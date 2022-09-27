ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, VA

shoredailynews.com

Accomack to Elect Town Officials in November General Election

Seats on town councils and for mayors across Accomack County are up for grabs in the Nov. 8 election. Voters can cast their ballots early at the registrar’s office or wait until Election Day to participate at their polling place. Shore Daily News learned this week that the sometimes-controversial...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
13News Now

The dark, haunting past of 'Witchduck'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's Note: This story is part of our 13News Now Vault series. If you’ve driven around Virginia Beach, you’ve probably seen or heard the word "Witchduck" so often, you probably don’t think about its origins. You know Witchduck as an exit, a...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Government
shoredailynews.com

Gallery: End of an era, saying goodbye to Janet

Approximately 60 friends of Janet Hotcaveg gathered to say farewell to her business, Janet’s Cafe or the Onancock General Store, which has resided in Onancock on the corner of North Street and Back Street for more than a decade.
ONANCOCK, VA
travel2next.com

20 Things to Do In Chesapeake VA

Set between the urban sprawl to the north and wilds to the south, Chesapeake is a scenic, modern city with a population of around just 250,000 residents. Offering a more laid-back atmosphere than larger cities could provide, it’s ideal if you want somewhere to spend a relaxing city break.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Virginia

VIRGINIA - Virginia has several top-notch eateries if you're in the mood for a steak. The great American restaurant chain is well represented in the region, with its crown jewel located in Tysons Corner. The eatery features high-end cuts and mahogany tables and booths. It also offers delivery and carryout options.
VIRGINIA STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

A Dream Team Produces the Chesapeake’s Fastest Deadrise

Weight: 55,000 lb (estimated, with gear) For more information, visit compositeyacht.biz. At 55′ long, Skinny Witch tops out at 55 knots (63.5 statute miles per hour). Some folks would say she’s the loveliest, too. That’s certainly the opinion of Jerry Murrell, her owner. He loves the graceful, traditional profile of her sheer line, tumble home and deckhouse, to say nothing of the beauty of her teak and mahogany bright work. And he loves her speed, which allows him and his family to fish her all over the Chesapeake from her home in a creek at the mouth of the Potomac River in Southern Maryland.
CHESAPEAKE, VA

