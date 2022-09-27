ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

#Northeast Ohio
WKYC

Northeast Ohioans help out, hunker down during Hurricane Ian

CLEARWATER, Fla. — As parts of Florida feel the wrath of Hurricane Ian, Northeast Ohioans are ready to help, heading to the Sunshine State to provide support and resources where they can. Earlier this week, 3News caught up with Ohio Task Force 1, one of 28 urban search and...
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Ohioans head south to help during Hurricane Ian

BEDFORD, Ohio — As lines for gas stretch through Florida streets, and some grocery stores through the Sunshine State run low on essential supplies ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall, Ohioans are loading up and heading south in order to help. Brian Harting is a lieutenant with the Bedford...
OHIO STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WKYC

Hurricane Ian | Tracking the damage

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has already left behind considerable scenes of damage in Cuba, and Florida braced Wednesday for similar impacts as the storm approached landfall. reports of widespread power outages have trickled in and several areas have pulled their first responders off the roads as conditions have turned more dangerous.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WKYC

Court documents reveal 2 more Ohio minors who were abused left the state for abortions

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hamilton County judge has extended the temporary restraining order blocking Ohio’s Heartbeat Law, or S.B. 23. In his original ruling back in September, Judge Christian Jenkins agreed with the plaintiffs that the law, which went into effect shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, discriminates against women and that, under the law, patients will suffer irreparable harm.
OHIO STATE

