Temple News
September 28: TUPD partnering with social work students?
Temple’s police department is creating a partnership with the School of Social Work to allow master’s students to accompany officers on mental health calls. The Temple News’ Digital Managing Editor Fallon Roth explains more about this partnership. Studying abroad can be a great opportunity for college students...
Temple News
Temple police, social work students to partner on mental health calls
Temple University’s Police Department and the College of Public Health and School of Social Work are developing a partnership between officers and Master of Social Work students to respond to mental health calls in TUPD’s patrol zone. Jennifer Ibrahim, interim dean of CPH and SSW, aims to have...
Temple News
Use campus safety resources
On Sept. 23, Jennifer Griffin, Temple University’s Vice President for Public Safety, released a statement emphasizing a list of resources for students following shootings on 13th Street near Jefferson and 17th and Oxford Streets. During the shooting, a bullet hit Temple’s 1300 Residence Hall. No students were harmed in...
Temple News
Temple to improve student safety communication
Temple University’s Vice President for Public Safety Jennifer Griffin is looking for ways for Campus Safety Services to improve their reach to students about safety on and near Main Campus. Griffin is developing a marketing and communications working group to gather student feedback, improve their communication strategies, strengthen its...
thedp.com
73 Penn faculty sign letter opposing University efforts to discipline Convocation protestors
Seventy-three Penn faculty members signed a letter in opposition to the University's disciplinary action in response to students' alleged involvement in disrupting Convocation, protesting the eviction of University City Townhomes residents. The letter, from “deeply concerned” faculty members, was sent to University administrators on Friday, detailing their support of student...
Temple News
An education abroad is a worthwhile experience
Studying abroad can open students’ eyes to a world of new perspectives by allowing them to immerse themselves in different cultures. Temple’s study abroad program is a worthwhile experience because it empowers students to challenge their way of thinking, develop independence and build universal skills. However, participating in these programs can be difficult because of expensive fees some students can’t afford, as the Temple Rome, Japan and Spain study abroad programs each cost roughly $20,000 without financial aid at minimum.
penncapital-star.com
Already a community pillar, Philly American Legion post looks to its next century of service
PHILADELPHIA — Melvin James has a dream that he’d like to see fulfilled. As the commander of American Legion William P. Roche Post 21 in Southwest Philadelphia, James can see a revitalized headquarters welcoming area residents. “We’ve got some big plans for this place and it’s coming soon,”...
Temple News
Students, conserve water off campus
While most Temple University students don’t worry about having clean water, they should be mindful of conserving water because water shortages will be a problem as climate change worsens. Philadelphia County declared a drought watch on Aug. 31 after a period of abnormally dry weather, prompting the Philadelphia Water...
police1.com
Philly mayor signs executive order banning firearms from all recreation areas
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order Tuesday banning guns and deadly weapons from the city's indoor and outdoor recreation spaces including parks, basketball courts and pools. The order is the latest attempt by Philadelphia officials to regulate guns inside city limits, something made difficult by...
philasun.com
Statement from Philadelphia NAACP President CATHERINE HICKS on Roxborough HS shooting
The headline reads “5 TEEN FOOTBALL PLAYERS SHOT AFTER AMBUSH NEAR ROXBOROUGH HIGH SCHOOL IN PHILADELPHIA; 1 DEAD”. Same headline different victims, our sons and daughters are in trouble Philadelphia! We tell our children to go school, get involved, join activities and yet they still aren’t safe. Yesterday’s...
Temple News
Photographer donates photos to Temple Libraries
During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Joseph Labolito, a senior photographer at Temple University and lifelong Philadelphia resident, began an 18-month project of organizing, chronicling and preparing more than 1,000 photographs to donate to the Special Collection Research Center, a depository center of Temple Libraries in the Charles Library that preserves archival materials.
fox29.com
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner defends his policies, says he will not resign
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner joined "Good Day Philadelphia" to discuss the violence plaguging the city and impeachment efforts against him. Krasner doubled down on his policies and says resigning is not on his mind.
Word of Delaware County Hospital Closing Triggers Reactions
Angela Neopolitano, president of the Delaware County Nurses Association, in a May protest outside DCMH. Employees of Delaware County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) are receiving their layoff notices as the hospital prepares to close in two months, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. Crozer Health CEO Anthony Esposito said...
Mayor Jim Kenney signs executive order banning guns from Philadelphia park facilities
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is raising the stakes to fight Philadelphia's gun violence. Tuesday morning, he signed an executive order banning guns at city rec buildings and parks. This order comes one day after Tiffany Fletcher's funeral. She was shot in the crossfire outside a West Philly rec center and died. On Tuesday, Mayor Jim Kenney joined other city leaders at City Hall to sign an executive order meant to combat gun violence."We will not tolerate the endangerment of children and families while they are in our treasured community spaces," Kenney said. The order bans guns...
Retrial for Philadelphia Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson set to begin this week
Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson returns to federal court this week to be retried on bribery charges. During the lawmaker’s first trial earlier this year, a judge declared a mistrial, setting up a second proceeding that again threatens to end Johnson’s political career and send the 48-year-old to prison.
Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police union endorses Mehmet Oz
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Police Union endorsed Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate on Monday. The announcement was made Monday morning at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5. Oz joined the group for the announcement.FOP President John McNesby said, "People in Philadelphia are going through an unprecedented crime wave." He said Oz stands for safer streets.
Temple News
College helped me form healthy habits with ADHD
I was a junior in high school when I was diagnosed with ADHD. I struggled paying attention in school, during conversations with my peers and had hyperactive tendencies and forgetfulness. I wished I was diagnosed sooner because I constantly struggled to find the motivation to complete everyday tasks but knowing...
Washington Examiner
In Philadelphia, the majority of hate crime victims were white people
In 2018, Joseph Messina walked outside his house and saw a racial slur spray-painted on his South Philadelphia home. "SNITCHIN A** DIE CRACKER" was what the hate-filled message read. He was 12 years old at the time. It’s the kind of horrifying situation that you never forget. It’s also the kind of situation that has come to dominate hate crimes in Philadelphia. Despite little, if any, media coverage, data show Messina was part of the racial group most victimized by hate crimes in Philadelphia: white people.
Former Philly US Rep. ‘Ozzie’ Myers sentenced to jail for election fraud
Former Pennsylvania U.S. Rep. Michael “Ozzie” Myers was sent directly to jail from his sentencing hearing in federal court Tuesday afternoon. Myers admitted in June to paying two South Philadelphia election officials to add votes for candidates.
csengineermag.com
Upscale Philadelphia high-rise now open
PHILADELPHIA—The Harman Group, now IMEG, is proud to announce the opening of Arthaus, 301 S. Broad St., Philadelphia. The exquisite, 47-story, 400,000 square-foot residential tower fits seamlessly into the atmosphere of upscale art, culture, and entertainment along the Avenue of the Arts. The luxury high-rise includes 107 condominiums, curated amenities, ground floor retail, and above-ground parking for 151 cars. A grand opening celebration was held Sept. 20.
