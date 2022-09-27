Read full article on original website
Will remnants of Ian impact us in Northeast Ohio? Tracking updates on the storm's path
CLEVELAND — Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 monster on Wednesday, has since been downgraded to a tropical storm as it continues to batter the state with heavy rain and damaging winds. But what's next for the storm and will any remnants of Ian...
WKYC
Hurricane Ian becomes Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a Category 4 storm as it approaches the Florida coast. 3News' Hollie Strano has the latest on Ian's path.
Flash Flood Warning in effect for parts of Lake, Ashtabula counties
CLEVELAND — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of two Northeast Ohio counties until 10:30 p.m. on Monday evening. The warning areas cover Northwestern Ashtabula County and Central Lake County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
3News Investigates: State reports reveal dozens of Northeast Ohio school buses aren't passing inspections
CLEVELAND — SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel we need to be aware of? Share it with our 3Investigates team by emailing investigate@wkyc.com. School buses are everyday vessels we trust to take our children to and from the classroom, but have you ever considered how safe those buses really are?
Former Northeast Ohioans tell 3News how Hurricane Ian is affecting their lives in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian landed on the west coast of Florida Wednesday as a cat. 4 hurricane. The storm surge has brought major flooding to coastal Florida cities like Fort Myers and Tampa, leaving devastation in its path. For one Strongsville native, now residing in Orlando, preparations have...
Updates on Hurricane Ian, why Myles Garrett is resting at home following his car crash in Medina County, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out the latest information on Hurricane Ian and its expected landfall in Florida, what the Browns are saying about...
Northeast Ohioans help out, hunker down during Hurricane Ian
CLEARWATER, Fla. — As parts of Florida feel the wrath of Hurricane Ian, Northeast Ohioans are ready to help, heading to the Sunshine State to provide support and resources where they can. Earlier this week, 3News caught up with Ohio Task Force 1, one of 28 urban search and...
Ohioans head south to help during Hurricane Ian
BEDFORD, Ohio — As lines for gas stretch through Florida streets, and some grocery stores through the Sunshine State run low on essential supplies ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall, Ohioans are loading up and heading south in order to help. Brian Harting is a lieutenant with the Bedford...
Winning Powerball lottery numbers for September 28, 2022: See the winning prizes sold in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Although nobody hit the $300 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing that was held Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, the Ohio Lottery says there are still thousands of people taking home smaller amounts of prize money. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox...
Food banks in Northeast Ohio react to President Biden's goal of ending hunger in America by 2030
CLEVELAND — President Joe Biden has set out the ambitious goal of ending hunger in the United States by the year 2030. However, food banks in Northeast Ohio say they are looking for more immediate relief. The federal government has not made changes to the country's food policy agenda...
Winning Powerball numbers from lottery drawing Monday, September 26, 2022: See all the winners in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $285 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing that was held Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, the Ohio Lottery says there are still thousands of people taking home smaller amounts of prize money. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
Hurricane Ian | Tracking the damage
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has already left behind considerable scenes of damage in Cuba, and Florida braced Wednesday for similar impacts as the storm approached landfall. reports of widespread power outages have trickled in and several areas have pulled their first responders off the roads as conditions have turned more dangerous.
Mega Millions lottery drawing for September 27, 2022: See all the winning prizes sold in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Although nobody hit the $325 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. The Ohio Lottery says there were different winning tickets sold in the state with varying prizes...
Richest 1% of Ohioans make almost as much as entire bottom half, analysis says
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Income inequality in Ohio has been growing for the past 50 years, with the 1% who make the highest wages getting 10% of the total take in 2018, according to a new analysis. Compare that to the lowest-earning 50% of Ohioans. Combined, they only made a...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Hurricane Ian evacuees: 'Don't leave your pets behind'
TAMPA, Fla. — As Floridians are evacuating ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian, the state urged them Tuesday evening to be mindful of keeping their pets safe, too. That includes even bringing them to a shelter if you need to, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor...
Health Policy Institute of Ohio argues cash bail bad for community health: Voters to make Issue 1 decision in November 8 election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Researchers with the Health Policy Institute of Ohio are raising concerns about the health impacts of cash bail. This November voters will decide on a measure that could place greater emphasis on the practice.
Court documents reveal 2 more Ohio minors who were abused left the state for abortions
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hamilton County judge has extended the temporary restraining order blocking Ohio’s Heartbeat Law, or S.B. 23. In his original ruling back in September, Judge Christian Jenkins agreed with the plaintiffs that the law, which went into effect shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, discriminates against women and that, under the law, patients will suffer irreparable harm.
Yes, University of Idaho told staff they could be fired and charged for promoting abortion, contraception
After the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Idaho outlawed abortions in most cases, apart from medical emergencies and cases of rape or incest that were reported to law enforcement. Now, about one month after the abortion ban took effect in the state, some people on Twitter...
