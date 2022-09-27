Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix Subscription: The Plans, The Price And What’s Included
Here is everything you need to know about Netflix subscriptions, even if you just want DVDs...
TechRadar
Extraction 2 has twice the action of the first film – and a new intense one-shot sequence
Extraction 2 will feature double the amount of action sequences of it predecessor, according to a new behind-the-scenes look at the Netflix flick. Released as part of Netflix's Tudum 2022 festivities, the featurette takes viewers inside the making of the Chris Hemsworth-starring action film. And, based on what director Sam Hargrave teases, it sounds like Extraction 2 will really amp up the action from the Netflix movie that preceded it.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream 49 Up Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream 49 Up right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Bruce Balden Jacqueline Bassett Symon Basterfield Andrew Brackfield Neil Hughes. 49 Up is the seventh film in a series of landmark documentaries that began 42 years ago when UK-based Granada's World in Action team, inspired by the Jesuit maxim "Give me the child until he is seven and I will give you the man," interviewed a diverse group of seven-year-old children from all over England, asking them about their lives and their dreams for the future. Michael Apted, a researcher for the original film, has returned to interview the "children" every seven years since, at ages 14, 21, 28, 35, 42 and now again at age 49.In this latest chapter, more life-changing decisions are revealed, more shocking announcements made and more of the original group take part than ever before, speaking out on a variety of subjects including love, marriage, career, class and prejudice.
epicstream.com
Former Blade Director Reportedly Clashed with Mahershala Ali Over Script Issues
The exit of director Bassam Tariq from the MCU reboot of Blade yesterday marked another obstacle to the development of the long-gestated project. While Marvel Studios maintained that his exit was due to "shifts in production schedule," it looks like that may not actually be the case according to new reports that are emerging surrounding the news.
RELATED PEOPLE
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Had Awesome Connection to Daenerys' Dragons
There is little doubt that House of the Dragon still gets compared to Game of Thrones but there have only been a few direct connections between the shows. The biggest one so far has been the reemergence of the catspaw dagger used by Arya Stark in the original series. However, the latest Easter egg is even bigger than that as it connects the prequel to Daenerys Targaryen's dragons!
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek - Live! Free Online
Best sites to watch Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek - Live! - Last updated on Sep 29, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek - Live! online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek - Live! on this page.
epicstream.com
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Reportedly Responsible for Blade Director's Sudden Exit
Mahershala Ali's Blade reboot is undoubtedly one of Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated projects. After being greenlit at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, the project's development rolled slowly, up until the studio finally found its director in Bassam Tariq back in 2021. At the recent San Diego Comic-Con, the studio confirmed that the production will finally commence in October, making Blade's MCU return officially true.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom Free Online
Cast: Akiko Yajima Miki Narahashi Keiji Fujiwara Satomi Korogi. Shin-chan's parents have turned into animals, and environmental extremists are to blame! Shin-chan's going to have to put things right. Is Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom on Netflix?. Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom is currently not on Netflix. Movies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Mahershala Ali Reportedly Feels 'Frustrated' Over the Making of Blade
The development of the MCU reboot of Blade hit a huge bump yesterday when director Bassam Tariq surprisingly exited the project ahead of its supposed production start date this fall. However, it looks like there's more to the story as more information has now emerged from what looks like a troubled development process of the highly-anticipated film.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Editing Their Docuseries for Netflix After Queen Elizabeth’s Death? Sussexes Reportedly Scheduled to Release Their Project After the Crown Season 5
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly making some changes to their upcoming projects after Queen Elizabeth’s death. The release of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir has been delayed until next year. His and Markle’s project for Netflix, which was originally scheduled for this year, will also be pushed back.
epicstream.com
How Many Episodes Will My Hero Academia Season 6 Have?
One of the highly anticipated releases for the fall anime season is My Hero Academia Season 6 with the heroes and villains facing each other for the Paranormal Liberation War arc. But for how many episodes will My Hero Academia Season 6 run?. How Many Episodes Will My Hero Academia...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Deleted Scene Has Daemon Fans Angry
House of the Dragon Episode 6 certainly threw a lot at fans with a massive time-jump, some (more) scandalous reveals, and (more) gruesome deaths. However, there was one thing that wasn't actually shown in the episode that seems to be making some fans really upset: a deleted scene that showed a more tender side to Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Debuts With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
The first reactions for Werewolf by Night surfaced over the weekend with an overwhelmingly positive response from those who got a first glimpse at the series. Tuesday, Rotten Tomatoes uploaded the first score for the Michael Giacchino-direct special, and it's about as good as it can get. As of this writing, Werewolf by Night has a perfect score on the review-aggregating site.
epicstream.com
Where to Start the Overlord Light Novel After the Anime
The end of Overlord 4 marks the beginning of Ainz Ooal Gown's reign of terror over the remaining empires and countries in the New World. To follow along with Ainz's story of blood and honor, here's where to start reading the Overlord light novel after watching the anime. Table of...
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained
What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
‘East New York’ Sets a New Course for the Broadcast Cop Drama: TV Review
“East New York” fits neatly into CBS’ battery of dramas about law enforcement, from “The Equalizer” to the “CSI” revival. But credit it with this much: In its roundabout way, it has more on its mind than one might expect at first blush. Set in a Brooklyn neighborhood where the beginnings of gentrification rub up uncomfortably against families who’ve lived there for generations, “East New York” is relatively careful in its presentation of cops and policing as flawed tools in need of rethinking, and boasts a charismatic lead who can make you believe, for an hour of primetime, that such...
‘The Young And The Restless’ Launching Showcast For 50th Anniversary
EXCLUSIVE: To help celebrate its 50th season, The Young and the Restless is launching an audio-only showcast. It will debut Sept. 30, just as the Emmy Award-winning series kicks off its 50th season on CBS. The showcast of the sudsy drama will go live on weekdays starting at 12:30 PM PT, and can be accessed from any podcast streaming platform. The Young and the Restless will be the first and only network soap with a showcast, giving daytime fans an unprecedented method to access their beloved stories. The showcast is a modern take on the origins of soap operas on American radio...
Mind-blowing iPhone feature in iOS 16 triggers alerts when your phone hears certain sounds
IOS 16 introduced a new feature on the iPhone called Sound Recognition that instructs the iPhone to always listen for specific sounds. Once the iPhone hears the sound, it can play an alarm to warn you about what’s going on. Sound Recognition is an Accessibility feature that will undoubtedly...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 26
A fresh batch of movies invaded the Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies list on Monday, shaking up the list that's been largely unchanged for the past two weeks. The highest debut is Liam Neeson's action thriller Memory, in which he stars as an aging hitman with memory issues. (That's the role you get as an older action star.) Also new to the list is The Outfit, a slick film about a tailor (Mark Rylance) who gets involved with the mob in 1950s Chicago. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power remains in the top spot, because it's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Comments / 0