Stearns County Commissioners Approve County Road 133 Realignment
SARTELL -- A recent study to consider a realignment of Stearns County Road 133 has received the county board's blessing. County Road 133 is considered a minor arterial that provides a freight and commuter connection from I-94 west of St. Joseph to Highway 10 east of Sartell. It has long been considered a vital part of completing a beltway around the St. Cloud area.
Election 2022: Two Candidates Running for Cold Spring Mayor
COLD SPRING -- Two people are running for mayor of Cold Spring. Council member Doug Schmitz is challenging the incumbent Dave Heinen. Dave Heinen is seeking his third term as mayor. He also is a retired fire fighter and former city council member. Heinen says he would like to be...
Minnesota State Trooper Involved in a Crash With Wrong-Way Driver
RICE (WJON News) -- A Minnesota State Trooper was involved in a Highway 10 crash near Rice late Thursday night. The patrol says the trooper was responding to a wrong-way driver at around 10:45 p.m. when the crash happened. Records show the trooper was heading east with their lights and...
The Rich History of Clear Lake, Minnesota
Clear Lake is a town of 641 people in Sherburne County located 13 miles southeast of St. Cloud at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 24. Clear Lake is the focus of this Small Town series on WJON. I talked with longtime Clear Lake resident and author Bud Stimler and Dave McDonald and Jennifer Dierkes from McDonalds Meats.
Montrose Woman Dead and Two Others Hurt in Wright County Crash
WOODLAND TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Montrose woman is dead and two people from Winsted were seriously hurt in a Wright County crash Monday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of County Road 30 and County Road 110 southwest of Montrose at about 2:30 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.
State Patrol: Body of Missing Man Recovered from Lake
PEQUOT LAKES (WJON News) - The body of a man who had been reported missing has been recovered from a lake north of Brainerd. The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers responded to Highway 371 along West Twin Lake near Pequot Lakes Wednesday afternoon. A car being driven by 26-year-old Nicolas...
Car Hits Deer, Bursts Into Flames in Isanti County
ISANTI (WJON News) -- A woman was driving her car on an Isanti County road on Wednesday morning when she hit a deer. The car then burst into flames. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the driver and her dog were not hurt in the incident. The deer did not survive.
Stop Arm Cameras Coming To Becker School Busses
BECKER (WJON News) - Minnesota is pumping another $2.9 million into school bus safety. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety – Office of Traffic Safety has announced phase three of the school bus stop arm camera program. Dash cameras will now be supported thanks to a Phase 3 grant...
Election 2022: 4 Candidates Running for ROCORI School Board
COLD SPRING -- Four people are vying for three open seats on the Rocori School Board. Matt Thompson, Jennifer Bohnsack, Rebecca Leis and Kayla Nierenhausen are on the November ballot. REBECCA LEIS:. Rebecca Leis grew up in central Minnesota and move to Cold Spring five years ago. She says as...
Business in Waite Park with “Spooky” Display, left me a’MAZE’d. No Need to be Scared!
When you hear about a "spooky" maze the first place that comes to mind is probably a corn maze in a field. Maybe at a park? Guessing however you wouldn't think there would be a maze of some sorts at a grocery store. But that is exactly what I discovered yesterday when I went grocery shopping!
Big Lake Native Working At Stennis Space Center
UNDATED (WJON News) - A graduate of Big Lake School is working at the U.S. Navy’s Stennis Space Center. Ensign Austin Abbott, a 2013 Big Lake High School graduate, is part of Naval Oceanography working to create forecasts and warnings for sea and air navigation. Abbott earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Minnesota in 2017 and a Master’s Degree from Old Dominion in 2021.
Target Date to Have Sartell’s River Road Complete
Sartell has undergone a fair amount of road construction for the past several months. County Road 1, the River Road, has been a big Sartell and Stearns County project. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He indicated the plan is to have this segment of County Road 1 complete by November 15th and that includes the bike path, and walking path. This is phase 3 of the project. He says he and the city council have been working with the county to see what they can do to speed the process to get this roadway open as soon as possible. Fitzthum says the dry weather has helped with the construction process. He says they are trying to figure out how they could get County Road 1 open during the morning and evening rush hour time periods.
Sauk Rapids Has the Best Sidewalks in Central Minnesota
I've been living in Sauk Rapids for almost six years now and I'm just now realizing how great the sidewalks are in that town. I was taking photos of the fall colors on the Sauk Rapids bridge last week, which was my first time ever crossing that bridge on foot. I have driven over it almost every day but I didn't realize how nice it was for walking. The sidewalks are super wide making it great for biking and walking, and you don't need to worry about oncoming traffic if you have to pass someone.
St. Cloud Man Rescued After His Boat Capsized on Rice Lake
PAYNESVILLE -- A St. Cloud man was rescued after his boat overturned on Rice Lake Monday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says around 4:00 p.m. they responded to a call of an overturned boat with a man floating nearby on Rice Lake in Eden Township. Authorities say the caller...
New Direct Primary Care Clinic Opens in Sartell
SARTELL -- A new type of medical clinic has opened in Sartell. WELL & Company is a direct primary care clinic, meaning they don't accept health insurance. Owner/founder Saundra Lauer their model is to provide accessible, affordable and personalized healthcare. Price transparency is at the core of direct primary care....
Cute Minnesota Wonder Appears “Curiouser and Curiouser” or is It “Mad”?
Has there ever been a place you've discovered that you couldn't wait to go and experience? Yesterday, I found just that place for me. Something tells me that once I tell you of this wonder, you too will want to visit as well. There are those who will have heard...
