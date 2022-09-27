ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12-year-old at center of Parker Co. plot with friend to kill families dies

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The 12-year-old Parker County girl who authorities said plotted for weeks with a friend to murder their families has died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound. She and her 38-year-old father were hospitalized following the Sept. 20 shooting at their Weatherford home. He was found inside with a gunshot wound to his abdomen but was recently released from the hospital. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies found the girl lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her head. Investigators said the girl shot her father, fled the scene, and then later shot herself. A handgun was also found lying underneath the her, officials said.The second 12-year-old from Lufkin, who Sheriff's investigators believe was involved with the planning of the shooting, was taken into custody last week and was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.   The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and ruled the cause and manner of death as a suicide by gunshot wound of head.   
Nick Reynolds

Road Rage Continues to Plague Dallas

Violent road rage incidents continue at an alarming rate(Jacek Dylag/Unsplash) Since 2015, more than 200 homicides in Dallas have been attributed to road rage. Last Friday, another was added to that tragic list when a 59-year-old man was shot and killed in a road rage incident near Interstate 20 and U.S. 175.
CBS DFW

Multiple people injured in Fort Worth apartment complex shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Multiple people are injured after a shooting near the eastside of Fort Worth Tuesday afternoon.It happened at an apartment complex at 6020 Stoneybrook Drive, just north of the Eastside Library. Police said there was an altercation at the scene.One man, the victim, is in critical condition and another man is in serious condition. Both are hospitalized. Another person jumped off an apartment balcony, breaking their leg. Police said those who are detained/hospitalized are the main suspects in this incident, and there are no other suspects at large.
CBS DFW

Armed man dies after shootout with officers, Dallas police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has died following a shootout with Dallas officers Wednesday morning, police said.At 5:35 a.m. on Sept. 28, police responded to a call from the 10300 block of Shiloh Road about a man armed with a gun in the street.Police said that when officers arrived, they confronted the man and ordered him to drop the handgun. He allegedly began firing at them.The officers then returned fire, striking the man. He was taken to a local hospital, but later died. It's not clear yet what led to the incident. The man's identity has not been publicly released.No officers were injured and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Black Enterprise

Black Texas Mother Arrested After Reporting Her Child in Danger To Be Awarded $150,000

The city of Fort Worth, Texas, has agreed to pay $150,000 to the Black mother police arrested in 2016 after she reported her child in danger. Jacqueline Craig is set to receive the settlement following the Fort Worth City Council’s pending approval, which is expected next month, WFAA reported. The payout is a result of a five-year-long federal civil rights lawsuit that Craig filed against the city accusing police of violating her rights during an arrest.
CBS DFW

Man drowns in pond outside of Target in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Fort Worth Fire Department said a man died Sunday after he drowned in pond near the Target on Overton Ridge.At about 3 p.m. on Sept. 25, fire crews responded to a call from 5700 Overton Ridge Drive near I-20 and the Chisholm Trail Parkway.Witnesses reported that a man ran into the large pond in the City View Towne Crossing development and started struggling in the water.Dive crews began searching for the person, but MedStar confirmed that they were later pulled from the water and did not survive.So far, the victim has only been identified as an adult male. No other details have been released.What led up to the drowning is still not known.
News Channel 25

Dallas police officer arrested by fellow officer for multiple charges

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer trainee was arrested Wednesday by her department, the Dallas Police Department. Trainee Maricela Guzman is charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, officials said. Officials said Guzman joined the department in September 2021 and was transferred to the Lew...
CBS DFW

Human remains found in Dallas County field ID'd as missing woman

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas County Sheriff's Department announced on Friday that human remains found in an open field in August have been identified as those of a missing woman. A spokesperson for the department said that on Aug. 7, human remains were found in an open field in the 1700 block of Hash Road in an unincorporated area near Lancaster. Forensic scientists and police were able to identify the remains as those of Sydney Palmer, a Black woman who was 26 years old when she was reported missing on Sept. 8, 2021.The Dallas County Sheriff's Department is working with Dallas police to investigate the case.Anyone with information about Palmer's disappearance is asked to contact either department.
