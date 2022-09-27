World chess champion Magnus Carlsen has branded American teenager Hans Niemann a cheat and says he will never play against him again.Mr Carlsen, the number one player in the world, deepened his ongoing public feud with Mr Niemann by releasing a fiery statement on Monday, attacking his rival.Mr Carlsen alleged that 19-year-old Niemann “has cheated more — and more recently — than he has publicly admitted.”Mr Carlsen withdrew from a tournament earlier this month after losing to Mr Niemann, then last week resigned from an online match against him after one move.The 31-year-old won the Julius Baer Generation Cup...

