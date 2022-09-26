ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

Stearns County Commissioners Approve County Road 133 Realignment

SARTELL -- A recent study to consider a realignment of Stearns County Road 133 has received the county board's blessing. County Road 133 is considered a minor arterial that provides a freight and commuter connection from I-94 west of St. Joseph to Highway 10 east of Sartell. It has long been considered a vital part of completing a beltway around the St. Cloud area.
The Rich History of Clear Lake, Minnesota

Clear Lake is a town of 641 people in Sherburne County located 13 miles southeast of St. Cloud at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 24. Clear Lake is the focus of this Small Town series on WJON. I talked with longtime Clear Lake resident and author Bud Stimler and Dave McDonald and Jennifer Dierkes from McDonalds Meats.
Big Lake Native Working At Stennis Space Center

UNDATED (WJON News) - A graduate of Big Lake School is working at the U.S. Navy’s Stennis Space Center. Ensign Austin Abbott, a 2013 Big Lake High School graduate, is part of Naval Oceanography working to create forecasts and warnings for sea and air navigation. Abbott earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Minnesota in 2017 and a Master’s Degree from Old Dominion in 2021.
Target Date to Have Sartell's River Road Complete

Sartell has undergone a fair amount of road construction for the past several months. County Road 1, the River Road, has been a big Sartell and Stearns County project. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He indicated the plan is to have this segment of County Road 1 complete by November 15th and that includes the bike path, and walking path. This is phase 3 of the project. He says he and the city council have been working with the county to see what they can do to speed the process to get this roadway open as soon as possible. Fitzthum says the dry weather has helped with the construction process. He says they are trying to figure out how they could get County Road 1 open during the morning and evening rush hour time periods.
Sauk Rapids Has the Best Sidewalks in Central Minnesota

I've been living in Sauk Rapids for almost six years now and I'm just now realizing how great the sidewalks are in that town. I was taking photos of the fall colors on the Sauk Rapids bridge last week, which was my first time ever crossing that bridge on foot. I have driven over it almost every day but I didn't realize how nice it was for walking. The sidewalks are super wide making it great for biking and walking, and you don't need to worry about oncoming traffic if you have to pass someone.
New Direct Primary Care Clinic Opens in Sartell

SARTELL -- A new type of medical clinic has opened in Sartell. WELL & Company is a direct primary care clinic, meaning they don't accept health insurance. Owner/founder Saundra Lauer their model is to provide accessible, affordable and personalized healthcare. Price transparency is at the core of direct primary care....
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

