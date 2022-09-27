ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, MA

Greenfield Public Library receives another donation

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YtqnX_0iBmp3YB00

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Public Library Foundation has made another $500,000 donation to the City to support the construction of the new Greenfield Public Library.

Greenfield Library highlights ways to access food to those in need

This brings the foundation’s total support to $1 million. They have committed a total of $2 million to the project overall and will continue to make payments to the City as pledges and gifts are received. The library is expected to be finished by May of next year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: youth groups not allowed to march in Big E parades

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is changing the way it runs its parades, and that has some local communities upset. People in Agawam are upset that youth groups are not allowed to participate in the Agawam Day parade at the Big E this year. We spoke with the...
AGAWAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenfield, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Government
Greenfield, MA
Government
City
Greenfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Greenfield, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Society
WWLP

Memorial Park in Ludlow hosted community event

A two-day community market was hosted in Ludlow over the weekend for nearby artisans, craft vendors, children activities and organizations. 22News spoke to the Ludlow Cultural Council chairperson about how the event is different than last year.
LUDLOW, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Emergency Services Respond to Package, Coolant Leak

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Emergency responders had a busy morning on Wednesday, first responding to a "suspicious" package at Walmart and then a coolant leak at Cumberland Farms across the street. Fire and emergency services responded to the Curran Highway convenience store around 8:30 a.m. to deal with the...
WNAW 94.7

Phone Service Has Been Problematic In This Berkshire County Town

Many of our local residents prefer to live in remote areas here in the beautiful Berkshires but there are setbacks included regarding their choice of where they reside and in one particular town east of North Adams, telephone service has become a hot button topic. Why you ask? Because they can't even make a call on a basic land line and cell service is practically non-existent.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Greenfield Public Library#Greenfield Library#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
WWLP

WWLP

31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy