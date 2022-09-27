ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Lakes, WI

spmetrowire.com

Evers approves $200M+ to more than 48,000 families for rent help

Gov. Tony Evers today announced that more than 48,000 households have received assistance from the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program, surpassing $200 million in rent and utility payments statewide. The federally funded WERA program provides up to 18 months of financial assistance for current and overdue payments of rent...
Government Technology

ISP Announces Plans to Expand Service in Wisconsin Counties

(TNS) — When Rob Summerfield first ran for the state Legislature in 2016 and began door-knocking in rural Chippewa and Dunn counties, he heard from several people who said it would be "nice" to have improved broadband and Internet connections. By 2018, "nice" had been replaced by words such...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Republicans veto-proof supermajority within reach

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed bills on issues like abortion, guns, schools, and elections. In this fall's election, Republicans could capture a supermajority that would allow the GOP to bypass the governor – and pass the bills despite vetoes. Gov. Evers set the state record...
wxpr.org

WI tribal college highlights key milestones

Only 17% of Native Americans are able to continue their education after high school. Tribal colleges hope their efforts to help these students thrive will lead to improved outcomes. The approach is being highlighted in a Wisconsin school's milestone. This fall, the College of Menominee Nation kicked off a yearlong celebration as it observes its 30th anniversary.
WSAW

WPS says monthly bills will rise this winter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Your bank account already knows costs for necessities are up. We already pay more at the pump, and at the grocery store. Now, with winter on the way, you can add heating your home to that list. Wisconsin Public Service said there are two big factors...
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin’s special sessions a waste of time and money

This doesn’t sound like a very effective system. In Wisconsin, the law gives the Governor the authority to call lawmakers into a special session of the Legislature. That is typically reserved for dealing with emergencies, or for settling the most pressing and contentious issues affecting the state. When the Governor calls lawmakers back to Madison, they are required to attend, and to formally conduct a meeting. But unfortunately, they are not required to actually do anything. They are not required to vote on the issue, or even to conduct any debate or take any public input. They simply must meet. So that is what they do. For about sixty seconds or less. Such is the quandary facing Governor Evers as he has called legislators back to Madison next week to hold a meeting on the state’s existing abortion law. They will attend, but it will be another sham meeting with no purpose. They will ignore the more than sixty percent of Wisconsinites who think the state’s current abortion law is wrong and needs to be updated. The rules governing special sessions should be changed so that lawmakers have to do more than just drive to Madison and turn around and go home. They shouldn’t be allowed to refuse to do their jobs. Doing so is a waste of their time, and the taxpayer’s money.
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin GOP files 2 open records lawsuits

MADISON, Wis. — The Republican Party of Wisconsin has filed a pair of lawsuits six weeks before the election that seek records from the administrations of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson related to issues that have been campaign fodder for conservatives.The lawsuits were filed Tuesday and come the day after a conservative law firm, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, sued the state parole commission seeking records about paroles that have been granted.The lawsuit targeting Johnson and Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of Milwaukee's election commission, seeks communications between them and GPS Impact, a liberal communications...
Badger Herald

Gov. Evers announces $90 million investment in K-12 public education across state of Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers announced a $90 million investment in public schools Aug. 30, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor. According to the press release, these funds are coming from Wisconsin’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act money. The funds are intended to address staffing issues, provide increased classroom support and expand mental health services in public schools. The money will be distributed among school districts on a per-student basis and allocated over multiple school years.
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Jill Underly and her bad math

MADISON — Wisconsin has a problem. It has an education chief that doesn’t do math. In fact, Department of Public Instruction Superintendent Jill Underly won’t even talk about the math. As in, the alarmingly low math proficiency scores of the 811,000 children under her guidance. In her...
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Seeing an Increase in ATVs and UTVs

(Courtney Everett, Wisconsin Public Radio) Continuing a recent climb in registrations, Wisconsin is now home to more than 472,000 all-terrain and utility vehicles, according to state authorities. According to Courtney Everett of Wisconsin Public Radio, that’s about 5,000 more than last year when about 332,000 ATVs and 135,000 UTVs were...
