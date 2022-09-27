ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

MARLO ALLVEA: Strong back benefits entire body

By Marlo Alleva
The Ledger
The Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O1DNo_0iBmuPkJ00

A healthy back is a happy back!

If you’ve ever dealt with back pain or an injury, you can agree wholeheartedly.

A strong, toned back is not only appealing to the eye but also very beneficial to our overall health. It helps us stand taller, aids in all upper body and core exercises and minimizes injury.

Our move today is an alternating bent over shoulder raise. You will need a set of medium hand weights for this exercise. This move will be toning your whole back from your shoulders down.

Getting started, grip your hand weights in each hand. Standing tall, with your arms straight down and tucked close to your sides, proceed to hinge in your hips in a forward position. Maintain a tight core and an upright chest position.

Once you feel stable in your bent over position, you are ready to start adding your alternating shoulder raises.

Begin by lifting one arm straight up in front of you, in a slight upward angle, once it is extended out in front of your body. When you reach your fullest extension, return your guided momentum all the way back to your starting position, tucked to your side. All the while, repeat the same movement on the opposite arm so they are working together, only in opposite directions.

Continue these alternating raises for at least 10 repetitions. Then taking a small break, reposition your body and brace your torso to protect your back.

Give yourself at least three sets total of 10 repetitions on each arm.

This exercise will not only get your blood flowing and your heart pumping but will also strengthen your back, giving it the ability to handle whatever your body gets its self into.

Marlo Alleva, a fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gill YMCA, can be reached at faluuzpa@msn.com

Comments / 0

Related
boxrox.com

Why Should You Do Stiff-Legged Deadlift; Benefits and Muscles Worked

Deadlifts are crucial exercises athletes of all levels should be doing, but have you ever tried a slight variation called the stiff-legged deadlift? You should!. The stiff-legged deadlift is very similar to the conventional deadlift, although a minor tweak in the technique also shifts the focus of the exercise from one muscle group to a different one.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pain#Upper Body#Hips#Msn Com
boxrox.com

Incline Dumbbell Press: How To, Benefits, Muscles Worked and Variations

The incline dumbbell press is a strength and muscle building exercise classic in bodybuilding programs that primarily targets the chest muscles. It is, as the name suggests, performed with dumbbells on an inclined bench. According to Marcus Filly, founder of the Functional Bodybuilding training method, the incline dumbbell press is...
WORKOUTS
Health Digest

When Should You Be Concerned About Lower Back Pain After A Workout?

Dealing with lower back pain after exercise can be unsettling. You might be wondering what went wrong, what activities to avoid, and when to resume your workouts. First things first, take a deep breath and calm down. Back pain doesn't always indicate an injury. You may have pulled a muscle, or you might be experiencing delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS), a condition that can cause lower back pain and other symptoms. DOMS is characterized by a constant dull ache in the affected area, whereas injuries cause sharp pain, explains personal trainer Amanda Capritto (via CNET).
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
boxrox.com

Dumbbell Upright Row: Benefits, Technique Tips, and Muscles Worked

Finding the perfect exercise for sculpting your shoulders can be tough. You want something that will give you results, without putting too much strain on your body. Whatever your fitness goals are, the dumbbell upright row is a great move to help you achieve them. This shoulder-strengthening exercise targets all...
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

How to Bulletproof Your Knees with 1 Exercise

Can you bulletproof your knees? Knees Over Toes Guy thinks so, and he says you can do it in under five minutes with just one exercise. This is how. How to bulletproof your knees in 5 minutes with 1 exercise: Backward Sled Pull. The backward sled pull, also known as...
WORKOUTS
cohaitungchi.com

How Do You Loosen Tight Neck and Shoulder Muscles?

With more and more people working from home and sitting at a desk, instances of neck and shoulder pain are on the rise. Many people make the mistake of accommodating their body to their workspace rather than adjusting their workspace to fit their body’s needs. For example, you might be straining to see a computer or monitor that is too far away or too low, which is messing with your posture and leading to pain.
FITNESS
wpgxfox28.com

Why Does My Knee Hurt When I Bend It?

Originally Posted On: https://www.findapainspecialist.com/pain-guide/why-does-my-knee-hurt-when-i-bend-it A quarter of American adults suffer from chronic knee pain! And that statistic doesn’t even include those suffering from short-term pain. From sports injuries to genetic conditions, a plethora of knee issues plague millions across the country. If you are one of those millions, what...
The Ledger

The Ledger

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
803K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy