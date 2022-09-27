Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Starr L. Mowrey, Jr.
Starr L. Mowrey, Jr., age 77, of Coldwater, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home. Funeral services for Starr Mowrey will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy with Pastor Mark Case officiating. The family will receive...
Former Hope Network Building to be new home of Child Advocacy Center
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence has found a new home for their Child Advocacy Center. It will be located across the street from their Naomi Davis Shelter House in the former Hope Network building which was shut down in the summer of 2021.
Second Everbright level donation for Children’s Museum move to Taylor Building announced
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Organizers of a crowdfunding campaign to help relocate the Children’s Museum of Branch County to the Taylor’s building in downtown Coldwater have announced a second Everbright level sponsor. Coldwater Economic Development Coordinator Audrey Tappenden told the Downtown Development Authority on Wednesday morning a...
Scheid and Porter lead Cardinals to 5-set volleyball win against Pennfield
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater took a gritty 3-2 Interstate 8 volleyball victory against Pennfield Wednesday night at the Coach Floyd Eby Gymnasium. Coldwater won the opening game 25-6, but Pennfield equalized the match with a 25-22 win in the second game. The Cardinals took the third game 25-21, but the Panthers tied the match again with a 25-23 win in the fourth game. In the deciding fifth game, Coldwater came out on top by a 15-12 score.
Man who shot Right to Life volunteer: ‘It was an accident’
The man who fired the shot that struck an anti-abortion rights canvasser in the shoulder last week called it an accident but also said the volunteer had been arguing with his wife, who supports abortion rights, and refused to leave their property.
Sister testifies against second brother on trial for Kalamazoo Township murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dramatic moments unfolded in a courtroom as a Kalamazoo County woman testified against her own brother on trial for murder. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon testified her younger brother Tikario Taylor-McMillon, 20, shot and killed a couple inside their Kalamazoo Township apartment during a 2020 home invasion. McMillon is...
Gobles man dies from injuries in M-51 crash
PAW PAW – A Gobles man died Friday Sept. 23, from injuries he received in a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday, Sept. 21, on M-51 in Paw Paw Township near Eagle Lake, according to reports from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw post. Kevin Tackett, 50, died in the hospital...
Bud’s Bar reopens in Schoolcraft
“It’s going really, really well,” said Bud’s Bar owner Tom Brady, who purchased the Schoolcraft building and business and reopened the restaurant with his wife, Shannon. “We are doing double the volume from what we expected.”. Although they opened in August with a limited menu, the...
Man bound over January Jackson murder
D'Montae Rowser has been charged with six felonies.
Juvenile lifer gets resentence for 1999 murders, arson of Battle Creek spa
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A judge wiped away the sentence of a Battle Creek man who was sent to prison for life in the 1999 rape and murder of two Battle Creek spa workers. Chavez Hall, 39, could be released as soon as 2024, according to a new sentence handed down in Calhoun County Circuit Court Wednesday. Hall has served 23 years in prison.
Dee Warner's family petitions court to declare her dead
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — Family members of Dee Warner, who has been missing from Lenawee County since April, 2021, have petitioned a court to declare her dead. Warner's daughter, Rikkell Bock, 28, of Tecumseh, has filed a petition with the Lenawee County Probate Court, asking that a jury be empaneled to consider whether Warner can be declared legally dead.
3 Women Hospitalised After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Porter Township (Porter Township, MI)
Cass County officials responded to a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township, on Friday at 2:30 p.m. According to the investigators, 45-year-old Crystal [..]
8 taken to hospital after Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County officials are investigating a crash that occurred around 2:00 p.m. Sunday in Concord Township. Deputies responded to the crash at North Concord and Warner Road after getting reports of a personal injury crash. Officials say a car that was heading west ignored a stop sign and then hit […]
Two injured in crash at U.S. 12, Union Road in Porter Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash at U.S. 12 and Union Road on Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 10:55 a.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area. According to reports, a GMC Yukon was traveling east on...
Ex-Kalamazoo nurse sentenced for fentanyl medication tampering
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A federal grand jury sentenced a former nurse at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for tampering with vials of fentanyl, according to court records. License suspended: Former Bronson nurse charged for allegedly tampering fentanyl vials. The United States District Court sentenced Alison Marshall, 46, after pleading...
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Woman, 60, found dead inside home on W. Indiana Ave. in Elkhart
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a home on Indiana Avenue. It was just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sep. 25, when an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at the home in the 500 block of West Indiana after getting call about an individual believed to be dead inside the home.
Dairy Queen operator fined for violating child labor laws at 11 locations, including Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Labor is fining an operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations, including a store in Indianapolis, for violating child labor laws. H&H Coldwater LCC, a Fort Wayne-based operator, violated working hours and time standards for 102 employees ages 14 and 15 at Dairy Queen stores at the following locations:
