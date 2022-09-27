Read full article on original website
Robert Fripp of King Crimson heads to Cleveland with a lot to say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Robert Fripp’s memories of Cleveland go back to the early days of King Crimson. When the legendary guitarist’s band set off on its first tours of the United States in the late 1960s and early 1970s, it could count on one radio station giving the British prog-rock act heavy airplay: WMMS in Cleveland.
FOX 8 anchors honored in Best of Cleveland poll
FOX 8 News is humbled to be among those chosen as your favorite newscasters in Northeast Ohio.
Cleveland Orchestra returns to Severance and 20 more things to do in Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Fall is in full swing and the weekend event calendar has plenty of festivals and theater and arts events to show for it. Leading off our list of recommendations is the Cleveland Orchestra’s annual move from Blossom Music Center to its indoor home, Mandel Concert Hall at Severance. But there’s something for fans of all kinds of music including country, hip hop and jazz, too.
Seven Hills plans splash pad and observational tower at old recreation center site
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Splash brothers of a different kind will soon be enjoying an area currently occupied by Seven Hills’ old recreation center, located at the end of Mapleview Drive in Calvin Park. Using a recently awarded $293,100 Cuyahoga Land Bank grant, the city plans to demollish the...
Hiking is one of the great joys of travel for Jeff and Patti Kinzbach: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When we get asked by people younger than us, “What would you do differently in your life?” The first thing we say is, “Travel more.” Not only are there great things to see but it expands your awareness about what the world is all about. It’s an amazing learning experience.
South Euclid, Cleveland Heights, University Heights could become pilot region for county ‘Bike Boulevards’
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- South Euclid, along with Cleveland Heights and University Heights, could become home to Bike Boulevards, which are designed to provide bicyclists with safer paths to their destinations. South Euclid City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday (Sept. 27) to seek a Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) TLCI...
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 29-Oct. 2)
Ms. Pat comes to Hilarities and Dinosaur Jr. rocks the Agora
Felice Urban Café to hold harvest food-Italian wine dinner
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Felice Urban Café has scheduled a harvest food dinner with Italian wine pairings Tuesday, Oct. 4. Thirty seats will be available at a community table on the patio for the dinner, which is at 6:30 p.m. Menu. • Beet tostada - marinated beets, salsa roja,...
Old Park Synagogue site offers rare development, preservation opportunity for Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The introduction of the old Park Synagogue campus to a more public sphere provides a rare opportunity for both preservation and development in the middle of an inner-ring suburb. Considered to be the city’s second-largest developable property next to the nearby Severance Town Center, Park remains...
Fall fun and sensory awareness at Medina County District Library
SEVILLE, Ohio -- The Seville branch of the Medina County District Library, 45 Center St., is hosting a Harvest Festival & Fall Foliage Tour from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9. Celebrate fall with face painting from 1 to 4 p.m., crafts, having a button made especially for you and browsing the Friends of Medina County District Library book sale on both days.
Glass and textiles showcased: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Retro American Glass Club Show gets under way next weekend at a new location: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 6220 Broadview Road in Parma. The exhibition runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8. Admission is $6, good for both days, and is free...
How renovations are transforming Cleveland’s I-X Center: The Wake Up for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Just about every Clevelander has been to the I-X Center, whether for the jingle-famous indoor amusement park or a mammoth trade show. A former tank plant that opened as an event space...
3News exclusive: A look inside MetroHealth's new Glick Center hospital
CLEVELAND — MetroHealth's new 380-bed, 11-story hospital — the Glick Center — is set to begin accepting patients on Oct. 15. But Tuesday, CEO Dr. Akram Boutros gave us an exclusive sneak peak at the technologically advanced building. It's the centerpiece of the MetroHealth transformation that began...
Broken windows, black mold and live wires unsettle Grace’s childhood: Cleveland’s promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I pull up to Grace’s house on a chilly, late winter afternoon. She’s waiting just behind the iron security gates of the front door, holding her beloved cat Ella in one arm and giving me an eager wave with the other. She’s been asking me...
Pepper Pike Fall Harvest Fest is Oct. 2; city to get ARPA funding to beautify Gates Mills Boulevard median
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- The city will hold its annual Fall Harvest Fest from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) at Pepper Pike Park, 28000 Shaker Blvd. The event that includes food, a bonfire, music and children’s activities. “Although the tickets for the dinner are closed,” Mayor Richard...
Parma Heights expected to ink new deal with Cassidy Theatre
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council is expected to approve a new one-year agreement with Cassidy Theatre Inc. regarding operation of the city-owned Greenbrier Commons venue. Mayor Marie Gallo said the previous contract between the city and the nonprofit company expired a while ago. “We’re very proud to have the...
North Royalton man reports robocalls posing as Cleveland Clinic, warns others
Peter Maizitis of North Royalton said he was stunned when he received a robocall on his home line posing as the Cleveland Clinic, just days after a surgical procedure he had last week.
The Cleveland Cavaliers season begins: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- After an eventful offseason, finally, the Cleveland Cavaliers have hit the court to start the new season. After hosting team media day at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday, the Cavaliers held their first two days of practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Medical marijuana conference designed for industry insiders and general public coming to Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you’re curious about medical marijuana, but have trouble finding good information amid all the noise and myths, an event coming to the I-X Center could be just what you’re looking for. The Ohio Cannabis Health & Business Summit at the I-X Center Saturday...
New service announced out of Cleveland Hopkins
An airline is offering a new service out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
