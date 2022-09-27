Read full article on original website
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
SkySports
Trent Alexander-Arnold's England omission by Gareth Southgate risks wasting a world-class talent
England have some good players but not many who could be deemed world-class in their role. Trent Alexander-Arnold falls into that category having been an integral part of a Liverpool team that has won every trophy that could be won in the past four years. Alas, he has found winning...
Jaap Stam defends Lisandro Martinez over claims the 5ft 9in Manchester United defender is 'too small' as the ex-Red Devil hails his 'quality on the ball' and communication - insisting 'big players make mistakes too'
Jaap Stam has rubbished claims Lisandro Martinez is 'too short' to succeed in the Premier League for Manchester United. Martinez - who joined United from Ajax in a £55million deal during the summer window - is 5ft 9in and has come under fire this season. Pundits accused the 24-year-old...
BBC
West Brom women change shorts colour to navy because of period concerns
West Bromwich Albion women will wear navy shorts with their home kit because of concerns about having to wear white while on their periods. They will wear navy for the rest of the 2022-23 season and beyond following discussions with their players. Wearing white can be a cause of anxiety...
BBC
Premier League experienced most injuries in European football last season, new research says
The Premier League suffered the most injuries to players across the top five leagues in European football last season, new data shows. Of 1,231 injuries to Premier League players, Chelsea were the club hit by the most, with 97, the research says. English clubs also suffered the greatest financial loss...
BBC
Christ Tshiunza: Exeter's young Wales forward starting to show true form - Rob Baxter
Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter says Christ Tshiunza is starting to show the form they know the young Welsh forward is capable of. The 20-year-old has started all three of Exeter's Premiership matches this season - his first starts in the league - and scored the late winner against Harlequins on Sunday.
Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back
Manchester United could be set to hold talks with Napoli in January over the possibility of signing centre back Kim Min-Jae.
SkySports
Richarlison: Tottenham forward racially abused with banana as Brazil beat Tunisia in Paris friendly
FIFA has opened an investigation after Tottenham forward Richarlison had a banana thrown at him as he was racially abused during Brazil's friendly win over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday. The incident occurred as the former Everton striker ran towards the corner flag to celebrate scoring his side's second goal...
FIFA・
Yardbarker
Jamie Carragher says it’s “too late” for Manchester United star to save his career
Jamie Carragher has claimed that it’s too late for Harry Maguire to salvage his Manchester United career. Maguire is going through what is undoubtedly the most difficult spell of his Manchester United career. On the pitch, Maguire is struggling and has found himself sitting on the substitute’s bench for the majority of the season.
Cristiano Ronaldo was open to mega £210m transfer from Man Utd to Saudi Arabia with deal only failing over transfer ban
CRISTIANO Ronaldo was open to a £210million transfer to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal before the deal fell through, it has been claimed. The club's president Fahad ben Nafel claims the move only collapsed due to the side having a transfer ban and it was not the player rejecting the move.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Sports Team drummer and Man Utd fan Al Greenwood for this weekend's games
Are games between local rivals really harder to predict? Chris Sutton will find out this weekend, with derbies taking place in north London, Manchester and the east Midlands. BBC Sport's football expert Sutton said: "I made my mind up that I am going to pick a side to win each time - I don't want to be accused of sitting on the fence.
SkySports
World Cup: England squad for Qatar voted by Sky Sports writers | Harry Maguire out of XI, Jude Bellingham starts
Which players should make the 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar and who's first on the plane?. Following the conclusion of England's dismal Nations League campaign, the composition of England's World Cup squad is bound to be the dominant talking point through the next month before Gareth Southgate names his provisional selection on October 20.
SkySports
Pakistan beat England by six runs to take series lead | Moeen scores half-century in losing run chase
After putting Pakistan into bat, England took regular wickets as they dismissed the hosts for 145 in 19 overs with Mark Wood claiming 3-20. In response, Pakistan's bowlers also took frequent wickets as they managed to squeeze England's batters and limit the tourists to 139-7, with debutant Aamir Jamal bowling a brilliant final over.
SkySports
Scotland squad named for World Cup play-off against Austria as Christy Grimshaw and Kirtsy Hanson return
Pedro Martinez Losa has named his 25-strong Scotland Women squad to take on Austria in the World Cup play-offs with Christy Grimshaw and Kirsty Hanson returning. Scotland rounded off their qualification campaign with a six-goal victory in the Faroe Islands earlier this week having already secured a play-off spot and will now face the Austrians on October 6 at Hampden Park.
UEFA・
fourfourtwo.com
'He wanted to sell me': Former Tottenham boss makes sensational Daniel Levy claim
Former Tottenham (opens in new tab) head coach Andre Villas-Boas has claimed that chairman Daniel Levy was keen to offload him to PSG (opens in new tab) in 2013. The Portuguese took over at White Hart Lane in July 2012, having been sacked by Chelsea (opens in new tab) five months previously. He ultimately left Spurs in December 2013, but it seems that efforts were made to part ways sooner.
Everton defender Nathan Patterson facing over a month out after injury with Scotland
Everton right-back Nathan Patterson faces up to five weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury, the Premier League club have confirmed.The 20-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during Scotland’s Nations League win over Ukraine at Hampden Park last Wednesday.Patterson was injured in a challenge with Ruslan Malinovskyi during the first half of the contest.A statement from the club read: “Everton defender Nathan Patterson is expected to be out for around four to five weeks with an ankle injury.“Following a consultation with a specialist in London, Patterson will now undergo treatment under the care of Everton’s medical team at...
SkySports
Euro 2024 play-off berth, pot two in main qualifying draw - What Nations League promotion actually means for Scotland
Scotland finished top of Nations League Group B1 with a goalless draw against Ukraine in Krakow on Tuesday night. Despite being depleted, Steve Clarke's side secured promotion to League A by producing a gritty performance against the side which extinguished their hopes of reaching this winter's World Cup in Qatar.
SkySports
Four arrests made as masked Germany fans attack England supporters at pub ahead of Nations League fixture
Four arrests have been made after masked Germany 'fans' attacked England supporters at a pub ahead of Monday's Nations League fixture at Wembley, police have confirmed. Around 100 men approached a pub near the stadium two hours before kick-off and started to assault customers, the Metropolitan Police said. At least...
SkySports
Why Watford's decision to sack Rob Edwards after 10 Championship games cannot be defended
The managerial churn at Vicarage Road is more than just the same old Watford - who once had justification for changing their head coach as regularly as their kits. There were still a few eyebrows raised, but not many, when Watford dispensed with Rob Edwards, their 17th manager in 10 years under Gino Pozzo's ownership, on Monday morning.
Scotland hold Ukraine to goalless draw to win Nations League group
Stricken Scotland dug deep into their reserves in more ways than one for a goalless draw against Ukraine to win their Nations League group and gain promotion to League A.Steve Clarke’s side, depleted by injuries and suspension, needed only a point to finish top of Group B1 and they had to ride their luck at times before celebrating a massive result in the Cracovia Stadium.Ukraine, beaten 3-0 at Hampden Park last week, missed two great chances in particular in the goalless first half and keeper Craig Gordon looked in unbeatable form.Scotland finished two points clear of Oleksandr Petrakov’s side at the...
