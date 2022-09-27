Read full article on original website
Wausau school board president questions state money proposed for education
The president of the Wausau School Board on Monday questioned billions of dollars going into education in the state after a senior school district official said the governor’s plan would “offset the fiscal cliff” they would be facing once federal pandemic relief funds go away. Speaking about...
spmetrowire.com
Evers approves $200M+ to more than 48,000 families for rent help
Gov. Tony Evers today announced that more than 48,000 households have received assistance from the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program, surpassing $200 million in rent and utility payments statewide. The federally funded WERA program provides up to 18 months of financial assistance for current and overdue payments of rent...
wpr.org
Natural Resources Board member asks Fred Prehn to reconsider his refusal to step down
A member of the Natural Resources Board called on former chair Fred Prehn to reconsider his refusal to step down from the policy-making body for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The request follows a report Tuesday by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel about texts that show Prehn decided to remain...
Government Technology
ISP Announces Plans to Expand Service in Wisconsin Counties
(TNS) — When Rob Summerfield first ran for the state Legislature in 2016 and began door-knocking in rural Chippewa and Dunn counties, he heard from several people who said it would be "nice" to have improved broadband and Internet connections. By 2018, "nice" had been replaced by words such...
wxpr.org
Three Lakes school referendum, winter lake ice diminishing, Antigo water tower plans
Three Lakes among school districts placing funding referendums before voters, northern areas seeing a trend of shorter ice seasons on lakes, Antigo seeks to replace a water tower.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Republicans veto-proof supermajority within reach
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed bills on issues like abortion, guns, schools, and elections. In this fall's election, Republicans could capture a supermajority that would allow the GOP to bypass the governor – and pass the bills despite vetoes. Gov. Evers set the state record...
This Is Wisconsin's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
wxpr.org
Community members object to reconstruction plans for Highway S in Conover
A reconstruction project planned for Highway S in Conover would eliminate about four right-hand turns for the sake of safety. But more than 100 people object to the project, and say they would rather keep the highway as it is. Joanie Green on East Flowage Road is one of those...
wxpr.org
WI tribal college highlights key milestones
Only 17% of Native Americans are able to continue their education after high school. Tribal colleges hope their efforts to help these students thrive will lead to improved outcomes. The approach is being highlighted in a Wisconsin school's milestone. This fall, the College of Menominee Nation kicked off a yearlong celebration as it observes its 30th anniversary.
WSAW
WPS says monthly bills will rise this winter
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Your bank account already knows costs for necessities are up. We already pay more at the pump, and at the grocery store. Now, with winter on the way, you can add heating your home to that list. Wisconsin Public Service said there are two big factors...
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin’s special sessions a waste of time and money
This doesn’t sound like a very effective system. In Wisconsin, the law gives the Governor the authority to call lawmakers into a special session of the Legislature. That is typically reserved for dealing with emergencies, or for settling the most pressing and contentious issues affecting the state. When the Governor calls lawmakers back to Madison, they are required to attend, and to formally conduct a meeting. But unfortunately, they are not required to actually do anything. They are not required to vote on the issue, or even to conduct any debate or take any public input. They simply must meet. So that is what they do. For about sixty seconds or less. Such is the quandary facing Governor Evers as he has called legislators back to Madison next week to hold a meeting on the state’s existing abortion law. They will attend, but it will be another sham meeting with no purpose. They will ignore the more than sixty percent of Wisconsinites who think the state’s current abortion law is wrong and needs to be updated. The rules governing special sessions should be changed so that lawmakers have to do more than just drive to Madison and turn around and go home. They shouldn’t be allowed to refuse to do their jobs. Doing so is a waste of their time, and the taxpayer’s money.
Tim Michels receives endorsement during farm tour in Fond du Lac
Tim Michels, the Republican gubernatorial nominee running against Governor Tony Evers, has another endorsement.
wpr.org
House surfing and living in abandoned buildings, Wisconsin's rural homeless population is underserved
Homelessness is often seen as an urban problem, but evictions, deteriorating housing and a lack of rentals have left people throughout rural Wisconsin without a home and many miles from the nearest shelter. Until this year, there were no shelters in Taylor County, a rural county west of Wausau with...
wearegreenbay.com
About how many roundabouts in Wisconsin? WisDOT provides facts and numbers
(WFRV) – Does wondering about roundabouts make your mind go in circles? Ever wonder about how many roundabouts there are throughout Wisconsin or what factors go into deciding if it is the right choice for an intersection?. With National Roundabout Week in the books, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
Wisconsin GOP files 2 open records lawsuits
MADISON, Wis. — The Republican Party of Wisconsin has filed a pair of lawsuits six weeks before the election that seek records from the administrations of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson related to issues that have been campaign fodder for conservatives.The lawsuits were filed Tuesday and come the day after a conservative law firm, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, sued the state parole commission seeking records about paroles that have been granted.The lawsuit targeting Johnson and Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of Milwaukee's election commission, seeks communications between them and GPS Impact, a liberal communications...
voiceofalexandria.com
See the former jobs of the governor of Wisconsin
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Wisconsin using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Badger Herald
Gov. Evers announces $90 million investment in K-12 public education across state of Wisconsin
Gov. Tony Evers announced a $90 million investment in public schools Aug. 30, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor. According to the press release, these funds are coming from Wisconsin’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act money. The funds are intended to address staffing issues, provide increased classroom support and expand mental health services in public schools. The money will be distributed among school districts on a per-student basis and allocated over multiple school years.
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Jill Underly and her bad math
MADISON — Wisconsin has a problem. It has an education chief that doesn’t do math. In fact, Department of Public Instruction Superintendent Jill Underly won’t even talk about the math. As in, the alarmingly low math proficiency scores of the 811,000 children under her guidance. In her...
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Governor’s Push To Allow Ballot Initiatives Could Put Marijuana Legalization Before Voters
The governor of Wisconsin is asking lawmakers to give the people the right to put citizen initiatives on the ballot—and advocates are hopeful that the move could open the door to finally letting voters decide on marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers (D) signed an executive order last week to...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Seeing an Increase in ATVs and UTVs
(Courtney Everett, Wisconsin Public Radio) Continuing a recent climb in registrations, Wisconsin is now home to more than 472,000 all-terrain and utility vehicles, according to state authorities. According to Courtney Everett of Wisconsin Public Radio, that’s about 5,000 more than last year when about 332,000 ATVs and 135,000 UTVs were...
