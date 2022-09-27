ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Here's what you need to know about the I-69 Finish Line project in central Indiana

By Lance Gideon, The Reporter Times
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 2 days ago

As leaves begin to turn colors and the temperatures outside begin to cool, work continues to take place along the I-69 Finish Line corridor in Morgan, Johnson and Marion counties.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, a traffic signal at Ohio Street and Ruth Rusie Way was recently turned on.

Happy Birthday: Gov. Eric Holcomb helps Morgan County celebrate its bicentennial.

Ruth Rusie Way gives motorists access to the Artesian Square Shopping Center, which includes Kroger and Rural King.

"Paving of Bobby Helms and Bill's Boulevard is expected to resume this week," INDOT said in its weekly update Monday morning.

Work also continues to take place between Martinsville and the Henderson Ford Road interchange along the future interstate..

"Ongoing work in the area south of Henderson Ford Road includes final paving and striping, bridge painting, cable barrier installation and temporary driveway removal," INDOT noted.

Additionally, heavy equipment and crews can be seen continuing construction along the future stretches of interstate, and along I-465 in Indianapolis, throughout Johnson and Marion counties.

Johnson County

The state notes that workers are expected to shift tow miles of northbound State Road 37 onto new pavement on Wednesday, Sept. 28, between State Road 144 and Fairview Road.

"Expect northbound traffic restrictions between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to move temporary barriers and adjust pavement markings," INDOT noted.

More: Martinsville's Chelonian Ranch provides sanctuary for turtles and tortoises.

After the traffic is moved onto the new pavement, crews will make adjustments to traffic signals and pavement markings Smith Valley Road and State Road 37.

The state also notes that the State Road 144 interchange is partially opened, which helped remove a stoplight at the old highway intersection.

Marion County

The new Mann Road Bridge on the southwest side of Indianapolis recently opened over I-465.

According to INDOT, the Mann Road Bridge is the fourth of five bridges over I-465 to be replaced as part of the I-69 Finish Line Project.

"The new bridge will allow for more lanes of I-465 to fit underneath," INDOT added. "The I-69 Finish Line project includes about 8 miles of I-465 between I-70 and I-65 on the southwest side of Indianapolis."

Construction workers are also removing median barriers between Harding Street and the White River so traffic on I-465 can shift during future work.

Morgan County pride: Morgan County pride: 12 names added to county hall of fame.

"Expect to see increasing activity along I-465 late this year ahead of work beginning in earnest next year to rebuild and widen the interstate," INDOT added.

Work is also continuing to remove median barriers and replace the Carson Avenue overpass, which results in nightly lane closures on I-465 between I65 and the White River bridge.

"Intermittent nighttime closures of the nearby southbound I-65 ramp to westbound I-465 are also needed," INDOT noted.

Epler and Belmont avenues west of State Road 37 will be closed so that work on the new interstate lanes and interchange can take place. This closure is expected to begin on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Updates for the I-69 Finish Line project in Morgan, Johnson and Marion counties can often be found on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter at @I69FinishLine and on its website i69finishline.com.

This article originally appeared on The Reporter Times: Here's what you need to know about the I-69 Finish Line project in central Indiana

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Patchy frost possible overnight in parts of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are being warned to cover sensitive vegetation Wednesday night as frost is expected Thursday morning in some areas just north and west of Indianapolis, and in parts of northern Indiana. The National Weather Service at Indianapolis says frost is an early-season frost is possible mainly...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Here’s where Indiana wants to put EV charging stations

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana received federal approval to begin work on a statewide charging network as more and more electric vehicles hit the roads. The state will invest nearly $100 million over the next five years to build out its EV charging network. The money comes from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (NEVI), a broad […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnson County, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Martinsville, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
County
Marion County, IN
County
Morgan County, IN
Morgan County, IN
Government
Johnson County, IN
Government
Johnson County, IN
Traffic
Morgan County, IN
Traffic
Marion County, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
Marion County, IN
Government
cbs4indy.com

Nickel Plate Trail expanding into Noblesville and Indianapolis

FISHERS, Ind. — Plans have been finalized for a major expansion of the Nickel Plate Trail. Currently the trail runs through most of Fishers but will soon stretch into Indianapolis and north into Noblesville. People like Glenn Engel use the trail several times a week to walk his dog.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
vincennespbs.org

Road closed near Bloomfield

A road closure is scheduled to start Tuesday, September 27, in Greene County. US 231 is being shut down just north of I-69 about nine miles south of Bloomfield. The closure is so five pipes can be replaced under the road. INDOT says closures will occur during the daytime, and...
BLOOMFIELD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana

Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
Person
Bobby Helms
Current Publishing

Work underway on second half of roundabout project

Work has begun on the second half of a roundabout project at Ind. 32/38 in Noblesville that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The joint project between the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation initially started in August with a focus on constructing the southern half of the roundabout, which was recently completed. Motorists will now see traffic shifts as work gets underway on the northern half of the roundabout project that has resulted in the closure of Ind. 38 as drivers get onto Ind. 32, said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
wrtv.com

State Road 19 closed in Noblesville after serious crash

NOBLESVILLE — State Road 19 between 196th Street and Field Drive in Noblesville is closed and will remain closed for an extended period as the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Crash Investigations team works to reconstruct a serious crash in the area. According to the Noblesville Fire Department, three cars...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Traffic Signals#Five Bridges#What You Need#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Kroger#Rural King#Indot
WTHR

Hoosiers, Floridians fly into Indy to avoid Hurricane Ian's wrath

INDIANAPOLIS — Floridians are bracing for Hurricane Ian to make landfall, anxiously awaiting the storm's arrival to the Sunshine State. Meteorologists warn the big concern with Ian is the life-threatening storm surge this massive storm will produce, which could reach as high as 12 feet. The strong winds, expected at speeds of 130 miles per hour, will also pack a punch, creating dangerous situations for families and rescue teams.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets! Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The tickets were for the Sept. 24 Powerball […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana gas prices rising again

INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis rose 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week and were averaging $3.85 per gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy's data from more than 650 stations. Prices in Indianapolis are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, signaling an upward...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
thebutlercollegian.com

Shein warehouse comes to Indiana

Shein offers employment opportunities to Hoosiers amidst company controversy. Photo courtesy of Indiana Business Journal. TESSA FACKRELL | STAFF REPORTER | tfackrell@butler.ed. Shein constructed a warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana this summer. The company already has plans to expand the new facility by another 50%, constructing a second, 550,000 square-foot warehouse. This is the only Shein warehouse in the Midwest, and one of two in the United States.
WHITESTOWN, IN
WISH-TV

Van carrying young athletes collides with backhoe on US 52; 3 hurt

THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A van carrying young athletes collided with a backhoe Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 52, injuring three people, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. The backhoe driver, Edward Shelley, 80, of Thorntown, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. From the van, a...
THORNTOWN, IN
The Reporter-Times

The Reporter-Times

1K+
Followers
998
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Martinsville, IN from Reporter-Times.

 http://reporter-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy