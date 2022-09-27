Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale today — save hundreds!
A powerful and reliable laptop is a necessity these days for both professionals and students. If you need one, look no further than these Dell XPS deals for the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17. These machines don’t usually come cheap because they offer top-of-the-line performance, in addition to stylish designs, but they’re currently available with discounts that place them within the reach of more shoppers.
TechRadar
The world’s largest foldable screen could give Samsung some hints on its next Fold
Display specialist Viewsonic has pulled back the curtain on its huge LDS-135-151 foldable (but not rollable) LCD screen. Given its price, $85,000 in the US (opens in new tab) (around £78,000, AU$130,000), and its deliberate lack of cutting-edge AV features, its main target will be corporate events, presentations and exhibitions where large format displays are the norm.
Digital Trends
Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today
If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.
TechRadar
Does Intel Raptor Lake have a secret weapon 34-core CPU?
Intel’s 13th-gen flagship tops out at 24-cores, but a 34-core processor has been spotted from the Raptor Lake family in an odd turn of events. That could prompt you to immediately speculate that Intel has some kind of monster processor hidden up its sleeve, ready to spring as a surprise on AMD (and the rest of us, for that matter), but this is not, in fact, the case.
TechRadar
Intel 13th gen CPUs launch with big boosts – should AMD be worried?
After months of leaks and speculation, Intel has officially announced its 13th generation Intel Core desktop processors, and given us (and its rival AMD) a glimpse of what to expect. Formerly known as ‘Raptor Lake’, Intel’s 13th generation of processors will once again make use of Intel’s hybrid design, with...
TechRadar
Don't trade your Samsung Galaxy for an iPhone
This season saw dazzling new flagship phones as the best Samsung phones and best iPhones hit the market, all with dazzlingly high price tags to match. Of course, if you already own a (working) smartphone (that isn’t cracked), you’ve got value in your pocket that you can trade for a new device. Be careful, though, because trade-in values vary wildly, and phone makers are just as tribal as you’d expect.
TechRadar
These are the best iPhone 13 deals you can find right now for less than £40/month
The price of iPhone 13 deals has steadily been dropping since the launch of iPhone 14 and this makes it a great time to be shopping for the device. Affordable Mobiles is been offering some really good deals with Three in particular. For example, this iPhone 13 deal with 100GB data, unlimited calls, and texts for just £36/month and £35 upfront (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4090 pre-order pricing surprised us... in a good way
Multiple Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics cards are now listed for pre-order at a major US retailer, and the good news – well, in a fashion – is that the boards are priced more reasonably than some folks were expecting, and indeed bang-on MSRP in the case of some third-party models.
TechRadar
Why Intel Raptor Lake’s disappointing laptop CPU benchmarks don’t add up
Intel’s Raptor Lake processors for laptops have been spotted in some leaked benchmarks, giving us a potential idea of their performance – and at first glance, it seems seriously disappointing, but there’s more to this than meets the eye, as we’ll discuss shortly. First off, let’s...
Nvidia CEO says market 'will be served well after EVGA' but it was a 'great partner'
A diplomatic comment from Nvidia's CEO on one of its largest partners dropping out of the GPU game. Just days prior to Nvidia's RTX 40-series graphics card broadcast, one of the company's largest and most prolific AIB partners, EVGA, announced it would no longer manufacture its graphics cards. The news came as quite a shock to PC builders, to say the least, as EVGA had made quite a name for itself in the GPU market.
TechRadar
New Alienware desktop appears ready to run the powerful GeForce RTX 4090
Alienware has revealed its upcoming flagship prebuilt desktop, the renewed Aurora R15, designed to house some powerful hardware – just be prepared to pay an arm and a leg for it. The company is being rather vague in disclosing what kind of graphics card will be in the Aurora...
TechRadar
Target Black Friday deals 2022: what we expect to see
Here are our predictions for Target Black Friday sale in 2022. While Target isn't quite as big a Black Friday player as some other retailers, the shopping season is still the best time of the year to bag bargains on a huge range of items. On this page, we've drawn on what we saw last year to predict Target's Black Friday plans for 2022.
GeForce RTX 4090 Arrives at Best Buy Site at MSRP
U.S. retailers have started to list Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090, which sells on October 12.
TechRadar
Linux running slowly? This one simple tweak could fix it for you
Researchers have discovered a remarkably easy way to make your Linux machines run faster. Many Linux devices have been plagued by Windows-centric hardware management since 2002, but this could be about to change. Sophisticated interfaces between a machine’s operating system and its hardware, such as the chips that have been slowing down your Linux machine, have long been required in order to ensure that processors with billions of transistors maintain efficiency.
Digital Trends
Intel says Moore’s Law is alive and well. Nvidia says it’s dead. Which is right?
The decades-old debate over Moore’s Law was brought center stage following two major announcements over the last week — one for Intel’s upcoming Raptor Lake processors and the other about Nvidia’s RTX 4090 graphics card. Contents. What is Moore’s Law, anyways?. Intel, in keeping with...
TechRadar
Asus RT-AX55 review
- Parental controls aren't extensive. The Asus RT-AX55 fits the bill nicely if you’re looking for an affordable router to provide a good Wi-Fi 6 upgrade for your home Wi-Fi. Its top speed of 1.8Gbps is relatively modest compared to some of the more expensive Wi-Fi 6 routers that are now available. However, it will still be more than fast enough to handle most home broadband services and able to provide fast, reliable wi-fi for web browsing, streaming music and video, and some casual gaming.
TechRadar
Intel’s supercharged Raptor Lake flagship CPU could leave AMD’s Ryzen 7950X in the dust
Intel’s supercharged version of its Raptor Lake flagship – a refreshed CPU due to land early in 2023 – is the subject of a new leaked benchmark, and it shows a seriously fast processor. As Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab) spotted, the Core i9-13900KS – note...
TechRadar
Apple 'abandons' plans to produce additional iPhone 14 units
Apple has reportedly abandoned plans to increase production levels of the iPhone 14 due to lower than anticipated demand for its latest flagship smartphone. Reports says the company hoped the launch would trigger a surge in interest and had made arrangements to increase production by up to six million units during the second half of 2022.
TechRadar
New Amazon Kindle will have a stylus, leak says, and it'll come very soon
Our ranking of the best Amazon Kindles is going to get a massive shake-up soon, according to a leaker - there's an Amazon product launch happening in a few hours, and a leaker says a brand-new family of Kindle is launching at it. This leaker, called SnoopyTech (opens in new...
The early-adoption tax for AMD AM5 motherboards is in full force
Why it matters: The new Ryzen 7000 series of processors hit the market earlier this week, bringing AMD's first architecture update since it released AM4 in 2017. With any new architecture comes a ton of motherboards, but many have noticed an insane price hike for even the cheapest AM5 motherboards.
