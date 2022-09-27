ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

The search continues for the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska

MINDEN, NEB. — The countdown is on as the competition to name the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska continues. “When you’re sending something to another planet and you’re trying to make scientific readings you want to make sure there isn’t dust from earth contaminating the readings on the Rover, " said Brett Miller, marketing manager for Royal Engineered Composites in Minden.
NEBRASKA STATE
NU regents to decide on alcohol sales at basketball games

LINCOLN, Neb—The University of Nebraska could certainly see a boost in revenue from the sale of spirits at sporting events. The nonprofit group Project Extra Mile said there's risk that vastly outweighs the reward though. "Based on what I've seen that's on the agenda for this Friday, nothing allays...
LINCOLN, NE
TJ Davis named MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week

KEARNEY, Neb. — Nebraska-Kearney quarterback TJ Davis has been tabbed as the MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week. The 2021 Harlon Hill runner-up rushed for 191 yards with three rushing touchdowns and threw for 134 yards and a score as the No. 25 Lopers earned its second all-time home win over Central Missouri.
KEARNEY, NE

