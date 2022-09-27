MARIETTA, Ga. — A 38-year-old man was killed after being hit by four cars along Roswell Road Saturday night, according to the Marietta Police Department. Authorities said it happened at 9:15 p.m. at the 1400-block of Roswell Road. Investigators believe the man was leaving the parking lot of 1495 Roswell Road and he began to cross Roswell Road outside of a crosswalk. The man was struck by four different passing cars before traffic was able to stop, Marietta Police said.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO