Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Cleveland Orchestra returns to Severance and 20 more things to do in Cleveland this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Fall is in full swing and the weekend event calendar has plenty of festivals and theater and arts events to show for it. Leading off our list of recommendations is the Cleveland Orchestra’s annual move from Blossom Music Center to its indoor home, Mandel Concert Hall at Severance. But there’s something for fans of all kinds of music including country, hip hop and jazz, too.
Cleveland.com

South Euclid, Cleveland Heights, University Heights could become pilot region for county ‘Bike Boulevards’

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- South Euclid, along with Cleveland Heights and University Heights, could become home to Bike Boulevards, which are designed to provide bicyclists with safer paths to their destinations. South Euclid City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday (Sept. 27) to seek a Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) TLCI...
Cleveland.com

Fall fun and sensory awareness at Medina County District Library

SEVILLE, Ohio -- The Seville branch of the Medina County District Library, 45 Center St., is hosting a Harvest Festival & Fall Foliage Tour from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 and 9. Celebrate fall with face painting from 1 to 4 p.m., crafts, having a button made especially for you and browsing the Friends of Medina County District Library book sale on both days.
Cleveland.com

Glass and textiles showcased: Yenke Peddler antiques

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Retro American Glass Club Show gets under way next weekend at a new location: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 6220 Broadview Road in Parma. The exhibition runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8. Admission is $6, good for both days, and is free...
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

