Read full article on original website
Related
WKRN
Hurricane Ian approaching Gulf Coast
News 2's Elizabeth Lane and Jerry Barlar report live from Fort Myers, Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches. TN GOP lawmaker says ‘all options are on the table’ …. South Carolina man arrested in ‘dark web’ investigation; …. Former Clarksville school nurse pleads guilty to …. ‘We...
WKRN
Florida slammed by Hurricane Ian
News 2's Elizabeth Lane reports from Fort Myers, FL as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Thousands of flights cancelled due to Hurricane Ian. Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Florida now in …. Tennessee National Guard deploys troops to Florida. Loved ones in Hurricane Ian’s path. Hurricane Ian’s impact on...
Comments / 0