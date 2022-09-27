Jim Irsay: The 'fat kid with glasses' turned power lifter who squatted 725lbs as Colts GM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Before he was the Indianapolis Colts owner worth $3.4 billion, before he was the NFL's youngest general manager, before he was a football player at Southern Methodist University, before he pumped iron as a teen at the YMCA, Jim Irsay was a "fat kid with glasses" who tagged along with his dad, Robert Irsay, to the Baltimore Colts' training camp.

It was the 1970s and Irsay says it again, just how awkward he was, just how insecure he was. "I was a little fat, shy kid with glasses."

A kid spotted at camp by a few Baltimore players who looked at him and said something he will never forget.

"Ah, come on Jimmy. We are going to have to get you in shape."

"They were like big brothers to me," Irsay told IndyStar this month. "I looked up to them." And so Irsay listened.

Those players started showing Irsay how to work out, how to lift in the weight room, how to run hills. He watched and he joined in. And Irsay gained confidence.

Back in Chicago where he lived when he wasn't at Colts camp with his dad, who owned the team, Irsay started going to the old YMCA in Evanston, Ill., by Northwestern University. It was a modest gym. The weight equipment was from the 1950s. But it worked.

"It wasn’t a fancy place, put it that way," Irsay, 63, said. "There was just a lot of iron in there."

And there was a guy in blue jeans and work boots who came in each day. Irsay, 15 at the time, watched in awe as that guy squatted 415 pounds in tight denim and steel-toed shoes. He was 5-8, in his early to mid-30s and weighed about 215 pounds.

"Man, I thought, 'I want to be able to do that some day,'" Irsay said, laughing. He's laughing because years later, 415 pounds became a feather weight to him.

Irsay went on to gain weight, train, gain more weight, train and squat 725 pounds. He competed in super heavyweight championships in the 1980s, while serving as the youngest NFL general manager for the Colts.

His most impressive squat, Irsay said, was 705 pounds for two reps. It happened at 4:30 a.m. in 1986, the morning of the NFL draft. "That was my finest moment," he said.

But getting there wasn't easy. In fact, Irsay said, it was brutal.

And before he could get there, from a guy who wanted to compete at an elite level, to a guy who could compete at an elite level, Irsay needed to find a lifting coach who believed in him.

In the wee hours of a rainy night in 1984, when the Colts made their secret move from Baltimore to Indianapolis, Irsay found that guy, a guy who turned Irsay into a power lifting beast.

'Don't let any son of a (expletive) tell you what you can't do'

Most NFL teams didn't have a strength coach in the early 1980s, but the Baltimore Colts did. His name was Mike Westhoff and his main job with the team was to coach the offensive line, tight ends and special teams.

"He really didn’t know much about strength training. He was a great special teams coach," Irsay said. "He liked to work out, but that’s about all he knew."

As Irsay lifted with Colts players, he started getting above 400 pounds on the squat. It seemed like that might be his limit, at least according to Westhoff.

"I was looking to get stronger and stronger," Irsay said. "And Westhoff said, 'Jim, well, you know, you just can't do more. That's your maximum."

Irsay, never one to not say what he thought, put it right back to Westhoff. "I don’t know Mike, you say that, but we’ll see. Maybe you’re right. Maybe you're not."

Meanwhile, a guy named Tom Zupancic, one of the strongest guys in the world, was writing letters to then-Colts coach Frank Kush. He was interested in being the strength coach for the team.

When the Colts made their move from Baltimore to Indianapolis on that rainy night March 28, 1984, as they unloaded at Fall Creek Elementary School, which would become the Colts headquarters for the next 16 months, Zupancic was there.

Irsay went out to meet him. "Zup is like, 'OK, is coach in there? Does he want to hire me?" Irsay remembers Zupancic saying.

Irsay ran back inside and hunted down Kush. He told him Zupancic was outside and wanted to talk. Kush, it seemed, had no desire to go back out in the rain.

"Frank says, 'Oh Jimmy, that’s fine. Just tell him he’s hired,'" Irsay said. He brought Zupancic inside and he told him of his own dreams to compete in powerlifting and what Westhoff had told him.

"Now Jim, don't you ever let any son of a (expletive) tell you want you can and can’t do," Irsay said Zupancic told him. "You put that notion right out of your head."

Irsay had found the man he needed. And his quest to becoming one of the strongest men in the world took off.

'I was stronger than anyone on the team'

At first, Zupancic said, he wasn't as convinced as he let on to Irsay that he would accomplish his goals.

"When I met him, he was what I’d call a casual lifter, not an athlete of any certain ilk," Zupancic said. "He was just an average athlete."

And then Irsay came to him, weighing about 225 pounds and told him he wanted to compete in powerlifting in the heavyweight division, 275 pounds, and he wanted to squat 700 pounds.

"I'm thinking to myself, 'You're the GM of the team. How can I say, 'Are you crazy?'" Zupancic said. "These are definitely goals a very, very small part of the population reaches. A 700-squat would destroy most people."

Zupancic, who wrestled eight years for the United States and placed second in a strongest man in the world competition, quickly learned Irsay would not be destroyed.

"He has some of the hardest drive that I've ever seen a person have, drive, determination and grit," Zupancic said. "When he says he is going to do something, bet on it. It’s going to happen."

Zupancic came up with a training schedule for Irsay, an intense one that often meant getting to the Colts complex before the sun ever rose. "And if I told him 5 a.m., it was 5 a.m. It was not 5:05 a.m." Zupancic said. "He was there ready to do the work."

Inside the weight room was an 800-watt stereo system. Irsay had one song, his pumping iron song, that he listened to over and over, so loud "it would almost make blood come out of your ears," Zupancic said.

Now look at them yo-yos, that's the way you do it; You play the guitar on the MTV; That ain't workin', that's the way you do it.

"Money for Nothing" by Dire Straits. "Irsay played that 15,000 times," Zupancic said. "He'd line up in the racks, get the weights loaded, do the warm up sets and I would slap him in the back as hard as I could. Jim had a tremendous pain threshold. It took me swatting him in the back to get him into that rage to attack 700 pounds."

As the music blared and as their general manager grunted, going for insane reps, Colts players would gather in the weight room to watch.

"They wanted to see what this guy was doing," Zupancic said. "Jerry Jones (Dallas Cowboys owner) I don’t think is doing 700-pound squats."

The weight lifting regimen Zupancic concocted for Irsay wasn't the hardest part. Putting on weight was, said Irsay, who ate 20,000 calories a day when he was power lifting at the highest level.

He spread the calories between six meals, starting each day with an alarm clock set for 3 a.m. Irsay would roll out of bed and concoct a protein shake with raw eggs.

He would go to Wendy's for lunch, get two double cheeseburgers, a chicken sandwich, a fish sandwich, two large French fries, four cartons of milk and eight cookies.

"That would be one meal. It's miserable," Irsay said. "I can't tell you, I was so sick of eating. You have no idea how hard it is to eat that much."

But the eating and the training worked. By 1986, "I was stronger than anyone on the team," Irsay said. "The only guy who was as strong was Ron Solt (a guard for the Colts)."

Which leads to the question of steroids. No, Irsay said, he never touched them.

“I was afraid of them," Irsay said. "They said they could go down there and change parts of me that are pretty precious to me. I’m not risking that. I just kept getting stronger and eating more and eating more and getting stronger."

And then came his first official tournament.

'It's like losing to the Steelers in 2005'

In preparation for the Olympian Powerlifting meet in Madison Heights, Mich., in March 1987, Irsay gained 60 pounds in less than seven months, going from 208 to 268. His goal was to compete in the super heavyweight category, which required a weight of 275.

He was seven pounds shy that morning as he and Zupancic drove to Michigan. "So we figured out, and this is absolutely, scientifically true," Irsay said. "We get a gallon of room temperature water and if you don’t pee, you gain eight pounds. It’s just a medical fact."

As Zupancic drove, about 45 minutes out from the tournament, Irsay started drinking the water from a gallon milk jug. He was about three quarters of the way through the jug when Zupancic got lost.

"What the hell Zup?" Irsay said. "Do you realize I'm almost done with this water? I have to pee so bad. And he couldn’t find the place. I'm dying."

Zupancic eventually found the place and Irsay said he went tiptoeing into the building where the scale was, barely able to hold everything in. When he stepped on the scale, the magic number popped up: 276.

"Then I go, I go and I go," Irsay said. "It was five minutes going to the bathroom."

As he began his first round of lifting for the tournament, Irsay put in earphones with "Money for Nothing" blaring. Zupancic said it was so loud, the crowd could hear it.

"I swatted him a few times on the back," Zupancic said. "He did his initial lifts then loaded 700 pounds on there, went down and stopped at the bottom. It was a struggle and he kept at it and he stayed at it. He set his goal and made his goal."

But that tournament didn't turn out exactly as Irsay had hoped. The three judges didn't give him the marks it took to move on to the next round.

"So I'm out for the whole tournament. I trained for 10 months, drove all the way there and now I'm out," Irsay said. "It’s a tough lesson, like losing to the Steelers in 2005, out in the first round of the playoffs when you thought you were going to win it all."

Power lifter turned marathoner: 'The most crazy thing'

Irsay went on to have great power lifting competitions, including one at Ohio State. His drive and determination wouldn't let up, Zupancic said.

"Jim is a guy, I don't know if a lot of people know, he’s no silver spoon guy," Zupancic said. "He’s a guy that gets it done and he doesn't like to do it in a small way."

And so after a few years of powerlifting, after Irsay realized the time and training were a bit too much for a GM in the NFL, Irsay did what he calls "the most crazy thing."

"He decided he wanted to run a marathon," Zupancic says laughing. "Let me tell you, the legs that do a 700-pound squat don’t do marathons."

Until they do. Irsay started running and competing in marathons. And running some more.

He lost 60 pounds and ran 26.2 miles, finishing his races in three hours and 40 minutes. And that feat, Irsay said, wasn't all that different from lifting monstrous amounts of weight.

"When you're at the 23-mile mark in a marathon and you can’t read your watch and you're hallucinating and you know you're close to death, there is one question that gets put before you: 'Who are you?'" Irsay said. "It is the same thing looking at 700 pounds. Who are you? You're going to have to define yourself in that moment."

Looking back, Irsay said he often thinks of that guy in jeans and work boots at his old YMCA in Illinois.

"For me, it was really special because I never thought when I saw that guy do 415 pounds in 1973, I never dreamed I would do 300 pounds more than him," Irsay said. "What he was doing? He was super man."

Later in life, Irsay said he has paid the price, orthopedically -- surgeries, pain, hip and back problems. Squatting 700 pounds, about the weight of a vending machine, a V8 engine or a bulldozer tire, means wear and tear on the body. But, Irsay said, he knew that going in.

"People ask me, 'Why did you do it? You knew you were going to have trouble later in life,'" Irsay said.

"Why did I do it? Why did I do it? Do you know how it feels to put 700 pounds on your back and squat it below parallel? Do you know what it feels like to have that kind of strength, to be one of the strongest people in the entire world?"

