Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight
Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Tried To Convince Meghan Markle To Make Amends With Thomas Markle But To No Avail
The late Queen Elizabeth II reportedly tried to convince Meghan Markle to mend her relationship with her father, Thomas Markle. However, despite the monarch's efforts, Prince Harry's wife has remained estranged from her dad.
Prince Harry’s secret gesture to Meghan Markle revealed by fellow funeral attendee
A guest at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has revealed the sweet gesture that Prince Harry did to wife Meghan Markle in order to make her feel more “comfortable” during the service. On Monday 19 September, thousands of mourners and members of the royal family attended the State’s...
D.C. Officer Beaten In Capitol Riot Loses It On TV After Courtroom Incident
Former cop Michael Fanone told CNN's Don Lemon the courtroom confrontation has "become my new reality. It's every single day of my life."
RELATED PEOPLE
Dog Bringing Teddy to Bed After Realizing Owner Forgot It Melts Hearts
A dog caught on camera bringing her owner their "comfort teddy" has TikTok users teary-eyed. Posted on September 5 by user @pdhickinbottom, in the clip Iris the dog can be seen grabbing her owner's stuffed animal off the sofa and taking it to her upstairs. "I know I'm biased but...
iheart.com
Here's How Michael Jackson, Princess Diana Would Look Today If Still Alive
An AI-generated image of the late Princess Diana's potential appearance if she were alive today has stirred much controversy online. The Princess of Wales' image was published on Instagram as part of a collection by Turkish photographer and artist Alper Yesiltas. The image shows Diana, who would be 61 this...
pethelpful.com
Viral Videos of Disabled French Bulldog's Adorable Waddles to Music Are Irresistible
Little Rocky (@goodboyrocky1) on TikTok has a special place in our hearts — and a new video on his page shows exactly why. The poor pup is paralyzed from the waist down, but that in no way has dampened his spirits. Nor has it stopped him from getting around the house. Take for instance a recent video of Rocky, which shows the pup waddling over to his mama. His determined spirit is so infectious!
Cat Doing the Moonwalk to 'Smooth Criminal' Has Internet in Hysterics
TikTok users described Seamus the Scottish fold's moves as "smoooooooth."
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Sir Tony Robinson calls on people to adopt rescue dogs
Sir Tony Robinson has encouraged people to adopt dogs rather than buy them, as people give up their pets amid the cost of living crisis. The actor and his wife became patrons of RSPCA Derby after adopting their dog Holly Berry from the charity in 2020. The centre is currently...
Good News Network
Dog Owner Shocked to Discover Her Pet is the Brother of One of The Queen’s Corgis
A dog owner recalled her shock after finding out that her beloved pet is the brother of one of the Queen’s corgi dogs. Nadia Smith got her corgi puppy, Wilbur, in February of 2021—and learned later that he had a special connection to Queen Elizabeth II. She spotted...
Sheep Becomes Part of the Pack Playing Fetch Alongside Dogs: VIDEO
Not looking to be part of the norm, a sheep becomes part of the pack while playing fetch alongside dogs in an adorable viral video. “This sheep identify as a dog,” the viral video’s owner declared on Twitter. The animal is seen running around with four dogs as someone off camera throws a ball.
iheart.com
Rapper Coolio Dead At 59
Coolio, who achieved his greatest success with the iconic 1995 hit song 'Gangsta's Paradise,' has died at the age of 59. The rapper, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was reportedly found by a friend lying on the floor of the bathroom at the friend's Los Angeles home and was pronounced dead at the scene by responding EMTs, his longtime manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed to TMZ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘The Young And The Restless’ Launching Showcast For 50th Anniversary
EXCLUSIVE: To help celebrate its 50th season, The Young and the Restless is launching an audio-only showcast. It will debut Sept. 30, just as the Emmy Award-winning series kicks off its 50th season on CBS. The showcast of the sudsy drama will go live on weekdays starting at 12:30 PM PT, and can be accessed from any podcast streaming platform. The Young and the Restless will be the first and only network soap with a showcast, giving daytime fans an unprecedented method to access their beloved stories. The showcast is a modern take on the origins of soap operas on American radio...
Dog Regretting Getting Groomed Alongside Samoyed Has Internet in Stitches
A video of a dog seemingly regretting getting groomed while alongside a Samoyed has left the internet in stitches. In a viral video that has been shared on TikTok by user gofetch a small dog was shown getting ready to be groomed alongside a Samoyed. According to the American Kennel...
msn.com
Cocker Spaniel's Reaction to Being Home Alone Melts Hearts
An English cocker spaniel has been caught guilt-tripping his owner prompting an outpouring of reactions from TikTok users in footage that has been viewed more than 330,000 times. In the video posted to the page @Woody_the_Englishcocker, Woody's owner, who lives in Hertfordshire, England, can be seen sitting in her car....
Doberman's Bizarre Bedtime Habit Delights Internet: 'Weirdest Dogs Ever'
A Doberman's unusual nighttime routine has left dog lovers baffled online. Everyone's bedtime routine is different—and it's the same for dogs. Some like a brief walk before settling in for the night, others are content with a dog treat or two. However, Katana the Doberman does things a little...
msn.com
Labrador's Reaction to 'Demon Dog' Fancy Dress Costume Goes Viral
Footage of the moment a dog was scared by its owner dressed as a "demon dog" has gone viral. In the TikTok video, elderly Labrador Ron is met at the door by a human on all fours in a black bear costume. Over 3 million people have watched the video,...
Kid Cudi Said Timothée Chalamet Agreed To Star In Netflix's "Entergalactic" Before Reading The Script
"I do understand that whether me and Timmy are friends or not, he's not about to do some s—t just because. So, it needed to be dope. And it needed to be something that made sense for him to do."
New App Translates Cats’ Meows
Cats are incredibly expressive, using everything from a purr to the crook of a tail to convey desires and emotions. Many are even quite chatty. Even the most intuitive pet parents might find it hard to comprehend what their feline friend is trying to convey. A new app, MeowTalk, might help.
Comments / 0