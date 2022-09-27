ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several Cleveland Browns players part of NFL helmet-decal program

CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than 200 players, coaches and executives across the NFL will tip the cap to their heritage with international flag displays during weeks 4 and 5. The initiative recognizes the growing number of nationalities and cultures that compose the fabric of the league, the NFL said in a press release. Players will wear a helmet decal of the country or territory’s flag that represents their nationality or cultural heritage.
Cleveland Orchestra returns to Severance and 20 more things to do in Cleveland this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Fall is in full swing and the weekend event calendar has plenty of festivals and theater and arts events to show for it. Leading off our list of recommendations is the Cleveland Orchestra’s annual move from Blossom Music Center to its indoor home, Mandel Concert Hall at Severance. But there’s something for fans of all kinds of music including country, hip hop and jazz, too.
Division Champ Guardians: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Major League Baseball’s youngest team, the Cleveland Guardians, rattled the league and prognostications when they won the A.L. Central Division Championship with 16 rookies. They were crowned after the Chicago White Sox eliminated the Detroit Tigers and the Guardians swept the Texas Rangers topping a 7...
Video shows a dazed Myles Garrett after he flipped his Porsche in rural Medina County

BEREA, Ohio -– Authorities on Tuesday released a video of the Browns’ Myles Garrett after he crashed his car in rural Medina County a day earlier. The body cam video, from the Medina County Sheriff’s Department, shows Garrett dazed and sitting near his totaled 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S. Paramedics and firefighters gently walked Garrett away from his car. He had a bloodied hand and seemed disoriented. They also tended to his left biceps. A paramedic was treating a female passenger nearby.
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
