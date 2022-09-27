Read full article on original website
shoredailynews.com
Arcadia Honor Student Bradley Hall nominated for Congress of Future Medical Leaders
Pictured: Counselor Lindsey lines, Bradley Hall and Arcadia Principal Shaun O’Shea. Bradley Hall, a Junior at Arcadia High School of Oak Hall was a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders on June 24th and 25th, 2022. The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who...
13newsnow.com
Maury, oldest high school in Norfolk, plans for a makeover
Generations of students have attended the school that was first built in 1910. Now, there are four proposals for how the city can renovate the building.
shoredailynews.com
Accomack to Elect Town Officials in November General Election
Seats on town councils and for mayors across Accomack County are up for grabs in the Nov. 8 election. Voters can cast their ballots early at the registrar’s office or wait until Election Day to participate at their polling place. Shore Daily News learned this week that the sometimes-controversial...
The dark, haunting past of 'Witchduck'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's Note: This story is part of our 13News Now Vault series. If you’ve driven around Virginia Beach, you’ve probably seen or heard the word "Witchduck" so often, you probably don’t think about its origins. You know Witchduck as an exit, a...
shoredailynews.com
Gallery: End of an era, saying goodbye to Janet
Approximately 60 friends of Janet Hotcaveg gathered to say farewell to her business, Janet’s Cafe or the Onancock General Store, which has resided in Onancock on the corner of North Street and Back Street for more than a decade.
travel2next.com
20 Things to Do In Chesapeake VA
Set between the urban sprawl to the north and wilds to the south, Chesapeake is a scenic, modern city with a population of around just 250,000 residents. Offering a more laid-back atmosphere than larger cities could provide, it’s ideal if you want somewhere to spend a relaxing city break.
13newsnow.com
These changes could make casting a ballot in Virginia Beach a little easier
This year, there's an updated election process rolling out in Virginia Beach. People can use iPads to check in. It cuts the wait time down from five minutes to one.
Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach
The Reelin N Dealin was already having a good day on the water when it turned into a great day some 70 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
President Darrell K. Williams and First Lady Myra R. Williams Make $100,000 Gift to Hampton University
Hampton University has announced that President Darrell K. Williams, the 13th President of the University, and First Lady, Mrs. Myra R. Williams, have made a $100,000 gift to the institution. Their gift will be divided among six areas, as per the following:. $50,000 will be utilized to establish the Darrell...
More Hampton Roads parents are homeschooling their children
The number of Hampton Roads parents choosing to homeschool their kids have skyrocketed since 2019 -- and experts say there are a few reasons why.
Portsmouth casino hosts final job fair Wednesday
Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting another job fair ahead of the casino's opening in 2023.
Tickets go on sale for Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream business forum in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Tickets are on sale for Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream Forum. The Grammy Award-winning artist is bringing a new multi-day event to Norfolk. The forum kicks off on November 1-3 this year. The Mighty Dream Forum will happen near the Neon District. The goal of the event...
PhillyBite
5 Best Steakhouses in Virginia
VIRGINIA - Virginia has several top-notch eateries if you're in the mood for a steak. The great American restaurant chain is well represented in the region, with its crown jewel located in Tysons Corner. The eatery features high-end cuts and mahogany tables and booths. It also offers delivery and carryout options.
A Dream Team Produces the Chesapeake’s Fastest Deadrise
Weight: 55,000 lb (estimated, with gear) For more information, visit compositeyacht.biz. At 55′ long, Skinny Witch tops out at 55 knots (63.5 statute miles per hour). Some folks would say she’s the loveliest, too. That’s certainly the opinion of Jerry Murrell, her owner. He loves the graceful, traditional profile of her sheer line, tumble home and deckhouse, to say nothing of the beauty of her teak and mahogany bright work. And he loves her speed, which allows him and his family to fish her all over the Chesapeake from her home in a creek at the mouth of the Potomac River in Southern Maryland.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Beach cancels Neptune Festival due to projected forecast for tidal flooding
The 48th annual Neptune Festival activities planned for this weekend have been cancelled. Due to forecasted heavy rains, tidal flooding and gusty winds, “we are unable to guarantee a safe and enjoyable environment,” according to a news release. The International Sandsculpting Championship tent will open to the public...
Suffolk Peanut Fest parade cancelled, but other festivities will go on
SUFFOLK, Va. — The parade that usually rings in the annual Suffolk Peanut Fest will be canceled for weather this year. Tuesday, organizers shared the news -- with Hurricane Ian forecasted to bring rain up to Hampton Roads, the parade won't be able to march on. It won't be rescheduled, either.
'Ready to go' | Virginia Task Force 2 on standby as Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on Florida
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Starting days in advance with a deployment out of Virginia Beach with bags packed and trucks loaded, Virginia Task Force 2 (VATF-2) crews made it to south Florida by Sunday evening. Since then, the team has been training and preparing for the moment Hurricane Ian...
Local pastor issues warning about domestic violence following death of Virginia Beach woman
Rev. Tyrone Jackson is the pastor of First Baptist Campostella in Norfolk. Last month, he presided over the funeral service for 40-year-old Marie Covington.
New Undersheriff will make history in Chesapeake, tapped as Sheriff's successor
On October 4, Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan will officially promote Major David Rosado to Undersheriff. He's the first Hispanic American named to the role.
Virginia Aquarium mourns loss of Komodo dragon
According to a news release, 17-year-old Sanchez was an active and precocious dragon who loved resting in the sunlight, overlooking Owls Creek, and coming nose-to-nose with guests who visited him.
