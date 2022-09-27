ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sticky Inflation? 3 Stocks to Own If Inflation Stays High

By Courtney Carlsen
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Inflation has run hot for over a year now. Massive fiscal spending during the pandemic, supply chain issues, rising rents, and food prices have contributed to stubbornly high inflation. According to the consumer price index, a measure of consumer prices, year-over-year inflation has been above 5% since June 2021.

Everyone wants to see inflation come back to earth, but some experts think it could stick around for a while longer. According to St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard, told CNBC in late August that inflation could "be more persistent than many on Wall Street expect." Meanwhile, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink told Bloomberg in June that he expects inflation to remain elevated for several years due to global supply chain issues.

If inflation does remain sticky, three stocks you'll want to own are Progressive (NYSE: PGR) , Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) , and Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) . Let's find out a bit more about these three stocks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g84Mn_0iBmqxQ300

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Progressive can raise premiums to adjust to inflation

Progressive writes automotive and property insurance policies for individuals and businesses. Insurance companies can be good inflationary hedges because they have pricing power. People will always need insurance for their car or home, giving these companies a consistent demand for their products.

When inflation is high, insurers feel the pain in the short term as elevated claims eat into their profitability. For example, Progressive saw a higher cost of parts and labor to repair damages to homes and vehicles last year. Loss expenses for the insurer increased 34% from the 2020 levels as accident frequency increased 14% while the cost to repair went up 9%.

The insurer quickly responded by raising premiums on new policies and also exited more expensive regions in the U.S. Through the first six months of this year, the company's net premiums earned, or the premiums it has made based on how much time has passed on a policy, increased 12% -- a good illustration of the company's ability to adapt to inflation.

Progressive has a long history of outperforming the market thanks to its use of driver data in pricing policies . If inflation persists, Progressive is in an excellent position to adapt and thrive.

2. Unum Group: Wage inflation could boost earnings

Unum Group also writes insurance policies, providing companies with employee benefits like dental, vision, and life insurance.

The insurer felt pain in 2020 as the pandemic caused unemployment rates and life insurance claims payouts to jump. Conditions have been more favorable for the insurer this year.

Rising inflation that results in higher wage growth benefits Unum, and this year its incremental premiums earned from rising payrolls have grown by 5%. The insurer's total premium growth for the year's first half is 1.4%, but where it has shined is with its expense management. Benefit payouts and expenses have dropped 6% from last year as the insurer saw fewer COVID-19-related mortalities in the U.S.

The company also benefits from higher interest rates. The Federal Reserve is aggressively raising rates to fight inflation , which helps Unum generate more income from its investments after years of ultra-low interest rates. Yields on new investments are 4.8% in the second quarter, up from 3.2% in the same quarter last year. This has helped miscellaneous investment income increase from $41 million in the first quarter to $57 million in the second.

Unum Group is sitting on $1.2 billion in cash, which it can use to grow high-margin businesses and pay shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. Additionally, CEO Rick McKenney estimates that adjusted operating earnings will grow between 40% and 45% for the year -- double what the company expected after its first-quarter earnings.

3. Marsh & McLennan: Rising insurance premiums mean higher commissions

Marsh & McLennan advises companies on managing risks and navigating workplace issues.

Marsh & McLennan makes money advising companies on navigating challenges, including supply chain issues and the transition to greener energy. CEO Dan Glaser said on the company's second-quarter earnings call , "When the world is unsettled, demand for our services rises."

The company also makes 60% of its money from risk and insurance services, which includes its insurance brokerage business. Insurance premiums continue rising amid high inflation, which helps the insurance broker earn higher commissions.

According to the Marsh Global Insurance Market Index, insurance prices increased 9% from last year and have gone up for 19 consecutive quarters. Marsh & McLennan has outperformed the market for years, and the broker would see commissions continue their steady growth if inflation is indeed sticky.

10 stocks we like better than Progressive
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Progressive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Courtney Carlsen has positions in Progressive. The Motley Fool recommends Progressive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Wage Inflation#Insurance Premiums#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#St Louis Federal Reserve#Cnbc#Pgr#Unum Group#Marsh Mclennan Lrb#Progressive
Motley Fool

Here's How Much Social Security Checks Are Expected to Increase in 2023

Social Security's most important annual announcement, the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), is less than a month away. Next year's COLA should represent the largest by percentage in 41 years, as well as the biggest by nominal-dollar increase in history. Despite a big benefit boost, all is not what it seems with...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price Of This Household Item Is Plunging

The inflation rate for August, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 8.3%. On the surface, this appeared to be an improvement compared to the 9.1% rate in June and 8.5% in July. However, the number could be misleading. Gas, oil, and fuel oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks. Not including these, […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower as Bond Yields Surge

Stock indices fell in Monday’s trading session, as investors try to find ground after last week’s panic due to the 0.75% hike in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dipped 1.1%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) decreased by 0.5%. The real estate sector (XLRE) was the session’s laggard, as it fell by 2.64%. Conversely, the Consumer Staples sector (XLP) was the session’s leader, with a gain of 0.09%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Safe Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Microsoft is reaping the benefits of its diverse revenue streams, particularly from its cloud business. The services segment is buoying Apple's revenue growth, but hardware should get a lift from its recently released new models. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Fortune

The U.S. housing market stares down an even bigger economic shock—mortgage rates near 7%

Unbeknownst to buyers lining the sidewalks outside of frenzied open houses this spring, the Pandemic Housing Boom was already in its final inning. In March, Fortune published a pair of articles titled “The housing market enters uncharted waters“ and “An economic shock just hit the housing market“ arguing just that: The red-hot housing market would quickly shift in the face of spiked mortgage rates, which had jumped from 3.2% in January to over 4% by late March.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Bank of America Always Expected a Big Year From Its Loan Business. Now, It Might Be Even Better

Rising interest rates increase the yields on many loans and securities at banks. Bank of America likely has not been expecting the federal funds rate to rise so aggressively. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CREDITS & LOANS
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms

Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
243K+
Followers
108K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy