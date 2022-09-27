Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Gallatin Board of Aldermen issue results of meeting on September 26
The Gallatin Board of Aldermen on September 26th tabled an ordinance that would amend the city code relating to utilities involving deposits and joint liability for a bill. John Northcutt and Mike Luna, representing Northcutt Properties, attended the meeting after being contacted by City Administrator Lance Rains. Northcutt said the amendment would be financially detrimental to his business. He asked Rains to gather data for the Mary Arlene Apartments to show how many delinquent accounts were on the books and how much was owed to the city since 2005. Rains will try to gather the information by the next meeting.
kttn.com
Veterans events to be held in Trenton during October 2022
Veterans events in Trenton have been announced for October. A veterans service officer will help with VA paperwork and answer questions at Trenton VFW Post 919 on October 3rd from 9 to 2 o’clock. Attendees are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214. The Kansas City Vet Center...
kttn.com
Trenton Police Department reports an increase in nuisance incidents
The Trenton Police Department reports 185 nuisance incidents had been filed for the year so far as of September 26th. The number of incidents is an increase of 16 from what was reported through August 22nd and up 88 from what was reported from January through September 26th, 2021. A...
kttn.com
Trenton Building and Nuisance Board take action on a number of properties
Three properties of concern were added and one was deleted during Monday evening’s meeting of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board. Declared a nuisance were 506 Jackson Street, 1422 Tindall Avenue, and 1703 East 2nd Street. Each will be evaluated again at next month’s meeting. Because the storage...
kttn.com
Grundy County Public Water Supply District expands boil advisory for southwest Grundy County
Grundy County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has updated a precautionary boil advisory for southwest Grundy County. The new boundaries are Highway 6 on the north, the Thompson River on the east, the Livingston County line on the south, and the Daviess County line on the west. The water...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation and partners to offer free trapping clinic near Sumner
A free Beginner’s Trapping Clinic will be offered Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, at the Habitat Flats Lodge near Sumner. This clinic is hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Trappers Association. The clinic begins at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 15. Free meals and lodging will be provided at Habitat Flats.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 108 calls for service Tuesday, some of the calls include:. 11:13 am, Report of dogs running loose in 1200 block of Northwood Terrace. Officer made contact with the dogs’ owner and warned them of the violation. 3:20 pm, Reported disturbance in Simpson Park....
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation to host free workshops for kindergarten teachers in Kirksville
The Missouri Department of Conservation will host two free workshops for kindergarten teachers in Kirksville that will focus on MDC’s new curriculum, Kindergarten: Bears Through the Season. The workshops will be held at the MDC Northeast Regional Office on October 17th and November 14th from 9 to 1 pm.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 10:50 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 44-year-old James D Baker of Milan for alleged resisting arrest, no valid license, no insurance, and failure to register. He was also arrested on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
kttn.com
Man arrested by Chillicothe police for DWI serving 60 days in jail for second contempt of court offense
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Chillicothe man initially arrested by the Chillicothe Police in June for alleged felony driving while intoxicated has been in contempt of court twice. Forty-seven-year-old Kelvin Kimler had a court appearance on August 3rd and was allegedly mouthing and cursing the judge. He was...
northwestmoinfo.com
Rehabilitation Project Will Narrow Bridge in Trenton
A bridge rehabilitation project will narrow U.S. Route 65 over Route 6 in Trenton beginning October 10th. Crews expect the rehabilitation project to be completed in late December. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to direct motorists through the work zone and a 17-foot width restriction will be in...
kttn.com
Grundy County Commission elects to participate in project to expand streambank stabilization
The Grundy County Commission has elected to participate in the Fiscal Year 2022 Community Project Funding Grant to expand the Thompson River Streambank Stabilization project. Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reports the grant program results from a congressional appropriation announced by Congressman Sam Graves’s office. The amount is $508,420. The appropriation is a one-time grant that requires a 0% match.
kttn.com
Deadline approaching to request an absentee ballot in Livingston County
The Livingston County clerk’s office has issued reminders about the November 8th General Election. Absentee ballots are available at the county clerk’s office. Those wishing to vote absent may contact the office to inquire about the process. Regular office hours are from 8:30 in the morning until 4:30 in the afternoon.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
kttn.com
Longhorned tick that can cause illness to cattle found in northern Missouri
(Missouri Independent) – A species of tick known to cause severe weight loss in cattle has been discovered in northern Missouri, researchers from the University of Missouri reported this week. The longhorned tick was found in southern Missouri last year, according to a press release from the university. But...
kttn.com
Officials release schedule of events for 2022 Missouri Day Festival
The schedule has been released for the Missouri Day Festival in Trenton. The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will present the event, which will include activities from October 13th through 16th. The festival will start with the Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance Soup Supper at the First Baptist Church that Thursday...
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City Man in Grundy County Court Today on Four Felony Charges
A Kansas City, Missouri, man will appear in Grundy County Court today on four felony charges. Court documents say Alejandro Abreu Martinez faces felony charges of stealing 750 dollars or more, fraudulent use of a credit/debit device, identity theft or attempted identity theft, and forgery. Records list all four charges...
kttn.com
Entries for 2022 Missouri Day Parade currently underway
Entries for the 37th annual Missouri Day Festival parade continue to be received and the sponsor, the Trenton Rotary Club, is encouraging participants to pre-register for the October 15th parade, “Homegrown Since 1985”. Floats and entries will celebrate the importance of local history, business or civic individuals, or cultural traditions.
kttn.com
Walsworth donates $5,000 to Marceline and Brookfield schools
In celebration of the company’s 85th anniversary and their commitment to literacy, Walsworth is making $2,500 donations to schools and literacy programs near each of its six locations. Checks will be presented to both the Marceline R-V Schools and the Brookfield R-III School District by CEO Don O. Walsworth on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
kttn.com
Bethany officials say Downtown Bethany Fall Festival a huge success
A spokesperson for the Downtown Bethany Fall Festival reports there was a great turnout for the event on September 24th. Fifty-one vehicles entered the car show. Thirteen teams competed in the cornhole tournament. More than 100 tickets were sold for the wine walk, which included six businesses around the square. There were also more than a dozen vendors and a barbecue set up on two corners of the square.
