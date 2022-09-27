Read full article on original website
Body-worn cameras to be tested by the Redding Police Department
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — According to Redding City Manager Barry Tippin, body cameras could be headed to the Redding Police Department (RPD). At a past city council meeting, Redding Police Chief Bill Schueller stated it could cost upwards of $750,000 between the equipment and staffing. He said, at the time, the money could come from the city's general fund.
Redding local cited after burning during burn suspension period
REDDING, Calif. — A local was cited for burning lumber and debris during a burn suspension period on Wednesday night. CAL FIRE officials said their firefighters were dispatched to a reported house fire on Frazier Road in east Redding just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday night. Locals reported seeing a black column of smoke coming from the property.
UPDATE: Man arrested after DUI crash into Redding Veterinary Clinic
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 29, 1:33 AM:. The Redding Police Department says they arrested the driver responsible for crashing into Redding Veterinary Clinic late Wednesday night. Police say Jacob Ksiazek, 25, was traveling on Westside Road at a high rate of speed. He was unable to navigate the...
RPD teams with CHP to conduct high visibility traffic enforcement Monday morning
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Department Traffic Unit (RPD) partnered with California Highway Patrol (CHP) Redding on Monday to conduct high visibility traffic enforcement. RPD and CHP visited the high commute areas in the City of Redding such as Hilltop Drive, Cypress Avenue, State Route 44, and the Downtown...
Fall is statistically more dangerous for fires, CAL FIRE says not to let your guard down
REDDING, Calif. — The end of September also marks the start of fall. CAL FIRE says fire season isn’t really a season anymore, it’s something they and the public need to be aware of year-round. While fall has officially started, statistically the most devastating and deadly fires...
Crews respond early-morning house fire in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Department responded to a house on fire early Thursday morning. Around 6 a.m. RFD was on the scene on Whaley Road at Whaley Court for a one-story home that suffered major fire damage. Smoke could be seen throughout the neighborhood. It was not...
Large fentanyl and firearms bust in Redding after investigation
REDDING, Calif. — Michael Myers was arrested in Redding on Wednesday night. No, not that Michael Myers. However, you'll be glad this Myers is off the streets all the same. The Redding man was arrested with large amounts of fentanyl, numerous firearms and "an inordinate amount of brass knuckles," following an investigation into narcotic sales throughout the city.
Multi-million dollar bridge repair project starts along I-5 next week
REDDING, Calif. — A $7.3 million dollar Caltrans project is beginning next week to improve Northstate bridges. 13 bridges in Shasta and Tehama Counties will be receiving maintenance starting Monday, October 3. The bridges receiving maintenance include:. Smith Road Overcrossing (Interstate 5, Shasta County) Twin View Boulevard Undercrossing (Interstate...
Woman arrested for DUI following early morning crash in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after police say she was driving under the influence and ran a red light causing a crash. According to Redding police, officers were called to the intersection of Cypress Avenue and Churn Creek Road just after 6 a.m. for a crash.
Red Bluff woman arrested for using employer credit cards to shop on Amazon
REDDING, Calif. — A Red Bluff woman was arrested outside her home Friday after Shasta County Sheriff's Deputies say she was found to be embezzling from her employer. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), Jessica Andromeda McCoy, 48, was working as a bookkeeper when it was discovered she was using an employer's credit card to make personal purchases.
Shasta County man sentenced to death, dies of natural causes in state prison
SHASTA CO., Calif — According to the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR), a Shasta County man sentenced to death in 1995 has died of natural causes while on death row at San Quentin State Prison. According to CDCR, Thomas Lenart was pronounced dead on SEPT. 23, 2022,...
Downtown Redding parking struggles: businesses grow frustrated as city readies for changes
REDDING, Ca. — As downtown Redding continues to see development, businesses in the area are growing frustrated with a lack of parking. This issue has caused the city of Redding to evaluate and modernize the area. But parking frustrations have reached a boiling point for some. One long-time downtown...
Man arrested for arson due to fire started at Anderson Walmart
ANDERSON, Calif. — Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire on SEPT. 25 in the wooded area near the Anderson Walmart. This fire was contained quickly, and further investigation led to the arrest of a Washington man for arson. The fire located on Rhonda Road in Anderson was reported...
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
Latino community sees higher rates of depression, Tehama County works to fight stigma
RED BLUFF, Calif. — September is the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and Suicide Prevention Month. Tehama County Behavioral Health Services is making sure everyone knows there is help available. According to a study by the CDC, 40% of Hispanic adults reported having depression and close to 23% reported...
Fatality confirmed in Redding house fire on Tuesday
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 27, 5:07 PM: The Redding Fire Department released additional details surrounding Tuesday's fatal house fire. Fire officials said a person died in a house fire in southeast Redding on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD), firefighters responded to a...
Pets rescued from house fire in Redding Monday morning
REDDING, Calif. — Several pets were rescued from a house fire in Redding Monday morning. Officials with Cal Fire and the Redding Police Department responded to the structure fire. The fire was reported at Bear Mountain Road and Fernie Way just before 8 a.m. Officials at the scene said...
Possible vegetation fire behind Walmart in Anderson
Anderson, CA — There are reports of a possible vegetation fire that broke out in Anderson near the Walmart Supercenter Sunday night around 8:35 pm. Cal Fire, Anderson Police, and other agencies are responding to the scene. The fire's cause and the vegetation's size have yet to be confirmed....
UPDATE: Small fire sparks up on Eureka Way in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE: 9/26 6:37 p.m. Forward progress on this fire has almost reached a complete stop, with CAL FIRE and Redding Fire at the scene. The fire is consisted of many smoldering spot fires on a steep incline. Retardant and water drops have been deployed. The fire...
Redding citizen task force responds to claims of voter intimidation
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — On Monday, we told you about the Shasta County Clerk's Office issuing a news release about possible voter intimidation and people being questioned about their voter registration status. At Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, Margaret Cantrell said she's a member of a citizens task force...
