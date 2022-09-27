ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, OH

Sectional golf preview: Dalton and Hiland set sights on returning to state

By Dan Brown
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tF6ux_0iBmuEHY00

A year ago, Dalton's boys' golf team earned its first trip to state in nearly three decades. The Bulldogs will look to make a little more history this postseason as they set out to become the first team in school history to earn back-to-back trips.

That journey starts this week as Dalton, along with other Division II/III teams from across the area, will take the links in their respective sectional tournaments. Div. I programs open postseason play next week.

One of the leaders of that historic run for the Bulldogs last fall was Jaden Schlabach.

The senior is not only back at the top of the lineup card for coach Jeff Feller's squad, he's having the best season of his prep career. Schlabach has shaved more than four strokes off his game from a season ago and recently helped Dalton to the outright Wayne County Athletic League championship, earning medalist honors with a 6-over-par 78 at Hawk's Nest.

The key for Schlabach is a work ethic that has laid the foundation for future for Bulldog players.

"Jaden has improved his game as a whole from last season and has become a more consistent player," Feller said. "He has put a lot of time working on his game in the off season, as well as playing in high level tournaments. Jaden has been a great leader for the team and a good role model for the younger players to learn from."

Schlabach and fellow senior Brendan Lehman have been atop one of the most consistent local rosters and will take part in the Pine Hills Sectional Tournament with Hillsdale, Loudonville, Northwestern and Tuslaw.

Here's a look at the upcoming Div. II/III golf sectionals:

Boys

DIVISION II

Elms Sectional

When: Wednesday, 9 a.m.

Where: The Elms Country Club (1608 Manchester Ave SW, Massillon)

Local teams: Chippewa, Orrville, Smithville, Triway, Waynedale. Others: Akron Springfield, Canton South, Coventry, Manchester, Marlington, Northwest, South Range, West Branch.

What to watch: With its strong 1-2 punch of Trey Barkman and Jordan Miller, Waynedale will look to earn another district team berth this fall. Barkman comes in with a wealth of postseason experience, including placing sixth at the sectional last season, while Miller has been one of the top freshmen in area and is fresh off of his runner-up finish at last week's WCAL Championships. St. Vincent-St. Mary comes in as one of the strongest teams in the field as Patrick Witschey and Matt Fiedler each were top 10 individual finishers a year ago for the runner-up Fighting Irish. A host of individuals will also push to claim one of the three district-qualifying berths up for grabs. Triway's Tyler Snyder, one of three players to have a sub-80 average for 18 holes coming into the postseason, is out to be one of the guys after playing a key role in the Titans run to the state tournament last season. After competing in Div. III a year ago, Smithville will also take part in the tournament, led by sophomore Gavin Von Almen. Also look for Matt Yeager of Chippewa to be near the top of the leaderboard after being a top 10 finisher in the WCAL. Orrville's Noah Mulpas is also a player to watch as the senior was two strokes out of the final district spot in 2021.

At stake: Top three teams and top three individuals (not on a qualifying team) advance to next week's district tournament at Windmill Lakes, set to be played Oct. 4.

Bunker Hill Sectional

When: Thursday, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Bunker Hill Golf Course (3090 Pearl Road, Medina, 44256)

Local team: Norwayne. Others: Beachwood, CVCA, Elyria Catholic, Fairview, Firelands, Gilmour Academy, Holy Name, John Adams, Keystone, Lutheran West, Orange, Ravenna, Woodridge.

What to watch: Moving up to Div. II this fall, the Bobcats will have their hands full in this loaded field that includes usual powers like Orange, Keystone and Beachwood — who claimed the district-qualifying spots last season when the sectional was held at Forest Hills — along with CVCA and Gilmour Academy, another team that made the move from Div. III. Junior Gavin Ferguson has been the Bobcats leader all season long and will look to build upon his performance at last week's WCAL Championships, where he carded an 83 to finish in a tie for fourth overall. Ferguson will look to claim one of those district spots up for grabs against the likes of Beachwood's James O'Neill and CVCA's Aiden Cannone.

At stake: Top three teams and top three individuals (not on a qualifying team) advance to next week's district tournament at Windmill Lakes, set to be played Oct. 4.

DIVISION III

Pine Hills Sectional

When: Wednesday, 9 a.m.

Where: Pine Hills Golf Club (433 W 130th St, Hinckley)

Local teams: Dalton, Hillsdale, Loudonville, Northwestern, Tuslaw. Others: Black River, Columbia, Cornerstone Christian, Cuyahoga Heights, Independence, Kirtland, Lake Ridge Academy, Mapleton, Open Door, Wellington.

What to watch: Fresh off its WCAL championship, the Bulldogs turn their attention to a return trip to state, where it was 11th overall in 2021. The challenging Pine Hills layout will be the first test — one that Dalton passed by earning the third and final district berth by three shots last season over Mapleton. Schlabach, Lehman and Todd Brahler are the only players back from that team, but the trio has been one of the tops in the area, with both Schlabach and Lehman posting sub-80 averages for 18 holes. Independence's Mark Pillar is back after firing an impressive 72 to win the sectional last season, while Mapleton's Brock Durbin will also be a player to watch, along with underclassman Judah Layton of Loudonville, who also was a top-15 finisher at the sectional a year ago. Both Northwestern and Tuslaw have made the move from Div. II last season and should have a handful of names on the leaderboard. The Huskies' Luke Walton and Joe Buchholz are both coming off of solid rounds at the WCAL Championships and the Mustangs have a balanced lineup with Adam Sibila, Andrew Smith and Evan Back. Hillsdale's Bryon Bickel will also push for one of the individual spots.

At stake Top three teams and top three individuals (not on a qualifying team) advance to next week's district tournament at Tannenhauf, set to be played Oct. 6.

Cambridge Sectional

When: Wednesday, 9 a.m.

Where: Cambridge Country Club (60755 Southgate Rd, Byesville)

Local team: Hiland. Others: Bishop Rosecrans, Bridgeport, Buckeye Trail, Conotton Valley, Fort Frye, Frontier, Garaway, Malvern, Monroe Central, Newcomerstown (I), River, Shadyside, St. John Central Academy (I), Strasburg-Franklin, Toronto, Tuscarawas Central Catholic, Tuscarawas Valley.

What to watch: When it comes to the postseason, the Hawks know to get the job done. The reigning Div. III state champs still are among the favorites, despite some major losses from graduation, and should duke it out with Fort Frye for the team title. Hiland finished a stroke behind Fort Frye this past weekend in the Eastern District Open at Rivergreens. The tandem of Nathan Kline and Lucas Yoder will look to keep the Hawks' string of sectional titles going as the two have posted nearly identical scoring averages throughout the fall. Hiland's depth could also come into play as the reigning Inter-Valley Conference champs have seen guys like Monty Coblentz, Camden Bille and Jack Mast provide key support in the lineup.

At stake: Top four teams and top four individuals, not on a qualifying team, advance to next week's district tournament at River Greens, set to be played Oct. 3.

Girls

The Pines Sectional

When: Wednesday, 9 a.m.

Where: The Pines Golf Club (1319 Millborne Road, Orrville)

Area teams: Chippewa, Dalton (I), Hillsdale (I), Northwestern (I), Norwayne (I), Orrville (I), Smithville (I), Tuslaw (I), Waynedale (I). Others: Canton Central Catholic, Canton South, Columbia, East Canton (I), Fairless, Fairview, Field, Heartland Christian (I), Jackson-Milton (I), Keystone, Lake Center Christian, Lake Ridge Academy (I), Manchester (I), Mapleton, Northwest, Open Door (I), St. Thomas Aquinas (I), St. Vincent-St. Mary (I), Waterloo (I), Wellington, Woodridge.

What to watch: Kylee Purdy made an impressive run to the state tournament last fall. The Northwestern senior will look to do it all over again as she enters this sectional as one of the players projected to take the top prize. Standing in Purdy's way is Marlington's Maria Warner, who outlasted the local by one shot in last season's sectional on the Orrville-area course. Warner's teammate, Zoe Mort, along with St. Vincent-St. Mary's Reese Latta and Raygan Hoover also will among the leaders, along with Caroline Harold of Canton Central Catholic. All those players were top 10 in the field a year ago. Orrville's Abby Ankenman, a district qualifier as a sophomore, also returns to the field, along with Tuslaw's Alexis Crawford. Hillsdale's Dally Meek and Dalton's Madison Wade.

At stake: Top four teams and top four individuals, not on a qualifying team, advance to next week's district tournament at Sable Creek, set to be played Oct. 6.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

High school football Week 7 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With five cleveland.com Top 25 matchups, Week 7 will have a great influence on both playoff seedings and conference championships. Friday will see No. 4 Avon head to Southwestern Conference and Region 6 rival No. 10 Olmsted Falls. No. 13 Mentor will try to reclaim its hold on the Greater Cleveland Conference at No. 6 Medina, the defending conference champions, in a battle for the No. 5 spot in Region 1.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Strongsville schools commit substitute teachers to one year of service exclusively in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The Strongsville schools, due to the nationwide substitute teacher shortage, are committing yearlong substitute teachers to work exclusively for the Strongsville district in 2022-2023. Last month, the school board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Strongsville Education Association, the union representing teachers, clarifying that yearlong...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

No Browns bets on game day: Cleveland Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers will have sportsbooks, but with some strings attached

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Professional sports teams are getting into the sports gambling business, but don’t plan to bet in-person at FirstEnergy Stadium on the Cleveland Browns right before kickoff. The Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Guardians were all approved for sports betting licenses, letting them build retail sportsbooks...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dalton, OH
Sports
City
Orrville, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Smithville, OH
City
Ravenna, OH
City
Hinckley Township, OH
City
Wellington, OH
City
Dalton, OH
City
Massillon, OH
City
Malvern, OH
City
Shadyside, OH
wtuz.com

Dover Hoping to Address Congestion at Park During Games

Nick McWilliams reporting – As fall league baseball and softball winds down, Dover city officials are hoping to address traffic concerns and parking issues. The subject was brought up by Councilman Greg Bair after he received some complaints over where vehicles were parking and potential liabilities that could be created.
DOVER, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, et cetera?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you're downtown, you should visit this bakery, which serves great baked goods made from scratch. Patrons highly recommend the cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, croissants with layers upon layers of buttery flaky goodness, scones that come in flavors like blackberry Earl Grey and espresso chocolate chip pecan, glazed donut coffeecake, and more. If you're looking for more savory options, you can't go wrong with their hand-rolled bagels with cream cheese spreads that are made in house, focaccia, and chicken salad sandwiches.
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Hill
barbertonherald.com

Playground engulfed in flames

Barberton firefighters etinguished a blaze at College Park on the city’s South End but what set it off remains a mystery. The Fire Department got the call around 6 p.m. Sept. 27 and arrived to find the rubber chips in the children’s play area were on fire. “The...
BARBERTON, OH
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Lakewood, OH — 15 Top Places!

Lakewood, regarded by many to be an extension of Cleveland, is one of the country’s coolest suburbs, featuring top-rated restaurants and pubs. Brunch here is as lively as it gets, with the most delectable breakfast and lunch fare, seafood, cocktails, and a one-of-a-kind ambiance you won’t find anywhere else.
LAKEWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Club#Golf Course#Sectional#Bulldogs#Division Ii Iii#Hawk S Nest
cleveland19.com

Truck carrying 50,000 pounds of potatoes catches fire on Ohio Turnpike (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders from around the Hudson area helped extinguish a fire that engulfed a tractor-trailer carrying tons of potatoes. The Hudson Fire Department said Tuesday’s incident occurred on the Ohio Turnpike. The truck was hauling approximately 50,000 pounds of potatoes, according to the Hudson Fire...
HUDSON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Kristen Walters

Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in Ohio

A popular discount retail store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Ohio in early October. Read on to learn more. Burlington, a retailer known for selling discounted brand-name clothing, footwear, baby supplies, home goods, and decor, is opening a new store in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, October 7, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

16-year-old girl missing from Wayne County

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who is missing. Deputies said Alieyanna Miller was last seen wearing Nike brand gray sweatpants. Miller, from Wooster, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds, according...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy