ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

$1.5M truck will replace Ashland Fire Department's aging 100-foot ladder in two years

By Zach Tuggle, Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wxjja_0iBmuBdN00

ASHLAND − A new 100-foot ladder truck has been ordered for the Fire Department, but will take about two years to deliver to the city.

Ashland's existing truck — known as "Tower 50" — will remain in use until the new truck is delivered, according to Matt Miller, the city's mayor.

That truck, though, has needed $150,000 in repairs since 2009, and must be sent out of state each time work is needed.

"The average life expectancy for a ladder truck is somewhere in the neighborhood of 20 to 25 years, max," Miller said. "Ours is actually more than 26 years old."

Ladder truck offers protection for college dorms

Such a tall ladder truck is not only needed to allow for evacuations from up to six stories high, but to also help firefighters reach upper levels of buildings set back from roads, the mayor explained.

"We do have some tall buildings," Miller said. "In particular, we have dorms, college dorms. That's largely the reason we are in need of this particular kind of apparatus."

There also are new apartment buildings on George Road, and a planned building project in the Pump House district downtown.

Although the city has a 50-foot ladder truck, many buildings in the city are too high for it to reach.

Backup ladders are about 30 minutes away

The city's existing 100-foot ladder truck has become unreliable recently because of its age.

The mayor said just this summer, the city had tried to show the truck off at a community event.

"We had drawn the name of someone who would get to go up in the bucket," Miller said. "We couldn't get it to go up. We tried everything and it wouldn't go up."

The good thing is there was no emergency that day.

"Unfortunately that is happening more and more," Miller said. "It will work sometimes, and it won't work other times.

"The problem is, you have to make sure it works at the time it's needed."

If "Tower 50" breaks the day it's needed, then a 100-foot ladder truck would be called from either Mansfield or Wooster, which are the two closest.

Firefighters tell the mayor that it would take about 30 minutes for one of those trucks to reach Ashland during an emergency.

Roughly $1 million balance to be financed

The city paid $542,669 for "Tower 50" when it was built in 1996.

A truck now will cost Ashland $1.56 million. Fortunately, the city is applying $500,000 in American Rescue Plan grant money toward the new vehicle.

City Council members have authorized the mayor and Finance Director Larry Paxton to find the best way to finance the remaining $1 million cost of the new truck. That loan is expected to be for a term of between 10 and 15 years.

Miller signed the contract for the new vehicle last week once he had council's authorization.

Getting that contract signed this month saved the city $100,000, which is the price increase that the Sutphen salesperson told city officials was scheduled to be applied to the ladder model next month to account for inflation.

Now that the city's order is official, Ashland is in line to get a truck. The mayor said Sutphen has 400 emergency vehicles to build ahead of the city's new 100-foot ladder, which is why the truck will take two years to deliver.

ztuggle@gannett.com

419-564-3508

Twitter: @zachtuggle

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Section of Grant St. closed in Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close the following road while repairs are being completed. Grant Street from Raymond Avenue to West Longview.
MANSFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain water plant back up and running following fire

Wellington, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain County water filtration is back online after a fire broke out at the plant Monday night, according to the Wellington Water Depatment. Mark Rosemark spokesperson for the Wellington water department said power was restored to the plant as of 4:49 this afternoon, and they are currently treating water for the Village. He said they never lost pressure to the distribution system and there has been no water quality issue to concern our residents.
WELLINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Ashland, OH
Ashland, OH
Government
whbc.com

Truck Weigh Stations Take to Road

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We told you last week about plans to repurpose the two former I-77 truck weigh stations in northern Tuscarawas County. They’ll make the northbound station a truck parking area and building a salt dome at the southbound location. ODOT says...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
wrdlfm.com

Mayor Miller talks maintenance and projects

Ashland City Mayor Matt Miller stopped by the WRDL Studios on Wednesday, September 28 for his weekly appearance on The Early Bird’s Word. Mayor Miller talked about maintenance in the city and several project. Mayor Miller also gave an update on Ashland City Council. All previous interviews with Ashland Mayor Matt Miller can be heard on the WRDL Soundcloud page.
ASHLAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Truck carrying 50,000 pounds of potatoes catches fire on Ohio Turnpike (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders from around the Hudson area helped extinguish a fire that engulfed a tractor-trailer carrying tons of potatoes. The Hudson Fire Department said Tuesday’s incident occurred on the Ohio Turnpike. The truck was hauling approximately 50,000 pounds of potatoes, according to the Hudson Fire...
HUDSON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Trucks#Ashland Fire Department#The Fire Department
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of September 26

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 26. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Marion Police Department Reports Phone Scam

The Marion Police Department received calls from residents regarding a phone scam. Residents have been receiving spoofed calls from the Marion Police Department phone number 740-387-2525 and an individual with a foreign accent states that they have a warrant and attempts to collect money from them over the phone. This...
MARION, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
huroninsider.com

Man allegedly found sleeping in Cedar Point employee shed

SANDUSKY – A 31-year-old Akron man was arrested Sunday morning after Cedar Point staff allegedly found him sleeping shirtless in an employee shed. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when staff reported that a male was found sleeping in an employee shed at the campground and was now walking away with a blanket. Police soon located the man near Steel Vengeance, the report states.
SANDUSKY, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Dalton touring agency owner dies while working under bus

SUGAR CREEK TWP. The owner of a bus tour agency died Sept. 16 after the charter bus he was working under fell on him. Don Martine, 59, owner of Third Day Travel, who is originally from Canal Fulton, was changing the oil under a charter bus at around noon Sept. 16 in the parking lot of the business at 17714 Lincoln Way E when the bus slipped off the small jacks used to hold up the bus and fell on him, according to a report from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Martine died as a result of his injuries.
DALTON, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy