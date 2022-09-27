Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
As Hurricane Ian slams into Florida, here's how Louisiana is sending help.
Louisiana is sending supplies to Florida in advance of Hurricane Ian, including up to 245 members of the Louisiana National Guard, Gov. John Bel Edwards' office said Wednesday. "Louisiana knows all too well the chaos and destruction a hurricane as strong as Ian can bring, and we will do everything...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Why is Louisiana turning its back on proven reforms to reduce recidivism?
I was impressed by the observations of Edward S. Shihadeh, LSU professor of criminology and sociology, in his piece, “Don’t Let Criminal Justice Reform Be COVID Casualty.”. Shihadeh provides crisp historical analysis of crime waves and effective criminal justice methods to address these problems. He notes the links...
theadvocate.com
Here are the Louisiana insurers that have gone broke or left the state amid deepening crisis
Louisiana is in the middle of a property insurance crisis: As of this week, nine insurance companies that wrote homeowners policies in the state have gone belly-up since a series of hurricanes hit the state in 2020. A dozen other companies have withdrawn from the state, either by canceling existing...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette teens get support and a second chance in Juvenile Specialty Court
Over the last 20 years, the 15th Judicial District’s Juvenile Specialty Court has worked to build connections with local teens and turn their run-ins with the criminal justice system into opportunities for self-improvement and moving past their mistakes. Desiree Hebert, program coordinator, has worked in the specialty court for...
theadvocate.com
Ninth insurer in Louisiana goes under; here's what it means for 1,500 open claims
Fednat Insurance Co., a Florida-based insurer with a modest presence in Louisiana, has been steered into insolvency by regulators after struggling to pay existing claims. It’s the ninth company with policies in Louisiana to go under since a flurry of storms hit the state starting in the summer of 2020.
theadvocate.com
After helicopter crash he had to learn a new career; now SLCC's new VP will shape workforce training
Steven Mathews’ entrée to the world of workforce training came via a bumpy landing in an Army helicopter. Mathews, a Franklinton area native, served 12 years in the military and was on deployment when the helicopter on which he was traveling crashed. “They tried to put us on...
theadvocate.com
Hurricane Ian strengthens to nearly Category 5 storm ahead of Florida landfall: See track
Hurricane Ian strengthened to nearly a Category 5 storm in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday ahead of landfall in Florida later in the day as a "catastrophic" hurricane, forecasters said. 10 a.m. update: Ian's eyewall begins moving onshore. Hurricane Ian has winds of 155 mph, just 2 miles shy...
theadvocate.com
Check out these 11 fairs, festivals or expos in south Louisiana this weekend
Does swamp life interest you? Have a sweet tooth? Is cosplay your thing?. Fairs, festivals and expos in the area this weekend highlight those and other passions as fall gatherings usher in October. Here's a look at some of these outdoor and indoor events in south Louisiana over the next...
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: You, David Duke and LSU students shouldn’t use racial slurs
I don’t understand why we can’t go about our daily business without using derogatory words and racial slurs. These words are used at different times and for different reasons. It might be during a lighthearted moment with family or friends, or even as the family talks about something serious. It might be at a party. It might be in a locker room or during practice. It might be during a conversation or during an interview.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Why no more reporting on Jeff Landry, imported workers story?
On Feb. 14, 2020, this paper reported an amazing story entitled: “Jeff Landry-owned firm imported workers with help of a felon who broke immigration laws.”. On Feb. 29, 2020, this paper reported a follow up story entitled: “Questions linger over AG Jeff Landry's lack of required contractor license for welding gig.”
theadvocate.com
Hurricane Ian's eyewall begins moving onshore in Florida as catastrophic Cat 4 storm: See path
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian's most damaging winds began hitting Florida's southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. The "extremely dangerous" eyewall was continue to move onshore as...
theadvocate.com
Here are the 10 people applying for vacancy on Lafayette Parish Library Board
Ten people, including a school librarian and university professor, have applied for a vacant seat on the Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control, which in the past year has been stacked with Christian conservatives as it deals with requests to ban books and restrict LGBTQ materials. The Lafayette Parish Council...
theadvocate.com
She prepared taxes for 950+ people — but she dodged $180,000 in her own taxes, feds say
A Denham Springs woman who ran a tax preparation business dodged more than $180,000 in her own taxes, federal officials said Wednesday. Lakeisha Grayer, 41, who owned and operated Genesis Tax Services in Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty to making and subscribing false tax returns, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
How much would a new bridge help I-10 traffic? Enough to be worth it, state officials say.
While projections show a new bridge across the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge would only trim traffic on the Interstate 10 bridge by 19%, state leaders said that would be enough to make a big difference for motorists who go back and forth across the span. About 126,000 cars and...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Prayers, additional education won't cut crime; tough judicial action might
I’m glad to see that recently Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Police Chief Murphy Paul have decided to take crime seriously. Maybe the mayor can get together with local preachers and have another prayer service. Maybe she can give more money for reading and art sessions to make the thugs give up the life of crime.
theadvocate.com
Meet the finalists for Lafayette police chief at Thursday forum with NAACP, League of Women Voters
The Lafayette NAACP and League of Women Voters-Lafayette have partnered to give residents an opportunity to size up the three finalists for Lafayette police chief. The two groups are hosting a public forum at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Downtown Convention Center at 124 S. Buchanan St. The three finalists...
theadvocate.com
Students at 'Day of Hope' say they were told to register to vote or they couldn't eat pizza
After standing in a long line on what was already a long, blazing hot, stressful day, “Jisoo” Coleman and a few friends were ready to claim the meal ticket that would entitle them to a couple of slices of Domino’s pizza. But then a man she’d never...
theadvocate.com
2 Lafayette businesses among 11 chosen for LED program to assist minority-, women-owned companies
Two Lafayette-based small businesses are participating in the Louisiana Economic Development office’s Diversity In Entrepreneurship Initiative to accelerate growth for minority- and women-owned businesses. CALLS PLUS and White Glove Interior Care were two of 11 businesses chosen to participate in the program, which was launched last week through a...
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: On the gauntlet LSU now faces and a big TV snub for LSU-Tennessee
Now the season truly begins. The first month of LSU's football schedule has really been the shakedown cruise under first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers did start off shaky with that 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans. But they rebounded with three straight home wins over Southern, Mississippi State and New Mexico, each impressive in its own right.
theadvocate.com
Brian Kelly says safety Joe Foucha will be able to step in and help LSU's secondary immediately
After working with the scout squad since the start of the season, senior safety Joe Foucha will finally make his LSU debut in Saturday night's game with Auburn. Foucha, a transfer from Arkansas, was suspended for the first four games for academic issues relating to the transfer of class hours he accumulated prior to enrolling at LSU.
