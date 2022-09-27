ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

This IU basketball team became 'the hunted' overnight. How will Hoosiers deal with it?

By Tyler Tachman
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SJ1Aw_0iBmx6ug00

BLOOMINGTON — Tamar Bates made a good point.

There is a video montage of conditioning on IU basketball’s Twitter account. Among the clips was Bates, who delivered a passionate message.

"Everybody coming for our neck, bruh,” the sophomore said in the video. “Like we not the hunters no more. We're the hunted."

Insider:Why IU's schedule is the biggest threat to its Big Ten title hopes

This season, the Hoosiers are among the Big Ten favorites — if not the Big Ten favorite. That's most likely by default based on attrition elsewhere in the conference and less about genuine belief IU is the league's best team. But for the first time in a while, the Hoosiers' always-lofty expectations from within might actually match up with external expectations.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein tabbed the Hoosiers as a dark-horse Final Four contender. IU coach Mike Woodson isn't shying away from such bold projections.

"I can't say this loud enough, guys: I came back here to win Big Ten titles and a national title. That's all I want," he said at IU's media day last week. "I'm not going to push the team in any other direction. If they're scared of that challenge, then they shouldn't be here. That's kind of how I look at it.

"... I know expectations are high. I get that. That's a good thing. But we've got to go out and do it on the floor and show that we can win a Big Ten title and a national title. That's all I'm concerned about right now."

In more ways than one, the expectations IU faces this season make for a fascinating storyline. Historically, this is a program used to dealing with high expectations. But in the more immediate scope? Not as much. More specifically to this season’s roster, IU largely hasn’t dealt with external expectations quite like this at the college level.

The juxtaposition between then and now is apparent. How IU navigates the peaks and valleys of external perception could be a major factor.

“I just got to keep everyone level-headed,” star Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “You can’t get too high, you can’t get too low… We can’t get too ahead of ourselves and talk about Big Ten championships, national championships. We got to take it one win at a time and that’s what we’re going to do.”

We are now heading into season two of Woodson’s head coaching tenure at IU, and Woodson seemingly has the program moving in the right direction. Last season was somewhat of a rollercoaster, with IU playing very well and very poorly over various stretches of the season. A nosedive toward the end of the regular season was saved by a memorable Big Ten tournament. The Hoosiers knocked off Michigan and Illinois, seemingly punching its ticket to the NCAA tournament. It was IU's first appearance in the Big Dance since 2016. That stretch, too, seemingly validated the trajectory of the program.

But the dynamic between IU and external perception remains compelling.

Take, for instance, IU's veteran frontcourt duo of Race Thompson and Jackson-Davis. Thompson is one of the exceptions. As a redshirt freshman (2018-19), IU was picked near the top of the Big Ten during the preseason. That being said, Thompson had a limited role on that team, plus those expectations fell flat as Indiana had an extremely disappointing season. Take Jackson-Davis, who has accomplished so much in an IU uniform and is likely to go down as a Hoosier great. What he hasn’t done at IU, though, is been on a consistently dominant team. Plus, dealing with extremely high external expectations for the team.

“Obviously coming in here my freshman year, not really having any expectations, just being kinda the new kid on the block,” Jackson-Davis said. “Not really knowing about how historic this program is. I mean, I knew about it a little bit. I knew about the championships, but I didn’t really know the in-depth details of how important it is to college basketball.

“So just learning that over the last three years and then with coach Woodson coming in and kinda explaining the history to us — it’s really huge. And then finally, just having a national relevance again. Just being, like as Scoop (Tamar Bates) said, the hunted. It’s huge not only for us but college basketball because a lot of people say when Indiana is good, college basketball is great.”

Even Xavier Johnson and Miller Kopp — who started their college careers elsewhere — were good players on bad teams at their previous schools. Johnson at Pittsburgh. Kopp at Northwestern. While at their previous schools, their teams finished every season with a winning percentage below .500.

What’s interesting, too, is there are players on IU's roster that dealt with high external expectations in high school. Bates, now entering his second season with the Hoosiers, played at powerhouse IMG Academy. Highly-touted freshmen Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau were teammates at Montverde Academy and won back-to-back GEICO High School Nationals titles (2021 and 2022).

“You’re the hunted? Use that, like work hard,” Hood-Schifino said of his approach to dealing with expectations at Montverde. “You know people are gonna be coming for you so you just got to go in every day with the approach that like somebody’s trying to take my head off. It’s good because you want to have that competition and people are gonna try to come at you.”

Woodson has somewhat of a unique perspective. As a player at Indiana, Woodson dealt with high external expectations — the Hoosiers were ranked in the AP preseason top-10 in three of his four seasons.

“Rankings are what they are,” Woodson said. “You still got to play the game, my man. That's what's important, and what happens between these two lines. And it's gonna be my job to get this team to play at a level every night and put them in a position to win every time they step out on the floor. That's what it's all about to me. Rankings are what they are.”

IU has a legitimate chance to win the Big Ten this season. It has a centerpiece in Jackson-Davis. It has the talent and potential depth around him, too, to be successful. There are, however, still questions. Who can produce from beyond the 3-point arc? Can Bates and Jordan Geronimo break out? Can IU close out games?

Among those, too, is dealing with external expectations. It’s a question that perhaps IU can theorize right now, but not truly see the results until games begin. The exact answer is one IU might have to find along the way — and could help decide whether it can remain as the hunted.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Three takeaways from Indiana basketball at 2022 Media Day

The Indiana basketball Media Day commenced on Thursday, September 22nd at Assembly Hall, and things felt a bit different this year. The Hoosiers are starting off practice on Monday, September 26th with an expectation that Indiana basketball is “back” and in position to compete for a Big Ten title and national championship in 2022-23.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Duncomb’s IU basketball teammates are impressed: “Logan is going to provide a lot for us this year”

Race Thompson was shoved in the back during a team workout at the beginning of the summer, and he turned to face the aggressor. A year ago Logan Duncomb might have been the last person Thompson would have expected to see. Then, Duncomb was the guy the veterans pushed around. But when that was in fact who he saw, Thompson sensed something was different.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Nebraska

After previously playing out-of-conference opponents that have been to the College Football Playoff (Cincinnati, Oklahoma), it’s back to conference play for Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Saturday was long thought to be a potential farewell date for Scott...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
State
Michigan State
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Bloomington, IN
College Basketball
Local
Indiana College Sports
wamwamfm.com

Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana

Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Patchy frost possible overnight in parts of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are being warned to cover sensitive vegetation Wednesday night as frost is expected Thursday morning in some areas just north and west of Indianapolis, and in parts of northern Indiana. The National Weather Service at Indianapolis says frost is an early-season frost is possible mainly...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Woodson
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
INDIANA STATE
Indianapolis Recorder

What’s In a Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 2: Immigration into Haughville

In the late 1800s, a rural area of Wayne Township was developing into what became known as Haughville. Among the initial residents of the farmland in the area as well as of this new community were, according to a registration form from the National Register of Historic Places, people who had immigrated here from Ireland. Information presented by The Polis Center indicated that the population of Haughville was primarily composed of people of Irish and German heritage in the early 1880s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Nickel Plate Trail expanding into Noblesville and Indianapolis

FISHERS, Ind. — Plans have been finalized for a major expansion of the Nickel Plate Trail. Currently the trail runs through most of Fishers but will soon stretch into Indianapolis and north into Noblesville. People like Glenn Engel use the trail several times a week to walk his dog.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Img Academy#Hunted#Cbs Sports
thebutlercollegian.com

Shein warehouse comes to Indiana

Shein offers employment opportunities to Hoosiers amidst company controversy. Photo courtesy of Indiana Business Journal. TESSA FACKRELL | STAFF REPORTER | tfackrell@butler.ed. Shein constructed a warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana this summer. The company already has plans to expand the new facility by another 50%, constructing a second, 550,000 square-foot warehouse. This is the only Shein warehouse in the Midwest, and one of two in the United States.
WHITESTOWN, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Legacy of Joe Risley firmly secured in many Shelbyville residences

A drive on Shelbyville’s near east side last week evoked memories of Risley’s Kitchen Specialists and owner Joe Risley. Joe operated his cabinet business at 212 E. Broadway St. (photo) and consistently demonstrated an earnest commitment to his customers over the course of the company’s four decades. He designed kitchens throughout central Indiana and his customers included many celebrated individuals and entities. He endeared himself to the local community with a congenial demeanor and benevolent spirit that made him a popular and valued figure throughout Shelby County.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Indianapolis Zoo mourns the loss of tiger cub Roman

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo announced on their Facebook page Wednesday the death of one of their tiger cubs, Roman. Roman was unfortunately born with a congenital heart defect that can cause numerous health concerns overtime. The animal care team at the zoo performed surgery on Roman to correct the defect, however, his health unfortunately kept declining.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
guideposts.org

Greetings from Small-Town America: Nashville, Indiana

My career as a photographer has taken me to wonderful small towns in 49 of the 50 U.S. states. But only one town has a place deep in my heart: Nashville, Indiana (population: 1,256). I’ll never forget my first visit, when I was 11. Mom and Dad packed the family...
NASHVILLE, IN
iu.edu

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams to serve as Kelley School's Poling Chair

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Dr. Jerome Adams, the 20th U.S. surgeon general and a former Indiana state health commissioner, will visit Indiana University as the Kelley School of Business' Poling Chair of Business and Government. A presidential fellow and executive director of health equity initiatives at Purdue University, Adams served as...
INDIANA STATE
progressivegrocer.com

1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana

BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy