Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 8 anchors honored in Best of Cleveland poll
FOX 8 News is humbled to be among those chosen as your favorite newscasters in Northeast Ohio.
The Cleveland Cavaliers season begins: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- After an eventful offseason, finally, the Cleveland Cavaliers have hit the court to start the new season. After hosting team media day at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday, the Cavaliers held their first two days of practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts on Tuesday and Wednesday.
How renovations are transforming Cleveland’s I-X Center: The Wake Up for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Just about every Clevelander has been to the I-X Center, whether for the jingle-famous indoor amusement park or a mammoth trade show. A former tank plant that opened as an event space...
Several Cleveland Browns players part of NFL helmet-decal program
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than 200 players, coaches and executives across the NFL will tip the cap to their heritage with international flag displays during weeks 4 and 5. The initiative recognizes the growing number of nationalities and cultures that compose the fabric of the league, the NFL said in a press release. Players will wear a helmet decal of the country or territory’s flag that represents their nationality or cultural heritage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guardians game vs. Rays enters rain delay at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Persistent rain forced umpires to call for the infield tarp in the seventh inning at 8:19 p.m. on Thursday as the Guardians faced the Rays at Progressive Field. With the score tied at 1-1, Tampa Bay had loaded the bases in the seventh inning when umpires...
Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Live updates from Game 155
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Steven Kwan and the American League Central Division Champion Guardians face the Rays at Progressive Field. Get live updates during the game below, including cleveland.com beat writers Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga. Click here if you have trouble seeing the updates. Guardians AL Central championship merchandise...
Cleveland Orchestra returns to Severance and 20 more things to do in Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Fall is in full swing and the weekend event calendar has plenty of festivals and theater and arts events to show for it. Leading off our list of recommendations is the Cleveland Orchestra’s annual move from Blossom Music Center to its indoor home, Mandel Concert Hall at Severance. But there’s something for fans of all kinds of music including country, hip hop and jazz, too.
Post Malone concert in Cleveland still happening on Tuesday despite Boston cancellation
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. After Post Malone canceled his concert in Boston on Saturday due to a "stabbing pain" he felt while breathing, many in Cleveland were left wondering whether the rapper would be able to perform at his show on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
RELATED PEOPLE
Another strong finishing kick by a Terry Francona team: Guardians takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It has usually taken a while for Terry Francona’s teams in Cleveland to find out who they are and what they have to do to win games. It is especially true for his six teams he’s taken to the postseason.
Chasing 1,000 yards: Where Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt stand after Week 3
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns had a solid showing on the ground against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. Thanks to an excellent showing from quarterback Jacoby Brissett, and a second-half awakening from the Browns defense, the pressure was lowered for the RB1-A, RB1-B duo to carry the offense. But...
WKYC
Former Northeast Ohioans tell 3News how Hurricane Ian is affecting their lives in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian landed on the west coast of Florida Wednesday as a cat. 4 hurricane. The storm surge has brought major flooding to coastal Florida cities like Fort Myers and Tampa, leaving devastation in its path. For one Strongsville native, now residing in Orlando, preparations have...
New service announced out of Cleveland Hopkins
An airline is offering a new service out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wild card, ALDS tickets for Guardians postseason games set to go on sale at 2 p.m. online
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Tickets for Guardians American League wild card and and potential division series games are set to go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. Thursday exclusively online at CLEGuardians.com/tickets. The wild card series is set to begin Oct. 7 at Progressive Field. All three...
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
Division Champ Guardians: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Major League Baseball’s youngest team, the Cleveland Guardians, rattled the league and prognostications when they won the A.L. Central Division Championship with 16 rookies. They were crowned after the Chicago White Sox eliminated the Detroit Tigers and the Guardians swept the Texas Rangers topping a 7...
How seven St. Edward coaches have fared vs. Chuck Kyle and St. Ignatius
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In the time Chuck Kyle has led St. Ignatius’ football program, there have been seven coaches at rival St. Edward. Kyle takes a 26-16-1 record against the Eagles into their final regular season game, which will be 7 p.m. Saturday at Byers Field in Parma, during his 40-year tenure leading the Wildcats.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland rapper Q Money found guilty of murder for fatal shooting of fellow rapper in Georgia
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Rapper Q Money was found guilty of murder on Friday for the 2019 fatal shooting of another Cleveland artist in Decatur, Georgia, according to a statement from the office of the DeKalb County District Attorney. Qamar Akee Williams, 26, of Avon, fatally shot Calvin “Scotty” Chappell,...
Video shows a dazed Myles Garrett after he flipped his Porsche in rural Medina County
BEREA, Ohio -– Authorities on Tuesday released a video of the Browns’ Myles Garrett after he crashed his car in rural Medina County a day earlier. The body cam video, from the Medina County Sheriff’s Department, shows Garrett dazed and sitting near his totaled 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S. Paramedics and firefighters gently walked Garrett away from his car. He had a bloodied hand and seemed disoriented. They also tended to his left biceps. A paramedic was treating a female passenger nearby.
spectrumnews1.com
Former Cavaliers executive heads new sport and entertainment management program at CSU
CLEVELAND — Cleveland State University Professor Jim Kahler is doing a final walkthrough of his material for class. “Gonna remind them of what we talked about on Monday," he said. "Blanket ticket pricing doesn’t work." The lecture of the day is about ticket sales. As a former marketing...
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0