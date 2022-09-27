Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
China hoodwinks US again: Recruited dozens from top US nuke lab to work for China: Report
Since 1987, dozens of Chinese nationals who were allowed to work at a top U.S. nuclear research facilities have been recruited to help China develop new missile and drone capabilities, according to a new report. A private intelligence firm called Strider Technologies published a new report this week called “The...
Philippines to shut 175 offshore gambling firms, deport 40,000 Chinese workers
The Philippines will stop operations of 175 offshore gambling firms and deport about 40,000 Chinese workers, a justice ministry official said on Monday, part of a crackdown on the notoriously opaque online gaming industry.
Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, feels China will be 'increasingly isolated' in current global turbulence — and says the country's bounce back will be harder than ever
Gautam Adani says China will feel "increasingly isolated," and sees a harder economic bounce back. Companies and countries are turning away from globalization in favour of nationalism. However, the global turbulence has quicked opportunities for the rise of India, plugs Adani. India's Gautam Adani, the richest person in Asia, says...
China Ready To Take Action Against USA's Inflation Reduction Act
Last month, the United States Senate officially passed the Inflation Reduction Act. The idea was to incentivize automakers to produce their vehicles in the US and to rely less on China, and it's already begun to have a positive effect on the American economy, with numerous investments taking place since the Act's signing.
BBC
US chip makers hit by new China export rule
Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia says the US government requires a new licence, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being "used in, or diverted to a 'military end use'... in China and Russia".
Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat
Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
Colombia’s new left-wing government: three opportunities to build stronger ties with Africa
The recent election of Colombia’s first left-wing president, Gustavo Petro, and first black vice-president, Francia Márquez, creates a new opening to revitalise ties with Africa. Colombia is often overlooked as a nation of interest because of its reputation for violence. Its negative standing results mainly from the decades-long...
Singapore's SATS in $1.1 billion deal to become biggest air cargo handler
SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Singapore-based ground handling and catering provider SATS Ltd (SATS.SI) is acquiring Paris-based Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) for 1.19 billion euros ($1.14 billion) cash in its largest ever deal, to create the world's biggest global air cargo handler.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
WTO head Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: how trade can help beat inequality
In a recent study South Africa was identified as ranking first of 164 countries in the World Bank’s global poverty database. Underlying this inequality is its very high rates of unemployment. Professor Dori Posel spoke to World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala about why trade is important in tackling joblessness and inequality. And her experiences of fighting corruption in Nigeria.
China has waived the debt of some African countries. But it’s not about refinancing
In mid-August, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs surprised the world with a series of announcements. Wang Yi, Beijing’s most senior diplomat, promised extensive debt relief for some of the world’s poorest countries. The announcement was made at the ministerial meeting of the Forum for China Africa Cooperation.
Biden’s summit with Pacific leaders is a direct response to China – but the US should tread carefully
This week, the White House will host its first-ever summit with Pacific Islands leaders. The Pacific spans nearly a third of the globe and is home to 16 island nations. In geostrategic terms, the region is more important today than any time since the second world war. The summit is...
NBC Los Angeles
As Long as the World Needs Oil and Gas, We'll Give It, Says UAE Climate Change Minister
"As long as the world needs oil and gas, we're going to give it to them," UAE's Minister for Climate Change and Environment Mariam Almheiri told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on the sidelines of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to the UAE. Scholz visited the Gulf region over the weekend, focusing...
NBC Los Angeles
One-Way Economy Flights From Moscow to Dubai Are Nearly $5,000 as Russians Flee Mobilization Call
The roughly five-hour flight from Moscow to Dubai cost around $350 one week before Putin's mobilization announcement on Sept. 21. The UAE, and Dubai in particular, is a favorite of Russian travelers and expats, especially those fleeing sanctions. "Everyone is leaving. So many people I know," one Russian national living...
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Embassy in Moscow Tells Citizens to Leave the Country Immediately; Russia Denies Nord Stream Sabotage Allegations
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. After a series of sham referendums in four Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, the results are out. Unsurprisingly, they show a resounding majority voted to join Russia. The referendums are widely seen as rigged, as many irregular voting practices have been reported.
Taiwan says chip companies in talks about Europe investment
TAIPEI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Some Taiwanese chip companies are in talks with European countries about investments there, a government minister said on Wednesday, adding the administration was "pleased" to see efforts by local companies to work with democratic allies.
Exclusive: Cruz, Merkley bill seeks to secure Taiwan's inclusion in UN civil aviation body
Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas), an unusual bipartisan pairing, are introducing a bill to mandate the Biden administration develop a strategy to try to secure Taiwan's inclusion in the UN body overseeing civil aviation. Why it matters: The legislation, to be introduced Thursday, is the latest in...
Africa risks losing out on trade as rich countries cement relationships with trusted partners
Over the past few years, the world’s supply chains have been strained and disrupted by the COVID pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising geopolitical tensions. These started with the US-China trade war and then intensified following the war in Ukraine. In response to the cumulative economic and...
