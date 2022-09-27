Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYCOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
Police: 4 men arrested for selling THC gummies at Bellmore store
According to detectives, officers executed a search warrant at Bellmore Cigars, Vapor, Lotto Store located at 2825 Merrick Road.
Police: Man charged with criminally negligent homicide in fatal Hempstead fire
A man has been arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection to Monday's fatal fire in Hempstead, according to police.
Police: Man assaults hairstylist inside beauty shop in Brooklyn
A man is wanted for assaulting a Brooklyn hair stylist on Sept. 22.
NYPD officer dragged by suspect's car after traffic stop in the Bronx
An NYPD officer is suffering injuries after making a traffic stop in the Bronx, police say.
News 12
Police identify woman whose remains were found in suitcases inside Brooklyn apartment
The NYPD has identified the woman whose remains were found in suitcases in a Cypress Hills apartment on Sept. 21. Police identified the woman as D'Asia Johnson, 22, of Brooklyn. The Chief Medical Examiner says the cause of death was multiple stab wounds to the torso. On Sept. 21, officers...
Yorktown police arrest 2 in car chase; 1 sought for attempted murder in NYC
Authorities say two suspects were caught following a car chase, including one suspect wanted for an attempted murder in New York City.
Suspect at large after fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl in Brooklyn
A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot Wednesday in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, police say.
Police: Suspects wanted in shooting, slashing of 42-year-old man in the Bronx
A 42-year-old man was shot and slashed in the face Wednesday morning in the Tremont section of the Bronx.
Police: Man fatally stabbed in Islip Terrace altercation
Police say two male residents were engaged in an altercation outside the home at 337 Manhattan Blvd.
News 12
EXCLUSIVE: Catalytic converter thefts up 248% in Nassau so far this year
News 12 Long Island has learned catalytic converter thefts in Nassau County are up 248% so far this year. Last year, there were 445 stolen and this year a total of 1,549 converters were stolen. News 12 obtained information from police that we have broken down by precinct of the...
Police: 2 suspects fired gun from car before crash
Two men fired a gun from a car before crashing the vehicle in Bridgeport, police say.
News 12
Police: 17-year-old girl fatally shot on Eastern Parkway
The NYPD is currently investigating a shooting incident that took place on Eastern Parkway on Wednesday night, taking the life of a 17-year-old girl. Police say the girl was shot in the face and pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital. They say she was with a group of people when two...
Officials: Child approached by stranger while walking with grandmother from Elmont school
The Elmont School District says a child was approached by a stranger at Covert Avenue School while walking home last Thursday afternoon.
Police: Darien man propositioned undercover officer posing as 14-year-old girl online
Greenwich police went undercover to catch a sex predator. They say one suspect thought he was going to get sex, but instead the police were there waiting for him.
Police: 1 car stolen, cash taken from 5 other vehicles in Oceanside
Police say the most important thing is for people to lock their cars and take their keys or their fobs inside the house.
2-car crash in Putnam Valley leaves 1 dead, 3 hospitalized
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 9 p.m. on Wood Street near Meadow Crest Drive.
Police: Gun found near Wright Tech and Scalzi Park
Police say it was found Sunday night in a cardboard box on the border of the park and the school.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Smithtown family concerned by stranger caught looking into house twice
A Suffolk County family is concerned for the safety of their children and neighborhood after their security cameras caught a man looking into their home over the weekend.
Alert Center: 13-year-old boy from Brooklyn missing since Saturday
A 13-year-old boy from Brooklyn has been missing since Saturday, according to authorities.
Former Haverstraw deputy mayor pleads guilty to grand larceny
The Rockland County DA’s office says Emily Dominguez, 51, and her 56-year-old sister, Janice, admitted guilt last week.
