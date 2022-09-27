ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, PA

Temple News

September 28: TUPD partnering with social work students?

Temple’s police department is creating a partnership with the School of Social Work to allow master’s students to accompany officers on mental health calls. The Temple News’ Digital Managing Editor Fallon Roth explains more about this partnership. Studying abroad can be a great opportunity for college students...
TEMPLE, PA
Temple News

Temple to improve student safety communication

Temple University’s Vice President for Public Safety Jennifer Griffin is looking for ways for Campus Safety Services to improve their reach to students about safety on and near Main Campus. Griffin is developing a marketing and communications working group to gather student feedback, improve their communication strategies, strengthen its...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Temple to develop interfaith inclusivity center

Temple University is developing a Center for Interfaith Inclusivity to be housed in the Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, Advocacy and Leadership. Although the center won’t be a physical building, it’ll consist of programming to offer educational resources on religious identity, traditions, antisemitism, Islamophobia and other forms of religious bias. Additional programming for the center will be developed once an extern is hired and offerings should start next semester.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Students, conserve water off campus

While most Temple University students don’t worry about having clean water, they should be mindful of conserving water because water shortages will be a problem as climate change worsens. Philadelphia County declared a drought watch on Aug. 31 after a period of abnormally dry weather, prompting the Philadelphia Water...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

An education abroad is a worthwhile experience

Studying abroad can open students’ eyes to a world of new perspectives by allowing them to immerse themselves in different cultures. Temple’s study abroad program is a worthwhile experience because it empowers students to challenge their way of thinking, develop independence and build universal skills. However, participating in these programs can be difficult because of expensive fees some students can’t afford, as the Temple Rome, Japan and Spain study abroad programs each cost roughly $20,000 without financial aid at minimum.
TEMPLE, PA
Temple News

Here are some ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Philadelphia

From on-campus events at Temple University to parades and dance performances in Philadelphia, there are several ways you can honor Hispanic Heritage Month. Hispanic Heritage Month was first introduced by Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968 and lasts from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The month-long holiday aims to recognize the contributions of Hispanic Americans as well as celebrate the history, culture, traditions and achievements of Americans whose ancestors originate from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Temple student DJs at local bars and clubs in Philadelphia

For his college essay, Arjun Patel wrote about the euphoric feeling of people dancing and singing to his music when he would DJ an event with his uncle. “It’s a euphoric feeling knowing that you are the reason the crowd is enjoying and having a good time,” Patel said. “You have so much responsibility to make every person enjoy themselves and the moment you can see everyone dancing is a surreal feeling. That’s how I know I’m doing my job right.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Philadelphians gather to sell their home goods and vintage items

The Phila Flea Markets hosts flea markets every weekend. The event was hosted at Eastern State Penitentiary and is the largest flea market in Center City and travels to different neighborhoods every weekend. People gathered in Fairmount on Sept. 10 to sell vintage items or get rid of stuff that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Majewski looks to write his own comeback story

Senior Temple Men’s Soccer midfielder Santiago Majewski never suffered a serious injury before arriving at Temple in 2018. Yet during the past two seasons, Majewski has suffered significant tears to both of his ACLs, preventing him from playing the game he loves. “I knew it right away, as soon...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Question marks remain as Owls enter AAC play

Temple Football (2-2, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) delivered its first shutout since Nov. 2016 in a 28-0 win against the FBS Independent University of Massachusetts (1-3). Although the scoreboard showed a dominant result, Temple’s play on the field was far from perfect. Temple’s quarterbacks have been under duress all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Breakout freshman shows promise for Owl’s future

Since arriving at Temple, Men’s Soccer freshman midfielder Draven Barnett has established himself as a pivotal player for the Owls. Barnett leads the team in minutes played with 645 and has only been substituted out of a game once in eight starts. Barnett, who has a versatile skillset, hasn’t...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

