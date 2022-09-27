ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

OBITUARY: Starr L. Mowrey, Jr.

Starr L. Mowrey, Jr., age 77, of Coldwater, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home. Funeral services for Starr Mowrey will be held Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy with Pastor Mark Case officiating. The family will receive...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Scheid and Porter lead Cardinals to 5-set volleyball win against Pennfield

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater took a gritty 3-2 Interstate 8 volleyball victory against Pennfield Wednesday night at the Coach Floyd Eby Gymnasium. Coldwater won the opening game 25-6, but Pennfield equalized the match with a 25-22 win in the second game. The Cardinals took the third game 25-21, but the Panthers tied the match again with a 25-23 win in the fourth game. In the deciding fifth game, Coldwater came out on top by a 15-12 score.
COLDWATER, MI
WWMTCw

Sister testifies against second brother on trial for Kalamazoo Township murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dramatic moments unfolded in a courtroom as a Kalamazoo County woman testified against her own brother on trial for murder. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon testified her younger brother Tikario Taylor-McMillon, 20, shot and killed a couple inside their Kalamazoo Township apartment during a 2020 home invasion. McMillon is...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Gobles man dies from injuries in M-51 crash

PAW PAW – A Gobles man died Friday Sept. 23, from injuries he received in a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday, Sept. 21, on M-51 in Paw Paw Township near Eagle Lake, according to reports from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw post. Kevin Tackett, 50, died in the hospital...
GOBLES, MI
southcountynews.org

Bud’s Bar reopens in Schoolcraft

“It’s going really, really well,” said Bud’s Bar owner Tom Brady, who purchased the Schoolcraft building and business and reopened the restaurant with his wife, Shannon. “We are doing double the volume from what we expected.”. Although they opened in August with a limited menu, the...
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
WWMTCw

Juvenile lifer gets resentence for 1999 murders, arson of Battle Creek spa

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A judge wiped away the sentence of a Battle Creek man who was sent to prison for life in the 1999 rape and murder of two Battle Creek spa workers. Chavez Hall, 39, could be released as soon as 2024, according to a new sentence handed down in Calhoun County Circuit Court Wednesday. Hall has served 23 years in prison.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WTOL 11

Dee Warner's family petitions court to declare her dead

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — Family members of Dee Warner, who has been missing from Lenawee County since April, 2021, have petitioned a court to declare her dead. Warner's daughter, Rikkell Bock, 28, of Tecumseh, has filed a petition with the Lenawee County Probate Court, asking that a jury be empaneled to consider whether Warner can be declared legally dead.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

8 taken to hospital after Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County officials are investigating a crash that occurred around 2:00 p.m. Sunday in Concord Township. Deputies responded to the crash at North Concord and Warner Road after getting reports of a personal injury crash. Officials say a car that was heading west ignored a stop sign and then hit […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Two injured in crash at U.S. 12, Union Road in Porter Township

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash at U.S. 12 and Union Road on Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 10:55 a.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area. According to reports, a GMC Yukon was traveling east on...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Obituaries
WWMTCw

Ex-Kalamazoo nurse sentenced for fentanyl medication tampering

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A federal grand jury sentenced a former nurse at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo for tampering with vials of fentanyl, according to court records. License suspended: Former Bronson nurse charged for allegedly tampering fentanyl vials. The United States District Court sentenced Alison Marshall, 46, after pleading...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
95.3 MNC

Woman, 60, found dead inside home on W. Indiana Ave. in Elkhart

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a home on Indiana Avenue. It was just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sep. 25, when an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at the home in the 500 block of West Indiana after getting call about an individual believed to be dead inside the home.
ELKHART, IN

