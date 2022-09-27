ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
iheart.com

Here's How Michael Jackson, Princess Diana Would Look Today If Still Alive

An AI-generated image of the late Princess Diana's potential appearance if she were alive today has stirred much controversy online. The Princess of Wales' image was published on Instagram as part of a collection by Turkish photographer and artist Alper Yesiltas. The image shows Diana, who would be 61 this...
pethelpful.com

Viral Videos of Disabled French Bulldog's Adorable Waddles to Music Are Irresistible

Little Rocky (@goodboyrocky1) on TikTok has a special place in our hearts — and a new video on his page shows exactly why. The poor pup is paralyzed from the waist down, but that in no way has dampened his spirits. Nor has it stopped him from getting around the house. Take for instance a recent video of Rocky, which shows the pup waddling over to his mama. His determined spirit is so infectious!
BBC

Sir Tony Robinson calls on people to adopt rescue dogs

Sir Tony Robinson has encouraged people to adopt dogs rather than buy them, as people give up their pets amid the cost of living crisis. The actor and his wife became patrons of RSPCA Derby after adopting their dog Holly Berry from the charity in 2020. The centre is currently...
iheart.com

Rapper Coolio Dead At 59

Coolio, who achieved his greatest success with the iconic 1995 hit song 'Gangsta's Paradise,' has died at the age of 59. The rapper, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was reportedly found by a friend lying on the floor of the bathroom at the friend's Los Angeles home and was pronounced dead at the scene by responding EMTs, his longtime manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed to TMZ.
Deadline

‘The Young And The Restless’ Launching Showcast For 50th Anniversary

EXCLUSIVE: To help celebrate its 50th season, The Young and the Restless is launching an audio-only showcast. It will debut Sept. 30, just as the Emmy Award-winning series kicks off its 50th season on CBS. The showcast of the sudsy drama will go live on weekdays starting at 12:30 PM PT, and can be accessed from any podcast streaming platform. The Young and the Restless will be the first and only network soap with a showcast, giving daytime fans an unprecedented method to access their beloved stories. The showcast is a modern take on the origins of soap operas on American radio...
msn.com

Cocker Spaniel's Reaction to Being Home Alone Melts Hearts

An English cocker spaniel has been caught guilt-tripping his owner prompting an outpouring of reactions from TikTok users in footage that has been viewed more than 330,000 times. In the video posted to the page @Woody_the_Englishcocker, Woody's owner, who lives in Hertfordshire, England, can be seen sitting in her car....
msn.com

Labrador's Reaction to 'Demon Dog' Fancy Dress Costume Goes Viral

Footage of the moment a dog was scared by its owner dressed as a "demon dog" has gone viral. In the TikTok video, elderly Labrador Ron is met at the door by a human on all fours in a black bear costume. Over 3 million people have watched the video,...
CatTime

New App Translates Cats’ Meows

Cats are incredibly expressive, using everything from a purr to the crook of a tail to convey desires and emotions. Many are even quite chatty. Even the most intuitive pet parents might find it hard to comprehend what their feline friend is trying to convey. A new app, MeowTalk, might help.
