did its job: Three new art installations were recently installed in some desolate or eyesore-laden sections of Eltingville, Great Kills and Annadale, with the intent of making the neighborhoods cleaner, safer and more attractive destinations for people to work, shop and live.
Car careens into tree in Staten Island’s New Springville section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a car hit a tree in New Springville during the Wednesday morning rush hour, according to a source with knowledge of the crash. FDNY units responded to Richmond Avenue and Richmond Hill Road at...
Man sought for questioning in Sept. 14 robbery at smoke shop on Staten Island; business hit 2nd time Monday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking via social media for the public’s help to identify a man sought for questioning in connection with a prior alleged robbery at a smoke shop that also was targeted on Monday. Less than two weeks ago, on Sept. 14 around...
Cops: Gunpoint robbery reported at store on Forest Avenue; $13K in cell phones, smart watches stolen
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A cell-phone store on Forest Avenue in Mariners Harbor reportedly was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday evening, according to police. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. at the T-Mobile store at 2031 Forest Ave. near Maple Parkway, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Protect your identity, shred confidential papers at ‘Secure Shred’ event
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Doing some fall cleaning and need to shred some confidential documents? Senator Andrew Lanza (R-South Shore) and Assemblymember Michael Cusick (D-Mid Island) have you covered. Lanza and Cusick are hosting their biannual “Secure Shred” event at the Staten Island Mall on Oct. 8. Courtesy...
Watch ‘The Wanderers’: Staten Islanders have their say about Fossella’s casino idea for New York Wheel site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Borough President Vito Fossella has an idea about what the city should do with the site where the failed New York Wheel project was supposed to go: Put a casino there. Three Class III casino licenses are ticketed for the downstate region. The borough president envisions...
‘You should spend eternity in prison.’ Judge delivers hefty sentence to man convicted of raping, killing S.I. grandmother
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— It wasn’t just the “horrifying” rape and murder of a beloved Staten Island grandmother that factored into a hefty sentence delivered Wednesday to the man convicted of those crimes, explained Judge Mario Mattei to a packed courtroom in state Supreme Court, St. George.
Best global eats on Staten Island: A stop in Sri Lanka
Editor’s Note: This is the second part of the “Eat Around the World on Staten Island” series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won’t want to miss! Up first was the best Lebanese eats. Now, we sample up a taste of Sri Lanka.
Bad news: Spotted lanternflies have learned to ride the S.I. Ferry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you thought your morning commute would give you a brief escape from the fluttering and jumping of those pesky spotted lanternflies, think again. They’ve learned that the Staten Island Ferry is free. A reader sent in a tip to watch for the little...
Thieves break into New York City food court, steal cash from vendors
It appears the thieves broke in through a glass door and broke into an office to obtain keys to the individual restaurants.
Luan’s Closed – 3rd Avenue – Bay Ridge
I noticed that Luan’s at 7405 3rd Avenue closed. The name was removed from the building.
NYPD: Detective was bit by suspect during attempted arrest in South Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — An on-duty detective was bit and suffered other injuries when a suspect allegedly resisted arrest and fled from police in South Beach on Wednesday morning. The incident began when a detective tried to arrest a suspect in the vicinity of Hickory and Foch avenues around...
SUV flips, careens into pole on residential Staten Island street; neighbors fed up with ‘crazy’ drivers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Somehow, a man who lives on the 700 block of Willowbrook Road slept through a thunderous crash early Tuesday morning that sent one vehicle careening windshield-first into a utility pole. “When I woke up, I saw there was a crash across the street; there were...
Man who said he was beaten by Hasidic safety patrol in Brooklyn awarded $4.5 million: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man who alleged he was partially blinded in an attack by members of a Hasidic safety patrol in Brooklyn was awarded $4.5 million earlier this month by a state Civil Court judge, the Daily News reported. Taj Patterson, who is gay, reportedly told authorities...
Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident
New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
It’s the last day of the season at original Ralph’s Italian Ices on Staten Island: Diehard fans come prepared with freezer bags and lists
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For many diehard fans of Ralph’s Italian Ices, stocking up their freezers with pints and quarts of the famous ices on its final day of the season is a tradition. Customers flocked to the chain’s original Port Richmond location on Sunday to snag their...
