Crawford County, OH

Briefs: Anti-wind farm group to host public informational meeting

By Staff report
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 2 days ago
Crawford Neighbors United PAC meeting set for Oct. 5

Crawford Neighbors United PAC will hold a public information meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 at The HUB, 311 N. Seltzer St., Crestline. Doors open at 6 p.m.

PAC officials and volunteer experts will share information on why they believe industrial wind turbines are not a good fit for Crawford County and why voters should vote yes on Issue 4 to stop a proposed wind turbine project. Yard signs, buttons, decals, brochures, T-shirts and other materials will be available. Volunteers and donations are needed.

For more information, go to crawfordantiwind.com or visit Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Red Cross seeks blood and platelets donors

The American Red Cross is asking the public to start the new season off with a lifesaving blood or platelet donation. Those who give blood this fall play an important role in keeping the supply high enough to help patients counting on blood products for care — especially ahead of the busy holiday season. Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The following blood drives are scheduled in Crawford County:

  • Thursday: 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Bucyrus High School, 900 W. Perry St.
  • Thursday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Colonel Crawford High School, 2303 Ohio 602, North Robinson
  • Oct. 7: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Northmor High School, 7819 Ohio 19, Galion
  • Oct. 11: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Galion Alliance Church, 430 Portland Way N., Galion

Those who donate in September will automatically receive a buy-one-get-one ticket offer for select Columbus Blue Jackets home games and be entered to win one of five weekly Blue Jackets prize packets which includes autographed memorabilia from players. September donors are also automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience. All who come to give Oct. 1-31 will receive a $5 e-Gift Card by email to a merchant of choice.

Wynford FFA members learn about forestry

The Wynford Forestry team had a forestry invitation to attend Camp Michael on Sept. 20. The team did an outstanding job placing second. Members of the team include Nate Schiefer, Seth Pope, Marty Schuster, Connor Bloomfield, Evan Wolfe, Emmy Schuster, Seth Porter, Joey Tuck and Dylan Chapman. Schiefer led the team as the fourth place individual.

A big thank you goes to Dianye Awbrey who is with the Crawford County Soil and Water Conservation District for having the contest and giving the Wynford FFA Chapter a fun learning experience.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Ada Herald

Ohio’s last “Full-Service” gas station

LAFAYETTE -- A recent “Weekly Fuel Update” from GasBuddy.com showed the price of gas in Ohio had risen to $3.61 a gallon in that week. And this figure was the average of price data from 5,345 stations across the Buckeye state. They, apparently, didn’t average in the price...
LAFAYETTE, OH
WANE-TV

Ohio couple charged with elder abuse, stealing $450K

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A Knox County grand jury indicted an Ohio couple on numerous felony charges stemming from the alleged theft of over $450,000 from an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease, said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. According to a press release, former police officer Daniel...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Masks still required in central Ohio hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/The Hill)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly updated its COVID-19 infection control guidance Friday to no longer recommend universal masking in health care settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. All 88 counties in Ohio remain at high levels of...
OHIO STATE
