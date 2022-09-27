ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

californiaglobe.com

SB 851 Signed by Gov. Newsom: Small Business Relief Act

On September 28, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Senate Bill 851 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Canada-Flintridge), California’s effort to work around the federal government’s limitation of $10,000 on deducting state and local taxes on one’s federal return. SB 851 modifies the pass-through entity elective tax.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Is San Francisco waging a cruel, illegal war against the homeless?

Unable to solve its growing homelessness crisis with housing and shelter, San Francisco — much like other cities such as Oakland and Sacramento — has used crackdowns and cruelty to bully unhoused people and send a clear message that they’re unwanted. That’s the main allegation behind a lawsuit filed against the city and county by a coalition of homeless groups on Tuesday afternoon. The lawsuit provides a window into how we truly treat the poorest of the poor here in the city of St. Francis,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Vetoes Bill to Limit his Emergency Powers

California Governor Gavin Newsom just vetoed a bill which would have limited a governor’s (his) emergency powers during a state of emergency, to the specific issues of the emergency, and specifies that the Governor may only suspend a statute or regulation during a state of emergency in connection with the specific conditions of that emergency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Education
San Francisco, CA
Education
californiaglobe.com

Newsom Vetoes Bill To Prohibit Foreign Governments From Buying CA Agricultural Land

A bill to prohibit foreign governments from purchasing or leasing agricultural land in California was vetoed by Governor Gavin Newsom Tuesday. Senate Bill 1084, authored by Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger), would have prohibited a foreign government from purchasing, acquiring, leasing, or holding an interest in agricultural land within the California. The bill would also exempt land held by foreign governments before January 1, 2023, from that prohibition, and would have specified that it does not apply to federally recognized Indian tribes or their government units and enterprises. In addition, SB 1084 would have created yearly reports by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) to list how much agricultural land is still owned by foreign governments and what recommendations are.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Why Newsom Rejected These 5 Bills

Since the California legislative session ended last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom has been making his way through the stack of bills that landed on his desk. The governor has signed off on hundreds of new laws so far. He approved major climate change legislation and rules transforming how the fast-food industry will be regulated. He legalized human composting as a new burial option for Californians. He signed a law that makes it illegal for employers to fire workers for off-the-clock cannabis use. He vowed to crack down on catalytic converter theft.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Person
Gavin Newsom
californiaglobe.com

What Is a Small Business Under California Law?

One of the key principles in legislative drafting is consistency in language, including definitions. In looking at who is a business, there lacks the same definition across state law. In fact, California law provides over two dozen different definitions of “small business” throughout the Codes. Is this lack of a consistent definition problematic?
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area

California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Gov. Newsom signs several laws to protect animal welfare

(BCN) — Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday signed several measures that he says will advance animal welfare in the state, his office announced. Senate Bill 879, also known as the PET Act (Prohibiting Extraneous Testing) was put forth by Senator Scott Wiener (D-SF) and aims to end “unnecessary” toxicological testing on dogs and cats. SB […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Northern California activist builds a temple for San Jose Cambodian population

Northern California is getting a look at exactly what happens when an irresistible force meets an immovable object. At issue is the effort to establish a Cambodian Buddhist temple in the Evergreen community of San Jose to serve the spiritual and community needs of the local Khmer Krom population, which at 6,000, is among the biggest diaspora populations of Cambodians in the United States.
SAN JOSE, CA
californiaglobe.com

Who Is an Employee Under California Law?

One of the key principles in legislative drafting is consistency in language, including definitions. In looking at who is an employee, there lacks the same definition across state law. In fact, California law provides over 100 different definitions of “employee” throughout the Codes. Is this lack of a consistent definition problematic?
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
californiaglobe.com

Why Is the UC Hastings Renaming Bill an Interesting Bill Study?

In reviewing Assembly Bill 1936, authored by Assemblyman James Ramos (D-San Bernardino), University of California: Hastings College of the Law, now Chapter 478 of the Statutes of 2022, there are some interesting provisions to this bill. First, because of the general constitutional autonomy of the University of California, the Legislature...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Six Adults Hurt in Shooting at Northern California School

Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
OAKLAND, CA
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4

Newsom slams McCarthy’s Commitment to America policy

Over the weekend, California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom had harsh words in response to Representative Kevin McCarthy’s Commitment to America policy agenda, specifically talking about McCarthy’s plan to address public safety and hire new police officers. “He [McCarthy] talked about how concerned he is about crime,” Newsom...
CALIFORNIA STATE

