Columbus, OH

'I'm gonna keep chipping away': How former Ohio State players did in Week 3 of NFL season

By Colin Gay
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIFbD_0iBmqs0Q00

As the NFL season rolls on, more former Ohio State football players are making an impact for teams across the league.

From a former Buckeye running back making his return to the football field to a 2022 first-round draft pick who's becoming the top target in his offense, here's a look at how former Ohio State football players are doing in the NFL.

J.K. Dobbins returns to Baltimore Ravens

J.K. Dobbins was back on the football field for the first time in over a year Saturday afternoon.

The former Ohio State running back was active for the Baltimore Ravens during a regular-season game for the first time since the 2020 AFC Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills after tearing his ACL Aug. 28, 2021, which caused him to miss his entire second NFL season.

In his first game back, Dobbins recorded seven carries for 23 yards and added two receptions on two targets for 17 yards.

"It felt great," Dobbins said. "I'm blessed to be back out there. I'm the type of guy that yes I got back out there, I'm blessed, I'm happy about that. But now it's time for me to try and do what I do, and that is run for 100 yards and stuff like that."

In his first season with the Ravens in 2020, Dobbins recorded two 100-yard rushing games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, scoring 10 touchdowns in 17 games.

"Very tough, very tough," Dobbins said when asked what his rehab process was like from his torn ACL. "But it's made me a better person, a better man. I'm gonna keep chipping away, keep getting better each week."

Chris Olave has breakout game for New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave has been one of Jameis Winston's main targets in the New Orleans Saints' offense through the first two games of the 2022 season.

And in the Saints' 22-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the former Ohio State wide receiver broke free for his first 100-yard game.

Olave brought in nine of his 13 targets for 147 yards. The 2022 first-round pick brought in six more targets from Winston than any other Saints player including former Ohio State wide receiver Michael Thomas, who recorded five receptions on five targets for 49 yards.

Through the first three games, Olave leads the Saints with 17 catches on 29 targets for 268 receiving yards. He is still waiting for his first NFL touchdown.

Here's how more former Ohio State football players did in Week 3

  • Pittsburgh Steelers DT Cameron Heyward: seven tackles, one tackle-for-loss, two quarterback hits
  • Cleveland Browns CB Denzel Ward: five tackles, two pass deflections, fumble recovery, touchdown
  • Houston Texans P Cameron Johnston: five punts for 242 yards, five landed inside 20-yard line
  • Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields: 8-17 for 106 yards and two interceptions, eight carries for 47 rushing yards, two fumbles, one recovered
  • Los Vegas Raiders DT Johnathan Hankins: two tackles, one quarterback hit
  • Indianapolis Colts WR Parris Campbell: two receptions on two targets for 10 yards
  • Miami Dolphins LB Jerome Baker: 13 tackles, one tackle-for-loss, 0.5 sacks, one pass deflection, one quarterback hit
  • Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah: three tackles, one pass deflection, held Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson to three receptions for 14 yards
  • Baltimore Ravens LB Malik Harrison: one tackle
  • Cincinnati Bengals SAF Vonn Bell: eight tackles, two tackles-for-loss
  • Cincinnati Bengals CB Eli Apple: two tackles, one pass deflection
  • Cincinnati Bengals DE Sam Hubbard, two tackles, two quarterback hits
  • New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson: six receptions on 10 targets for 60 yards
  • Washington Commanders WR Curtis Samuel: seven receptions on 10 targets for 48 yards, three carries for 13 rushing yards
  • Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin: six receptions on nine targets for 102 yards
  • New Orleans Saints TE Nick Vannett: one reception on one target for five yards
  • New Orleans Saints LB Pete Werner: 11 tackles
  • New Orleans Saints CB Bradley Roby: four tackles, one pass deflection
  • Los Angeles Chargers LB Joey Bosa: one tackle
  • San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa: two tackles, one sack, one tackle-for-loss, four quarterback hits
  • Denver Broncos DE Dre'Mont Jones: two tackles, one quarterback hit
  • Dallas Cowboys EB Ezekiel Elliott: 15 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown, one catch on one target for two yards
  • Dallas Cowboys WR Noah Brown: five catches on seven targets for 54 yards
  • Dallas Cowboys SAF Malik Hooker: four tackles

The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

