SB 851 Signed by Gov. Newsom: Small Business Relief Act
On September 28, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Senate Bill 851 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Canada-Flintridge), California’s effort to work around the federal government’s limitation of $10,000 on deducting state and local taxes on one’s federal return. SB 851 modifies the pass-through entity elective tax.
Homeless Advocates Sue San Francisco To End Homeless Encampment Sweeps
A lawsuit by a coalition of homeless advocates was filed by the ACLU and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area against the City and County of San Francisco on Wednesday. The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California U.S. District Court, names...
Is San Francisco waging a cruel, illegal war against the homeless?
Unable to solve its growing homelessness crisis with housing and shelter, San Francisco — much like other cities such as Oakland and Sacramento — has used crackdowns and cruelty to bully unhoused people and send a clear message that they’re unwanted. That’s the main allegation behind a lawsuit filed against the city and county by a coalition of homeless groups on Tuesday afternoon. The lawsuit provides a window into how we truly treat the poorest of the poor here in the city of St. Francis,...
Gov. Newsom Vetoes Bill to Limit his Emergency Powers
California Governor Gavin Newsom just vetoed a bill which would have limited a governor’s (his) emergency powers during a state of emergency, to the specific issues of the emergency, and specifies that the Governor may only suspend a statute or regulation during a state of emergency in connection with the specific conditions of that emergency.
Newsom Vetoes Bill To Prohibit Foreign Governments From Buying CA Agricultural Land
A bill to prohibit foreign governments from purchasing or leasing agricultural land in California was vetoed by Governor Gavin Newsom Tuesday. Senate Bill 1084, authored by Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger), would have prohibited a foreign government from purchasing, acquiring, leasing, or holding an interest in agricultural land within the California. The bill would also exempt land held by foreign governments before January 1, 2023, from that prohibition, and would have specified that it does not apply to federally recognized Indian tribes or their government units and enterprises. In addition, SB 1084 would have created yearly reports by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) to list how much agricultural land is still owned by foreign governments and what recommendations are.
Newly Signed Law to Expand Statewide Recycling Rebate Program Loaded With Pork
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new bill into law on Tuesday that adds both wine and liquor containers to the statewide deposit and redemption program under the Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery. Senate Bill 1013, authored by Senator Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) would specifically add distilled spirits and wine...
Gov. Newsom Signs SB 1162 – Pay Data Reporting and Salary Range Postings
On September 27, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Senate Bill 1162, by Senator Monique Limon (D-Santa Barbara). SB 1162 amends Government Code Section 12999 and Labor Code Section 432.3 relating to salaries and wages. Section 1 of the bill amends Government Code Section 12999 to change the reporting...
Why Newsom Rejected These 5 Bills
Since the California legislative session ended last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom has been making his way through the stack of bills that landed on his desk. The governor has signed off on hundreds of new laws so far. He approved major climate change legislation and rules transforming how the fast-food industry will be regulated. He legalized human composting as a new burial option for Californians. He signed a law that makes it illegal for employers to fire workers for off-the-clock cannabis use. He vowed to crack down on catalytic converter theft.
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
Reparations task force: State could owe Black Californians hundreds of thousands of dollars
Black Californians could be due hundreds of thousands of dollars for housing discrimination, incarceration, and health disparities alone, consultants said at reparations task force hearings.
What Is a Small Business Under California Law?
One of the key principles in legislative drafting is consistency in language, including definitions. In looking at who is a business, there lacks the same definition across state law. In fact, California law provides over two dozen different definitions of “small business” throughout the Codes. Is this lack of a consistent definition problematic?
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
Gov. Newsom signs several laws to protect animal welfare
(BCN) — Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday signed several measures that he says will advance animal welfare in the state, his office announced. Senate Bill 879, also known as the PET Act (Prohibiting Extraneous Testing) was put forth by Senator Scott Wiener (D-SF) and aims to end “unnecessary” toxicological testing on dogs and cats. SB […]
Northern California activist builds a temple for San Jose Cambodian population
Northern California is getting a look at exactly what happens when an irresistible force meets an immovable object. At issue is the effort to establish a Cambodian Buddhist temple in the Evergreen community of San Jose to serve the spiritual and community needs of the local Khmer Krom population, which at 6,000, is among the biggest diaspora populations of Cambodians in the United States.
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
Who Is an Employee Under California Law?
One of the key principles in legislative drafting is consistency in language, including definitions. In looking at who is an employee, there lacks the same definition across state law. In fact, California law provides over 100 different definitions of “employee” throughout the Codes. Is this lack of a consistent definition problematic?
Why Is the UC Hastings Renaming Bill an Interesting Bill Study?
In reviewing Assembly Bill 1936, authored by Assemblyman James Ramos (D-San Bernardino), University of California: Hastings College of the Law, now Chapter 478 of the Statutes of 2022, there are some interesting provisions to this bill. First, because of the general constitutional autonomy of the University of California, the Legislature...
Six Adults Hurt in Shooting at Northern California School
Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?
While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
Newsom slams McCarthy’s Commitment to America policy
Over the weekend, California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom had harsh words in response to Representative Kevin McCarthy’s Commitment to America policy agenda, specifically talking about McCarthy’s plan to address public safety and hire new police officers. “He [McCarthy] talked about how concerned he is about crime,” Newsom...
