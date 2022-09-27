COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater took a gritty 3-2 Interstate 8 volleyball victory against Pennfield Wednesday night at the Coach Floyd Eby Gymnasium. Coldwater won the opening game 25-6, but Pennfield equalized the match with a 25-22 win in the second game. The Cardinals took the third game 25-21, but the Panthers tied the match again with a 25-23 win in the fourth game. In the deciding fifth game, Coldwater came out on top by a 15-12 score.

COLDWATER, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO