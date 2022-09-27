Greenfield Public Library receives another donation
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Public Library Foundation has made another $500,000 donation to the City to support the construction of the new Greenfield Public Library.
This brings the foundation's total support to $1 million. They have committed a total of $2 million to the project overall and will continue to make payments to the City as pledges and gifts are received. The library is expected to be finished by May of next year.
