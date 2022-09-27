ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Port Bucyrus Airport officials hope planning ahead will pay off for city

By Gere Goble, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
 2 days ago
Officials at the Port Bucyrus-Crawford County Airport are hoping that planning ahead will help the airport continue to grow — and save the city some money.

Spending now to develop a plan for a new administration building is expected to put that project in line for additional Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funding over the next few years, Fred Fischer, a representative of the airport commission, explained to members of Bucyrus City Council's Public Lands and Buildings committee during its Thursday meeting.

Mayor Jeff Reser told committee members that developing the plan will cost the city $50,000 and take about four months to complete.

"The good news is, 95% of that money will be coming back to us through a grant from the FAA — 5% from the State of Ohio and then we would contribute 5%, with your approval," he said.

The money will be paid in installments over the next four months, Reser said. He proposed using money from the city's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) account for the project. The money would be paid back in August of next year, he said. The final cost to the city would be $2,500.

Reser urged quick action because a meeting with the airport engineer and FAA officials is scheduled for late October.

FAA demands plan for administration building

Fischer explained the situation. Each year, the city receives $150,000 from the FAA for improvements. For the next few years, it will be receiving additional money through a federal infrastructure bill. That money can be used for "anything that we deem necessary."

This year, the airport commission planned to request money to resurface the airplane parking areas, and "the FAA turned us down on that," Fischer said.

"They will not provide any funding for that, because the current administration building and the city-owned hangar next to it are in what's called a 'safe zone.' You take the center of the runway and you go out 400 feet, and you can't have any buildings," he said. "And they're sitting within that 400 feet. And they said, 'We're not going to pay to redo your parking area when we don't know where you're going to put your admin building; that's not good spending.'"

So about about two months ago, the officials met with consulting engineers Crawford, Murphy & Tilly (CMT), who proposed doing a new master plan for the airport at an estimated cost of $350,000 to $400,000, Fischer said.

"The FAA came back to us and said, 'Look, that's a two-year deal; we don't really need you to do that master plan right now, but for $50,000, we can do this," he said. "And if we can get it into the budget, there's a billion a year for the next four years after this next coming year that is designated for general aviation airports, which means that ultimately, by getting this thing in the slot right now with this $50,000 — maximum $50,000 study — we have a shot at getting about $1.5 million to $2 million to build a new admin building, and that will be 80% to 90% funded by FAA, depending on what we do with it."

The FAA money can be used for lobby areas and public spaces, though it couldn't be used for other functions, such as the airport manager's office, he said. Extra space could be added using either city or private funds.

"The thing is, we need to get ourselves in the slot because if we can get in for this upcoming budget year with the federal government, that gets us in the ladder," Fischer said. If it doesn't get a share of the billion dollars available over the next five years, the city could end up having to fund that $1.5 million to $2 million project by itself.

Taxiway 'cost the city absolutely zero'

It's similar to the way the airport way able to add a new $2.1 million full parallel taxiway "that cost the city absolutely zero," Fischer said. The taxiway opened this fall.

"That's just because we had a slot," he said. "You know how that happened was two years ago in October, CMT called and said 'Hey, we got a call from the FAA; there's some extra funds, if you can get the ball rolling.' And guess what? ...

"So it's worth it to be planning a little bit, and that isn't always typical of a lot of airports throughout the state. We're happy for what we've got and where we're going, and want to see it keep growing."

The Public Lands and Buildings committee approved having emergency legislation prepared for the request. The full council will have to vote on the proposal.

Second annual fly-in will be Oct. 15

Fischer also told council members the airport will have a fly-in and pancake breakfast 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15, following a successful event last year that was part of the city's bicentennial celebration.

The Lauretta Schimmoler Museum, Inc., is now in the process of becoming an official nonprofit, he said.

Schimmoler pushed to have the airport moved from Sycamore to Bucyrus, and then became its manager, Fischer told the T-F previously. She was the first woman in the U.S. to manage an airport.

"So we're really on a push to try to get something of that historical significance and notoriety there and we have some other things in the works that we think we can do that would really boost the economic value of our airport out there," Fischer told committee members Thursday.

ggoble@gannett.com

419-559-7263

