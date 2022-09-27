ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orrville, OH

Encounter Revival Ministries hosting series of revival meetings

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tVHVS_0iBmu9xA00

Orrville Grace Brethren Church will hold a series of revival services at 2200 Paradise Road, Orrville, with Encounter Revival Ministries in October.

Services will take place 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, and 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10-Friday, Oct. 17.

Based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the Encounter Revival Ministries team is composed of 16 college-age young people who travel extensively for weeklong meetings in churches and schools.

Focusing on themes of revival and victorious Christian living, there will be preaching from the Bible on topics relating to revival and spiritual renewal. Adults, teens, children and infants will all benefit from songs that touch the heart, dramas that give life answers and teaching that liberates.

As a result of their time ministering, Encounter trusts God to build and strengthen believers, help teens with life issues, and guide children in Biblical truth. For more details, call Orrville Grace Brethren Church at 330-683-3526 or visit http://www.orrvillegrace.com/encounter-revival-at-ogbc.html.

Encounter Revival Ministries www.encounterrevival.org was established in 1991 out of a burden for the discipleship of young people and the need for spiritual renewal among believers. Originating in Charlotte, North Carolina, by Ardy Parlin, Encounter began as a team of young adults trained in music and youth ministry for schools and churches.

Comments / 0

Related
coolcleveland.com

Historical Musical Drama Debuts at West Side Irish American Club

Cleveland musicians Mike Shields and Terry McHale have created a work of musical theater, their second, called Always the Horizon, loosely based on Shields’ family legends. Taking place nearly two decades after the Civil War, it follows the reappearance of a man to his family after 17 years and the stories he tells to his sister about what he did during those years. In that time, his path crossed, Forrest Gump-like, with historic events and people “one Cajun mystic who reveals a remarkable and peculiar truth about the McHugh family destiny.”
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Orrville, OH
Local
Ohio Society
coolcleveland.com

Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron

Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Artisan maker Cleveland Chocolate Co. wins international awards

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Chocolate Co. in Tremont took five awards in prestigious “Americas Bean-to-Bar and Craft Chocolatier Competition” from the International Chocolate Awards organization. The 10-year-old competition recognizes the best work of artisan chocolate makers who create bars from traceable, fine cacao. These makers start with cacao...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Ministry#Christian
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Lakewood, OH — 15 Top Places!

Lakewood, regarded by many to be an extension of Cleveland, is one of the country’s coolest suburbs, featuring top-rated restaurants and pubs. Brunch here is as lively as it gets, with the most delectable breakfast and lunch fare, seafood, cocktails, and a one-of-a-kind ambiance you won’t find anywhere else.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

St. Vincent Charity to close hospital, lay off 978 workers

St. Vincent Charity Medical Center at East 22nd Street in Cleveland will close its emergency room and inpatient services by Nov. 15 and has given 978 workers warning that they may be laid off. The hospital announced the closure in a Sept. 14 news release from Sisters of Charity Health...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
cfhstigertimes.com

Booming restaurant business in downtown Chagrin Falls

Downtown Chagrin Falls, home to many small businesses, has seen a boom of new restaurants, and a boost of business for current restaurants ever since the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic eased. The downtown area of Chagrin Falls is known for its prominence in fantastic restaurants. Many residents and tourists...
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.
AKRON, OH
barbertonherald.com

Walk of Fame class of 2022 inducted

The second outing post-plague, it was time once again to celebrate Barbertonians who’ve made good. The Walk of Fame class of 2022, unveiled Sept. 23, had three inductees. The first was football great John Mackovic. Mackovic had been a Barberton Magic before heading to college at Wake Forest, where he quarterbacked for the legendary Brian Piccolo. The two turned a team that had been all but winless for two seasons around to win five victories, including four ACC wins. Mackovic was the 1964 league leader in total offense.
BARBERTON, OH
WANE-TV

Ohio couple charged with elder abuse, stealing $450K

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A Knox County grand jury indicted an Ohio couple on numerous felony charges stemming from the alleged theft of over $450,000 from an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease, said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. According to a press release, former police officer Daniel...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy