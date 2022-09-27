Read full article on original website
USDA Secretary weighs-in on NY farmhand shortage, Hochul says taxpayers will foot OT bill
New York State (WRGB) — A fight over better wages is pitting farm owners up against farmhands. Farm workers want more overtime pay, but farmers say they can't afford it. The overtime pay battle is reaching a breaking point in New York State. CBS 6’s Anne McCloy sat down...
Customers deal with impact of strike at Central NY’s biggest food distributor
For Cheryl Hassett, the workers’ strike that hit Central New York’s largest food distributor this week is going to cause “a little inconvenience.”. The owner of the downtown Syracuse lunch spot Soup R Salads uses Sysco to deliver many regular items, such as cheese and deli meats. When 200 members of Teamsters Local 317 walked out at Sysco’s distribution center Tuesday night, things changed.
Republican View: Time to expand Ithaca as a sanctuary city
The time has come to expand the city of Ithaca’s commitment to offering sanctuary to despised groups. On July 6, 2022, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for abortion (tinyurl.com/2k4jpjup). In 2017, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants. The city should now extend that sanctuary promise to New York’s most despised minorities: Republicans and conservatives.
Report finds more regulations needed after $101M MyPayrollHR fraud
Albany, N.Y. — A new report by the state Department of Financial Services found that the $101 million MyPayrollHR fraud was one of the worst ever in the country and that the industry has been extremely difficult to regulate due to reporting standards. The report was required under a...
State politicians are growing concerned about NY’s legal marijuana rollout
Before they sell out: Get tickets to NY Cannabis Insider’s conference on Nov. 4 in Tarrytown, featuring a slew of expert panelists, free business consultations and professional headshots, networking, lunch and a happy hour. Update: Mayor Hal McCabe told NY Cannabis Insider that he heard from the OCM shortly...
Big Changes For Voting Machines In New York State
There certainly has been plenty of attention paid to the ways we vote here in the United States. Here in New York and across the country, registered voters are getting ready for a very important election day. Coming up on November 8th, voters will head to the polls to decide...
“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners
The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
Newsom approves name change for law school founded by racist
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change. It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic...
Hochul takes new steps to fight polio amid outbreak in New York
Gov. Hochul announced new steps to combat the outbreak of polio in several suburban New York counties and New York City. The governor said on Wednesday that fresh measures would bolster coordination between state and local health departments and improve vaccination rates, especially among children. “We’ve taken an aggressive public...
Vote for my candidate: Zeldin, Youngs, Conole, anyone but ... (Your Letters)
I am endorsing Lee Zeldin for governor because of his outspoken repudiation of the horrific vaccine mandate and subsequent annihilation of religious exemptions for healthcare workers from Gov. Kathy Hochul in her August 2021 executive order. I work full time as a registered nurse in a Syracuse hospital witnessing the effects of this horrible policy. All staffing has been decimated. Patients tell me often that they see how understaffed we are and I do my best to care for them but inform them that Hochul has made all healthcare facilities unsafe not because of quality of care, but lack of nurses, doctors, techs and all ancillary staff leaving this state! Her answer is to give us a $3,000 “bonus.” It’s more accurately described as a “bribe.” Last year her answer was to call in the National Guard!
New York State Board of Elections makes accessible ballots available online
The New York State Board of Elections is launching a new system that will allow voters with print disabilities to fill out an accessible ballot online and return it by mail. The Electronic Accessible Ballot Delivery System will allow voters with vision impairments to increase the font size or adjust the color contrast on their electronic absentee ballot on their own computer or tablet. Then the ballot must be completed, printed and mailed to the Board of Elections.
Strike at Sysco in Syracuse threatens food supplies to restaurants, hospitals and more
Warners, N.Y. — About 200 union employees at the Central New York distribution center for food supplier Sysco walked off the job Tuesday night. The strike by members of Teamsters Local 317, including drivers and warehouse workers, affects supplies to local restaurants as well as big institutions like schools, colleges, hospitals and nursing homes. Sysco’s local headquarters is at 2508 Warners Road just off the Thruway.
Bill could address home heating emergencies in NYS
A bill passed in the New York State Senate and Assembly could help address propane heating woes that have been front and center for many homeowners in recent years.
Americas Oldest 5 and Dime Store Is Right Here In the Capital Region?
Next time you have some time off from work to spend time with family and friends you should take a ride and explore New York State. There are so many amazing places to discover and you don't even have to leave the Capital Region. About a year ago at this...
Hochul touts ‘crackdown’ after $11M more lost in unemployment fraud
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that state officials will seek repayment — and in some cases make referral to law enforcement — after a state Department of Labor investigation revealed an additional $11 million in fraudulent unemployment insurance payouts. The state has been attempting...
Syracuse federal judge remains skeptical of NY gun law as he considers whether to quash it
Syracuse, NY -- A federal judge in Syracuse on Thursday cast doubt on the constitutionality of several controversial portions of New York’s recent gun law as he heard arguments over whether or not to quash it from being enforced. Why can’t religious congregations decide whether or not to allow...
Golf tournament raises $20,000 to support services offered by The Kelberman Center
The Negotiator Open Golf Tournament recently held at Rome Country Club raised more than $20,000 for The Kelberman Center, an organization that provides autism services in the Mohawk Valley. The tournament was sponsored by Crust Kitchen and Bar and Bonacio Construction. “The Kelberman Center was a perfect choice as recipient...
Plural Marriage Recognized In New York Under Key Precedent
WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 25, 2022) – A judge in New York has just ruled that polyamorous relationships – in this case a 3-person married unit living together in an apartment – are entitled to the same legal protection as opposite-sex or same-sex 2-person marriages. Engine No. 1’s...
‘Jeopardy!’ results: How did Central New York professor do?
A Central New York college professor competed on “Jeopardy!” Wednesday night, but his trivia knowledge wasn’t enough to knock down the reigning champion. Sam Wang, an assistant professor of statistics and data science at Cornell University, finished in third place on the Sept. 28 episode. Wang performed well on a variety of topics, including New England and pop culture, but ended with just $100 after risking nearly all of his money on the “Final Jeopardy” clue, which none of the contestants got.
