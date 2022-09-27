ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for DeKalb County man, teen missing for days

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are asking the public for help finding a DeKalb County man and a teenager who have both been missing for days. Officials say 23-year-old William Suggs Jr. and 17-year-old Mark Garland were last seen on Sept. 25 near the 4000 block of North Strand Drive.
11Alive

38-year-old struck by 4 cars attempting to cross road in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — A 38-year-old man was killed after being hit by four cars along Roswell Road Saturday night, according to the Marietta Police Department. Authorities said it happened at 9:15 p.m. at the 1400-block of Roswell Road. Investigators believe the man was leaving the parking lot of 1495 Roswell Road and he began to cross Roswell Road outside of a crosswalk. The man was struck by four different passing cars before traffic was able to stop, Marietta Police said.
11Alive

2 rescued after fire breaks out at Atlanta apartment complex, officials say

ATLANTA — Two people were rescued after a fire broke out at an apartment complex off of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in Atlanta Tuesday evening. Atlanta Fire Rescue said crews responded to the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW at 5 p.m. Firefighters arrived within four minutes and found a fire on the first floor of the two-story multi-family building.
cobbcountycourier.com

Multi-vehicle rollover crash in Marietta results in serious injuries to all parties

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department issued a public information release reporting that a multi-vehicle rollover accident occured on Cobb Parkway at the Canton Road Connector, resulting in multiple serious injuries. The accident is being investigated by the Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit.
11Alive

Atlanta Police release surveillance video in Peters Street shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators are working to identify two people caught on camera shortly after shots were fired in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood earlier this month. APD released surveillance video Tuesday which appeared to show two men coming around the corner of Walker and Peters streets by...
WXIA 11 Alive

I-285 blocked at South Cobb Drive due to multi-vehicle crash

ATLANTA — A crash was blocking all lanes of traffic on I-285 Sunday afternoon. Several vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash, including one that was overturned in the roadway. It happened around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes at South Cobb Drive. By 1:45 p.m., all lanes...
WXIA 11 Alive

Hour-plus long closure expected on Cobb Parkway after major wreck

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb Parkway could see an hour-plus closure Monday afternoon after a major wreck that involved an overturned vehicle and entrapment, police reported. The closure impacted all of Cobb Parkway's southbound lanes where the roadway meets the Canton Road Connector shortly before 1:30 p.m. The Marietta...
11Alive

11Alive

