foxnebraska.com
The search continues for the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska
MINDEN, NEB. — The countdown is on as the competition to name the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska continues. “When you’re sending something to another planet and you’re trying to make scientific readings you want to make sure there isn’t dust from earth contaminating the readings on the Rover, " said Brett Miller, marketing manager for Royal Engineered Composites in Minden.
Farming Today with KRVN: September 28, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at your agriculture headlines. - $500 Million Available to Increase Innovative American-Made Fertilizer Production.
NU regents to decide on alcohol sales at basketball games
LINCOLN, Neb—The University of Nebraska could certainly see a boost in revenue from the sale of spirits at sporting events. The nonprofit group Project Extra Mile said there's risk that vastly outweighs the reward though. "Based on what I've seen that's on the agenda for this Friday, nothing allays...
TJ Davis named MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week
KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska-Kearney quarterback TJ Davis has been tabbed as the MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week. The 2021 Harlon Hill runner-up rushed for 191 yards with three rushing touchdowns and threw for 134 yards and a score as the No. 25 Lopers earned its second all-time home win over Central Missouri.
