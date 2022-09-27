ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Lafayette teens get support and a second chance in Juvenile Specialty Court

Over the last 20 years, the 15th Judicial District’s Juvenile Specialty Court has worked to build connections with local teens and turn their run-ins with the criminal justice system into opportunities for self-improvement and moving past their mistakes. Desiree Hebert, program coordinator, has worked in the specialty court for...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Will Sutton: You, David Duke and LSU students shouldn’t use racial slurs

I don’t understand why we can’t go about our daily business without using derogatory words and racial slurs. These words are used at different times and for different reasons. It might be during a lighthearted moment with family or friends, or even as the family talks about something serious. It might be at a party. It might be in a locker room or during practice. It might be during a conversation or during an interview.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Letters: Why no more reporting on Jeff Landry, imported workers story?

On Feb. 14, 2020, this paper reported an amazing story entitled: “Jeff Landry-owned firm imported workers with help of a felon who broke immigration laws.”. On Feb. 29, 2020, this paper reported a follow up story entitled: “Questions linger over AG Jeff Landry's lack of required contractor license for welding gig.”
LOUISIANA STATE
She prepared taxes for 950+ people — but she dodged $180,000 in her own taxes, feds say

A Denham Springs woman who ran a tax preparation business dodged more than $180,000 in her own taxes, federal officials said Wednesday. Lakeisha Grayer, 41, who owned and operated Genesis Tax Services in Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty to making and subscribing false tax returns, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
2 Lafayette businesses among 11 chosen for LED program to assist minority-, women-owned companies

Two Lafayette-based small businesses are participating in the Louisiana Economic Development office’s Diversity In Entrepreneurship Initiative to accelerate growth for minority- and women-owned businesses. CALLS PLUS and White Glove Interior Care were two of 11 businesses chosen to participate in the program, which was launched last week through a...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Scott Rabalais: On the gauntlet LSU now faces and a big TV snub for LSU-Tennessee

Now the season truly begins. The first month of LSU's football schedule has really been the shakedown cruise under first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers did start off shaky with that 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans. But they rebounded with three straight home wins over Southern, Mississippi State and New Mexico, each impressive in its own right.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Community Policy