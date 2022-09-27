Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Destruction across Florida, hurricane landfall expected in South Carolina on Friday
Track the path of Tropical Storm Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Hurricane Ian updates: Category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida, path to track into NC mountains
Nearly 2 million customers in Florida are without power as Hurricane Ian, now a Category 2 storm, marches steadily across the state.
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Hurricane Ian – live update: Florida cities under water, many stranded and 1.3m without power in monster storm
Hurricane Ian has roared ashore in southwest Florida, making landfall at 3.05pm (local time) on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with winds of 155mph.Public officials urged residents who had failed to heed evacuation orders in vulnerable, low-lying areas to shelter in place as forecasters warned of “unsurvivable” storm surges of up to 18 feet in places. Destructive waves slammed into the southwest coast from Englewood to Bonita Beach including Charlotte Harbor, near the town of Punta Gorda, north of Fort Myers. As Ian plods across Florida in the next 24 hours, it is expected to drop 12...
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Florida woman who has weathered 'dozens of hurricanes' shares her best tips to prep for Hurricane Ian, from what coverage to follow to why you should always watch your neighbors
A Floridian who has lived through 'dozens of hurricanes' has shared her best advice for preparing for Hurricane Ian as it barrels toward the Gulf Coast, prompting mandatory evacuations for more than 300,000 people in Tampa Bay. Jenn Hoskins, 43, from Lake Monroe, took to TikTok over the weekend to...
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall
On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
Live updates: Hurricane Ian headed toward Florida, Tampa Bay
Floridians woke up Monday to Hurricane Ian, a storm that is expected to quickly strengthen to a major hurricane as it bears down on the state. The National Hurricane Center on Monday morning placed Tampa Bay under a hurricane watch and a storm surge watch. Tampa Bay remained firmly in the storm’s forecast cone, though forecasters said there was still a great deal of uncertainty about Ian’s path.
Reporter spots 2 kids playing in Hurricane Ian storm surge
While millions of people are under mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders, some are actually heading to the coast to catch a glimpse of the approaching Category 4 hurricane.
Florida officials identify evacuation zones as Hurricane Ian approaches
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida emergency management officials told residents to be prepared to evacuate their homes as tropical storm, now Hurricane Ian, approached. WFLA's Trevor Sochocki reports.Sept. 26, 2022.
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
Hurricane Ian forecast to strike west Florida earlier and harder as track moves south
This article tracking Hurricane Ian is available for free as a public service to all readers.
Ian likely won’t head to South Florida but could make an impact. Here’s how — and why
Good news for South Floridians: Hurricane Ian is not forecast to travel directly over the region. However, there’s also troublesome developments: the system may still make its presence known.
WATCH: Onlookers in Key West Film Giant Waves as Hurricane Ian Approaches
Hurricane Ian is rapidly heading towards Florida, and the effects are already crazy. Onlookers filmed giant waves in Key West as the storm approaches. The video, shared on Instagram, shows huge waves crashing against the ground, with water everywhere. The caption reads: “STORM CHASERS: Onlookers in Key West, Florida, capture monstrous waves as Hurricane Ian heads toward coast. Link in bio.”
