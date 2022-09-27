ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, TN

LCSO: Man dead after being stabbed by roommate in Loudon County

PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. — A man is dead after being stabbed by his roommate during an altercation, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office. Around 12:06 a.m. on Thursday, a 911 call came in from a male who said he had stabbed another male at a residence in the 900 block of Old Lee Highway, LCSO said.
Authorities in Georgia investigating after body of newborn baby discovered near creek

RINGGOLD, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after the body of a newborn baby was found near a creek. According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch on Tuesday afternoon and found the baby lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.
Newborn found dead in north Georgia creek, deputies say

(CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga) — A newborn was found dead in a north Georgia creek on Tuesday afternoon, deputies say. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office says it found a “lifeless, underdeveloped” infant at the Graysville Canoe Launch, around 1 P.M. Deputies say they found the infant lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.
2 dead after possible murder-suicide in Cumberland County retirement home, CCSO says

UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Updated: 1 hour ago. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit...
Medical Examiner Testifies 15-Month-Old Girl Was Alive When She Was Shoved Into Trash Can

Tennessee prosecutors presented evidence against a mother that they say proves her toddler was not accidentally killed but intentionally murdered. A medical examiner testified Friday that 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell had been alive when she was “tightly” wrapped in a fleece blanket and shoved upside down into a trash can, where she was later discovered by investigators.
Body of newborn infant found along north Georgia creek, sheriff says

RINGGOLD, Ga. - A newborn infant was found dead by the side of a north Georgia creek on Tuesday afternoon, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says. The infant’s lifeless, underdeveloped body was found face down at the edge of the South Chickamauga Creek at the Graysville Canoe Launch. The sheriff says the umbilical cord and placenta were still attached.
Two year old drowns in Bradley County

CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County officials have updated information on a child drowning Sunday in Charleston. They say neighbors discovered the child in their pool. Officials don’t know how long the child was in the water. Both neighbors and first responders and medical professionals treated the two...
12-year-old shoots father, herself in murder pact with friend to run away to GA, sheriff says

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — A 12-year-old is accused of shooting herself and her father in an alleged murder plot she planned with her friend. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said deputies found a girl with a gunshot wound to the head lying in the street. They also found her father with a gunshot wound in the stomach inside their home.
Cumberland Co Deputies Investigating Potential Murder-Suicide

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigating a possible murder-suicide at an assisted living neighborhood. Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds Monday morning at Uplands Village. Deputies responded to an address on Main Street in Pleasant Hill around 7:30 a.m. A release shared by the office stated that the preliminary evidence points towards a murder-suicide.
Three people wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers officials are asking for the public’s help in finding three people who are believed to be in the Knoxville area. ETVCS officials are trying to find Lionel Pierson and Melanie Robertson regarding a long-term missing person case. Pierson, who also...
Man accused of re-selling opioids charged with TennCare fraud

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of re-selling pills he obtained using TennCare healthcare insurance benefits was charged with two counts of TennCare fraud Tuesday. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, arrested 58-year-old Timothy Green. Investigators said Green allegedly used TennCare benefits to pay for medical visits and the resulting prescriptions for Percocet. Then, on two separate occasions, Green sold a portion of the pills to a confidential informant.
One man killed, another injured in Ridgedale shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police are investigating the shooting of two men in the Ridgedale area Sunday night. They got a “shots fired” call around 10:15 PM to the 1100 block of South Lyerly Street. Officers found a vehicle with bullet holes in it, but no victims. Then...
