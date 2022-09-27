Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Ky. family sheltering in place at Disney World as Hurricane Ian passes through
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Florida is obviously a popular vacation spot, and we have heard from many people from Kentucky who either now live in Florida or are there on a family vacation. One Lexington family is riding out Hurricane Ian in Orlando. The Inman family is at Disney World...
lakercountry.com
Dive team recovers stolen vehicle from Lake Cumberland
A group of volunteer rescue divers that recently found a sunken two-decades old helicopter in Lake Cumberland has been at it again. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, earlier this week divers found a vehicle in about 40 feet of water while diving in the lake at Prudy Hill in the Ono area, approximately 250 feet from the boat ramp.
adairvoice.com
The Feese Family at Harrods Fork
7, 8, 9, 10 The Feese Family will sing at Harrods Fork Baptist Church Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10:30 a.m. CST. Sunday school will begin at 9:30 a.m. The congregation invites everyone to attend.
lakercountry.com
Ambulance Service board to hold special-called meeting Friday
The Russell County Ambulance Service Board of Directors will hold a special-called meeting Friday, September 30th at noon. The meeting will be held at the EMS building on Ferco Way in Jamestown.
wymt.com
KSP: Golden Alert issued for Pulaski County man
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Pulaski County. According to police, Claude Elmo Klebba, also known as Butch, was last seen at his home in Somerset Wednesday evening. 78-year-old Klebba is 5′9″ and 190 pounds. He has gray...
WKYT 27
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media. Jason Coulter had carefully planned what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor Casey County wedding.
WKYT 27
Boil water advisory in place for some in Berea
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A boil water advisory is in place for people in Berea. That includes Berea Municipal Utility and Southern Madison Water District Customers. Berea says overnight a piece of equipment failed, causing low water pressure to several areas. They say the advisory is a precaution. Water service...
3 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Kentucky that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are famous for serving only delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
wymt.com
Students across the globe meet outside by flagpoles to pray
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - ‘See You At The Pole’ is a global movement that has happened on the fourth Wednesday of September since 1990. On Wednesday morning, nearly 200 students from North Laurel Middle School met in front of their school by the flagpole. The students gathered together to pray for their school, community and nation.
lakercountry.com
Mary A. Campbell, 101, of Jamestown
Mary A. Campbell, 101, of Jamestown, passed away Monday, September 26th, at Russell County Hospital. Mary was born in Jamestown, KY on November 29, 1920, a daughter of the late Ollie Mae (Sims) and Henry Lawrence Guffey. She was a retired Home Economics Teacher. Mary is survived by. two daughters,...
lakercountry.com
It could cost to have an ambulance stage at a community event
Is the Russell County Ambulance Service now charging a fee for ambulances to attend events in Russell County? That is a question WJRS News has asked the past couple of days, but does not yet have a firm answer. Last weekend, the Russell County Jaycees, the largest non-profit organization in...
Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!
A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
clayconews.com
KSP Investigates Another Fatality Collision Involving UTV: This Time on East Highway 80 in Russell County, Kentucky
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that on September 26th, 2022, at approximately 5:19 P.M. CST, KSP Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on East KY 80 in Russell County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Rylie Kean, age 27 of Russell Springs,...
clayconews.com
70-year-old Kentucky man killed after driving all-terrain vehicle onto state highway
A 70-year-old Kentucky man was killed Monday night when he drove his all-terrain vehicle onto a state highway and was struck by an oncoming minivan, state troopers said. The accident happened at approximately 5:19 p.m. on Monday. Kentucky State Police Post 15 Troopers said the two-vehicle collision was on East...
lakercountry.com
Edward Lee Robertson, age 70, of Russell Springs
Edward Lee Robertson, of Russell Springs, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. He was 70 years of age. Born April 25, 1952, in Russell County, he was a son of Irene Wilson Robertson and the late Elvin Robertson. Edward was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. His time spent in the woods led his wife, Arlene, to give him the nickname “Daniel Boone”. He was a member of Pine Grove Separate Baptist Church.
lakercountry.com
Darry Dale McElroy, age 73, of Russell Springs
Darry Dale McElroy, of Russell Springs, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at his home. He was 73 years of age. Born on June 25, 1949, in Russell County, he was a son of the late Colonus Lee and Olma Foley McElroy. Darry enjoyed working. He was a former court security officer with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, and a retired employee of Fruit of the Loom with 33 years of dedicated service. Darry also worked in years past at Cudahy Cheese Company. Darry deeply loved his family and spending time with them.
lakercountry.com
Russell County reports just 24 new COVID cases this week
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 24 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, down from 37 cases a week ago. Neighboring Wayne County recorded the highest number of COVID cases in the Lake Cumberland district with 45. Neighboring Pulaski County had 37 cases, Taylor reported 25 cases,...
clayconews.com
wymt.com
Sheriff: Name of man accused of robbing Corbin bank released
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon, charged with trying to rob a bank in Corbin. Law enforcement agencies from around the area responded to the Community Trust Bank on US-25W in North Corbin after 35-year-old Shawn Fox reportedly entered the bank with a pistol walked in and demanded money. He left the scene with the cash in a red Honda Civic.
Comments / 0