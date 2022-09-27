CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than 200 players, coaches and executives across the NFL will tip the cap to their heritage with international flag displays during weeks 4 and 5. The initiative recognizes the growing number of nationalities and cultures that compose the fabric of the league, the NFL said in a press release. Players will wear a helmet decal of the country or territory’s flag that represents their nationality or cultural heritage.

