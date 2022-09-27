Read full article on original website
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Fort Worth ISD Installs GPS Trackers on BussesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Innocent Man Spent 10 Years in Prison for Child Sex Assault Before Charges DroppedLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
12-year-old Texas girl allegedly shoots father, then herself, in murder pact with another teenLavinia ThompsonWeatherford, TX
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Texas girl, 12, accused of making murder pact and shooting father, died by suicide, authorities say
A 12-year-old Texas girl accused of shooting her father in a murder pact she made with a friend died by suicide, authorities said Wednesday. The girl died at a Parker County hospital on Sept. 22, two days after she was accused of shooting her 38-year-old father in the abdomen in Weatherford, west of Fort Worth, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
12-year-old at center of Parker Co. plot with friend to kill families dies
WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The 12-year-old Parker County girl who authorities said plotted for weeks with a friend to murder their families has died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound. She and her 38-year-old father were hospitalized following the Sept. 20 shooting at their Weatherford home. He was found inside with a gunshot wound to his abdomen but was recently released from the hospital. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies found the girl lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her head. Investigators said the girl shot her father, fled the scene, and then later shot herself. A handgun was also found lying underneath the her, officials said.The second 12-year-old from Lufkin, who Sheriff's investigators believe was involved with the planning of the shooting, was taken into custody last week and was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and ruled the cause and manner of death as a suicide by gunshot wound of head.
toofab.com
12-Year-Old Girl Shoots Father Then Herself in Murder Pact with Female Friend, Texas Police Say
Investigators say the two girls had planned to "run away together to Georgia" A 12-year-old girl in Texas shot her father then herself, local authorities say. Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a shooting just before midnight on Tuesday in northwest Parker County, Texas, where they found a 12-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head lying in the street.
fox4news.com
Dallas police share photos of persons of interest in shooting death of 14-year-old
DALLAS - Dallas police released new photos of persons of interest in the shooting that killed a 14-year-old in South Dallas over the weekend. 14-year-old Manuel Sterling Edwards was murdered in a vacant lot at the corner of Al Lipscomb Way and Meyers Street early Sunday morning. ◀︎ ▶︎...
12-year-old shoots father, herself in murder pact with friend to run away to GA, sheriff says
PARKER COUNTY, Texas — A 12-year-old is accused of shooting herself and her father in an alleged murder plot she planned with her friend. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said deputies found a girl with a gunshot wound to the head lying in the street. They also found her father with a gunshot wound in the stomach inside their home.
Texas man charged with manslaughter in fatal accident that killed 2-year-old
A 36-year-old Texas man has been charged with manslaughter in a fatal accident that killed a 2-year-old girl over the weekend, said police on Monday.
KSAT 12
12-year-old Texas girl who shot father before shooting herself in head planned to kill entire family, deputies say
WEATHERFORD, Texas – A 12-year-old shot her father in the abdomen before turning the gun on herself after planning to kill her entire family, according to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier. The incident occurred Tuesday evening around 11:30 p.m. in a residence in Weatherford, located in northwest Parker County,...
blackchronicle.com
Dallas Police Investigate Deadly Shooting at Big T Plaza – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
One individual is useless and two others are injured after a capturing inside a south Dallas purchasing middle. Investigators say one of many individuals injured is in custody. Crime scene tape saved onlookers a good way away from the Big T Plaza purchasing middle Saturday. For individuals inside this afternoon,...
Texas girl hospitalized after allegedly shooting father in murder pact made with friend
Authorities in Parker County, Texas responded to a shooting where they found a 12-year-old girl in a street with a gunshot wound to her head and her father shot inside a house nearby. The girl allegedly plotted with another Texas girl to kill their families and flee to Georgia. KXAS's Lili Zheng report.Sept. 25, 2022.
Road Rage Continues to Plague Dallas
Violent road rage incidents continue at an alarming rate(Jacek Dylag/Unsplash) Since 2015, more than 200 homicides in Dallas have been attributed to road rage. Last Friday, another was added to that tragic list when a 59-year-old man was shot and killed in a road rage incident near Interstate 20 and U.S. 175.
Multiple people injured in Fort Worth apartment complex shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Multiple people are injured after a shooting near the eastside of Fort Worth Tuesday afternoon.It happened at an apartment complex at 6020 Stoneybrook Drive, just north of the Eastside Library. Police said there was an altercation at the scene.One man, the victim, is in critical condition and another man is in serious condition. Both are hospitalized. Another person jumped off an apartment balcony, breaking their leg. Police said those who are detained/hospitalized are the main suspects in this incident, and there are no other suspects at large.
Dallas Police Department seeking leads in fatal shooting on Scyene Road
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department is seeking information in a fatal shooting on Scyene Road Saturday night in Dallas. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of Scyene Road. According to police, preliminary...
Tarrant County D.A. recommends Texas Seven member Randy Halprin get a new trial
One of the two surviving members of the cop-killing Texas Seven prison escapees may get a new trial. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals will make the final decision.
Armed man dies after shootout with officers, Dallas police say
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has died following a shootout with Dallas officers Wednesday morning, police said.At 5:35 a.m. on Sept. 28, police responded to a call from the 10300 block of Shiloh Road about a man armed with a gun in the street.Police said that when officers arrived, they confronted the man and ordered him to drop the handgun. He allegedly began firing at them.The officers then returned fire, striking the man. He was taken to a local hospital, but later died. It's not clear yet what led to the incident. The man's identity has not been publicly released.No officers were injured and this remains an ongoing investigation.
fox4news.com
'I just want justice': Family of 14-year-old killed in South Dallas looking for answers
DALLAS - A small memorial has been set up in the center of a South Dallas vacant lot to mark the sport where 14-year-old Manuel Sterling Edwards was murdered early Sunday morning. Edwards was shot multiple times across from an apartment complex and a church at the corner of Al...
Black Texas Mother Arrested After Reporting Her Child in Danger To Be Awarded $150,000
The city of Fort Worth, Texas, has agreed to pay $150,000 to the Black mother police arrested in 2016 after she reported her child in danger. Jacqueline Craig is set to receive the settlement following the Fort Worth City Council’s pending approval, which is expected next month, WFAA reported. The payout is a result of a five-year-long federal civil rights lawsuit that Craig filed against the city accusing police of violating her rights during an arrest.
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office asks public to help them locate 3 ‘most wanted fugitives’
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find three of their “most wanted fugitives.” Patricia Garza, 42, of Chandler is wanted for child endangerment. She is 5’2” and weighs 110 lbs. Johnny Lee Carey, 64, of Athens is wanted for unauthorized use of a vehicle. […]
Man drowns in pond outside of Target in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Fort Worth Fire Department said a man died Sunday after he drowned in pond near the Target on Overton Ridge.At about 3 p.m. on Sept. 25, fire crews responded to a call from 5700 Overton Ridge Drive near I-20 and the Chisholm Trail Parkway.Witnesses reported that a man ran into the large pond in the City View Towne Crossing development and started struggling in the water.Dive crews began searching for the person, but MedStar confirmed that they were later pulled from the water and did not survive.So far, the victim has only been identified as an adult male. No other details have been released.What led up to the drowning is still not known.
News Channel 25
Dallas police officer arrested by fellow officer for multiple charges
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer trainee was arrested Wednesday by her department, the Dallas Police Department. Trainee Maricela Guzman is charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon, officials said. Officials said Guzman joined the department in September 2021 and was transferred to the Lew...
Human remains found in Dallas County field ID'd as missing woman
DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas County Sheriff's Department announced on Friday that human remains found in an open field in August have been identified as those of a missing woman. A spokesperson for the department said that on Aug. 7, human remains were found in an open field in the 1700 block of Hash Road in an unincorporated area near Lancaster. Forensic scientists and police were able to identify the remains as those of Sydney Palmer, a Black woman who was 26 years old when she was reported missing on Sept. 8, 2021.The Dallas County Sheriff's Department is working with Dallas police to investigate the case.Anyone with information about Palmer's disappearance is asked to contact either department.
