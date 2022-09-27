Read full article on original website
1 Person Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash At Langford Parkway (Atlanta, GA)
Atlanta Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Tuesday on I-75 southbound at Langford Parkway. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
3 gunshot victims arrive at 2 Atlanta hospitals within hours, police say
Police were investigating after a man was dropped off at Atlanta Medical Center
Woman taken to hospital after being attacked by multiple men on Covington walking trail, police say
COVINGTON, Ga. — Police in Covington are investigating a terrifying incident on Cricket Frog Trail from Monday, where a woman claimed she was attacked by two men while walking her dog. Once on the scene, officers described the woman as "bleeding from her mouth and had scratch marks all...
Wrong-way driver arrested after pulling into Duluth Police Department parking lot drunk, officers say
DULUTH, Ga. — A 23-year-old woman facing several charges after police said she was driving drunk opposite of traffic on Buford Highway and pulled into the police department's parking lot. Duluth Police Department shared the 911 call reporting the driver on Sept. 23. "Hi, I just want to let...
Convicted felon arrested more than 10 times leads police on chase in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — One person has been arrested after leading officers on a police chase in northwest Atlanta. The chase happened Sept. 22 on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Officers said they were patrolling an area where illegal drug activity was occurring. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Vehicle becomes engulfed in flames on I-85 in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers on Interstate 85 south likely caught a scary sight Wednesday morning when a vehicle erupted into flames on the side of the interstate at Jimmy Carter Boulevard. At this time, there is no information as to why the vehicle caught on fire or if...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for DeKalb County man, teen missing for days
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are asking the public for help finding a DeKalb County man and a teenager who have both been missing for days. Officials say 23-year-old William Suggs Jr. and 17-year-old Mark Garland were last seen on Sept. 25 near the 4000 block of North Strand Drive.
Fatal crash on I-285 near Roswell Road involving a semi-truck, officials say
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — One person has died after a crash involving a semi-truck on I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs, according to the police department. Three of the four lanes are still blocked on I-285 eastbound near Roswell Road at exit 25, and GDOT expects lanes to be open by 4:30 p.m.
38-year-old struck by 4 cars attempting to cross road in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. — A 38-year-old man was killed after being hit by four cars along Roswell Road Saturday night, according to the Marietta Police Department. Authorities said it happened at 9:15 p.m. at the 1400-block of Roswell Road. Investigators believe the man was leaving the parking lot of 1495 Roswell Road and he began to cross Roswell Road outside of a crosswalk. The man was struck by four different passing cars before traffic was able to stop, Marietta Police said.
Police: 16-year-old dead after being shot at metro Atlanta apartment
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a shooting left a 16-year-old dead in south Atlanta on Tuesday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police arrived the Villages at Carver apartment complex on Moury Avenue around 9 p.m. after reports of a person being shot. Police...
2 rescued after fire breaks out at Atlanta apartment complex, officials say
ATLANTA — Two people were rescued after a fire broke out at an apartment complex off of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in Atlanta Tuesday evening. Atlanta Fire Rescue said crews responded to the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW at 5 p.m. Firefighters arrived within four minutes and found a fire on the first floor of the two-story multi-family building.
cobbcountycourier.com
Multi-vehicle rollover crash in Marietta results in serious injuries to all parties
Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department issued a public information release reporting that a multi-vehicle rollover accident occured on Cobb Parkway at the Canton Road Connector, resulting in multiple serious injuries. The accident is being investigated by the Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit.
Atlanta Police release surveillance video in Peters Street shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators are working to identify two people caught on camera shortly after shots were fired in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood earlier this month. APD released surveillance video Tuesday which appeared to show two men coming around the corner of Walker and Peters streets by...
1 Man Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Marietta (Atlanta, GA)
Marietta Police Department officials state that a man was killed after being hit by several vehicles Saturday night in Marietta. The fatal crash occurred around 9:15 PM on the 1400 block of Roswell Road.
WXIA 11 Alive
I-285 blocked at South Cobb Drive due to multi-vehicle crash
ATLANTA — A crash was blocking all lanes of traffic on I-285 Sunday afternoon. Several vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash, including one that was overturned in the roadway. It happened around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes at South Cobb Drive. By 1:45 p.m., all lanes...
Woman killed in shooting at DeKalb apartments
DeKalb County police are investigating Monday after a woman was found shot to death at an apartment complex.
WXIA 11 Alive
Hour-plus long closure expected on Cobb Parkway after major wreck
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb Parkway could see an hour-plus closure Monday afternoon after a major wreck that involved an overturned vehicle and entrapment, police reported. The closure impacted all of Cobb Parkway's southbound lanes where the roadway meets the Canton Road Connector shortly before 1:30 p.m. The Marietta...
Shooting reported off Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Atlanta Tuesday morning. At this time details are limited, however, the address at 2448 Cheshire Bridge Road appears to be a gas station. Once there, officers said they located a man with a gunshot would who was "alert, conscious,...
Police open homicide investigation after victim in Moreland Avenue shooting dies
A man injured in a shooting at a Moreland Avenue business last week has died, and Atlanta police homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, the department announced Monday.
Police investigation underway after shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex
LITHONIA, Ga. — DeKalb Police are investigating after a shooting at a complex in Lithonia Monday evening. 11Alive crews spotted DeKalb Police crime scene investigators at 5907 Sutcliffe Square around 6:30 p.m. Evidence markers were also seen on the second-floor railing of the complex. DeKalb Police said it appears...
