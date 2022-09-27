Sectional golf preview: Dalton and Hiland set sights on returning to state

A year ago, Dalton's boys' golf team earned its first trip to state in nearly three decades. The Bulldogs will look to make a little more history this postseason as they set out to become the first team in school history to earn back-to-back trips.

That journey starts this week as Dalton, along with other Division II/III teams from across the area, will take the links in their respective sectional tournaments. Div. I programs open postseason play next week.

One of the leaders of that historic run for the Bulldogs last fall was Jaden Schlabach.

The senior is not only back at the top of the lineup card for coach Jeff Feller's squad, he's having the best season of his prep career. Schlabach has shaved more than four strokes off his game from a season ago and recently helped Dalton to the outright Wayne County Athletic League championship, earning medalist honors with a 6-over-par 78 at Hawk's Nest.

The key for Schlabach is a work ethic that has laid the foundation for future for Bulldog players.

"Jaden has improved his game as a whole from last season and has become a more consistent player," Feller said. "He has put a lot of time working on his game in the off season, as well as playing in high level tournaments. Jaden has been a great leader for the team and a good role model for the younger players to learn from."

Schlabach and fellow senior Brendan Lehman have been atop one of the most consistent local rosters and will take part in the Pine Hills Sectional Tournament with Hillsdale, Loudonville, Northwestern and Tuslaw.

Here's a look at the upcoming Div. II/III golf sectionals:

Boys

DIVISION II

Elms Sectional

When: Wednesday, 9 a.m.

Where: The Elms Country Club (1608 Manchester Ave SW, Massillon)

Local teams: Chippewa, Orrville, Smithville, Triway, Waynedale. Others: Akron Springfield, Canton South, Coventry, Manchester, Marlington, Northwest, South Range, West Branch.

What to watch: With its strong 1-2 punch of Trey Barkman and Jordan Miller, Waynedale will look to earn another district team berth this fall. Barkman comes in with a wealth of postseason experience, including placing sixth at the sectional last season, while Miller has been one of the top freshmen in area and is fresh off of his runner-up finish at last week's WCAL Championships. St. Vincent-St. Mary comes in as one of the strongest teams in the field as Patrick Witschey and Matt Fiedler each were top 10 individual finishers a year ago for the runner-up Fighting Irish. A host of individuals will also push to claim one of the three district-qualifying berths up for grabs. Triway's Tyler Snyder, one of three players to have a sub-80 average for 18 holes coming into the postseason, is out to be one of the guys after playing a key role in the Titans run to the state tournament last season. After competing in Div. III a year ago, Smithville will also take part in the tournament, led by sophomore Gavin Von Almen. Also look for Matt Yeager of Chippewa to be near the top of the leaderboard after being a top 10 finisher in the WCAL. Orrville's Noah Mulpas is also a player to watch as the senior was two strokes out of the final district spot in 2021.

At stake: Top three teams and top three individuals (not on a qualifying team) advance to next week's district tournament at Windmill Lakes, set to be played Oct. 4.

Bunker Hill Sectional

When: Thursday, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Bunker Hill Golf Course (3090 Pearl Road, Medina, 44256)

Local team: Norwayne. Others: Beachwood, CVCA, Elyria Catholic, Fairview, Firelands, Gilmour Academy, Holy Name, John Adams, Keystone, Lutheran West, Orange, Ravenna, Woodridge.

What to watch: Moving up to Div. II this fall, the Bobcats will have their hands full in this loaded field that includes usual powers like Orange, Keystone and Beachwood — who claimed the district-qualifying spots last season when the sectional was held at Forest Hills — along with CVCA and Gilmour Academy, another team that made the move from Div. III. Junior Gavin Ferguson has been the Bobcats leader all season long and will look to build upon his performance at last week's WCAL Championships, where he carded an 83 to finish in a tie for fourth overall. Ferguson will look to claim one of those district spots up for grabs against the likes of Beachwood's James O'Neill and CVCA's Aiden Cannone.

At stake: Top three teams and top three individuals (not on a qualifying team) advance to next week's district tournament at Windmill Lakes, set to be played Oct. 4.

DIVISION III

Pine Hills Sectional

When: Wednesday, 9 a.m.

Where: Pine Hills Golf Club (433 W 130th St, Hinckley)

Local teams: Dalton, Hillsdale, Loudonville, Northwestern, Tuslaw. Others: Black River, Columbia, Cornerstone Christian, Cuyahoga Heights, Independence, Kirtland, Lake Ridge Academy, Mapleton, Open Door, Wellington.

What to watch: Fresh off its WCAL championship, the Bulldogs turn their attention to a return trip to state, where it was 11th overall in 2021. The challenging Pine Hills layout will be the first test — one that Dalton passed by earning the third and final district berth by three shots last season over Mapleton. Schlabach, Lehman and Todd Brahler are the only players back from that team, but the trio has been one of the tops in the area, with both Schlabach and Lehman posting sub-80 averages for 18 holes. Independence's Mark Pillar is back after firing an impressive 72 to win the sectional last season, while Mapleton's Brock Durbin will also be a player to watch, along with underclassman Judah Layton of Loudonville, who also was a top-15 finisher at the sectional a year ago. Both Northwestern and Tuslaw have made the move from Div. II last season and should have a handful of names on the leaderboard. The Huskies' Luke Walton and Joe Buchholz are both coming off of solid rounds at the WCAL Championships and the Mustangs have a balanced lineup with Adam Sibila, Andrew Smith and Evan Back. Hillsdale's Bryon Bickel will also push for one of the individual spots.

At stake Top three teams and top three individuals (not on a qualifying team) advance to next week's district tournament at Tannenhauf, set to be played Oct. 6.

Cambridge Sectional

When: Wednesday, 9 a.m.

Where: Cambridge Country Club (60755 Southgate Rd, Byesville)

Local team: Hiland. Others: Bishop Rosecrans, Bridgeport, Buckeye Trail, Conotton Valley, Fort Frye, Frontier, Garaway, Malvern, Monroe Central, Newcomerstown (I), River, Shadyside, St. John Central Academy (I), Strasburg-Franklin, Toronto, Tuscarawas Central Catholic, Tuscarawas Valley.

What to watch: When it comes to the postseason, the Hawks know to get the job done. The reigning Div. III state champs still are among the favorites, despite some major losses from graduation, and should duke it out with Fort Frye for the team title. Hiland finished a stroke behind Fort Frye this past weekend in the Eastern District Open at Rivergreens. The tandem of Nathan Kline and Lucas Yoder will look to keep the Hawks' string of sectional titles going as the two have posted nearly identical scoring averages throughout the fall. Hiland's depth could also come into play as the reigning Inter-Valley Conference champs have seen guys like Monty Coblentz, Camden Bille and Jack Mast provide key support in the lineup.

At stake: Top four teams and top four individuals, not on a qualifying team, advance to next week's district tournament at River Greens, set to be played Oct. 3.

Girls

The Pines Sectional

When: Wednesday, 9 a.m.

Where: The Pines Golf Club (1319 Millborne Road, Orrville)

Area teams: Chippewa, Dalton (I), Hillsdale (I), Northwestern (I), Norwayne (I), Orrville (I), Smithville (I), Tuslaw (I), Waynedale (I). Others: Canton Central Catholic, Canton South, Columbia, East Canton (I), Fairless, Fairview, Field, Heartland Christian (I), Jackson-Milton (I), Keystone, Lake Center Christian, Lake Ridge Academy (I), Manchester (I), Mapleton, Northwest, Open Door (I), St. Thomas Aquinas (I), St. Vincent-St. Mary (I), Waterloo (I), Wellington, Woodridge.

What to watch: Kylee Purdy made an impressive run to the state tournament last fall. The Northwestern senior will look to do it all over again as she enters this sectional as one of the players projected to take the top prize. Standing in Purdy's way is Marlington's Maria Warner, who outlasted the local by one shot in last season's sectional on the Orrville-area course. Warner's teammate, Zoe Mort, along with St. Vincent-St. Mary's Reese Latta and Raygan Hoover also will among the leaders, along with Caroline Harold of Canton Central Catholic. All those players were top 10 in the field a year ago. Orrville's Abby Ankenman, a district qualifier as a sophomore, also returns to the field, along with Tuslaw's Alexis Crawford. Hillsdale's Dally Meek and Dalton's Madison Wade.

At stake: Top four teams and top four individuals, not on a qualifying team, advance to next week's district tournament at Sable Creek, set to be played Oct. 6.