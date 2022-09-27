ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jaap Stam defends Lisandro Martinez over claims the 5ft 9in Manchester United defender is 'too small' as the ex-Red Devil hails his 'quality on the ball' and communication - insisting 'big players make mistakes too'

Jaap Stam has rubbished claims Lisandro Martinez is 'too short' to succeed in the Premier League for Manchester United. Martinez - who joined United from Ajax in a £55million deal during the summer window - is 5ft 9in and has come under fire this season. Pundits accused the 24-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Brom women change shorts colour to navy because of period concerns

West Bromwich Albion women will wear navy shorts with their home kit because of concerns about having to wear white while on their periods. They will wear navy for the rest of the 2022-23 season and beyond following discussions with their players. Wearing white can be a cause of anxiety...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky Sports#Scottish Premiership#Spfl#Football Clubs#The Scottish Women#2029#Sky Additionally#The Swpl League Cup#Celtic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Sports Team drummer and Man Utd fan Al Greenwood for this weekend's games

Are games between local rivals really harder to predict? Chris Sutton will find out this weekend, with derbies taking place in north London, Manchester and the east Midlands. BBC Sport's football expert Sutton said: "I made my mind up that I am going to pick a side to win each time - I don't want to be accused of sitting on the fence.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

World Cup: England squad for Qatar voted by Sky Sports writers | Harry Maguire out of XI, Jude Bellingham starts

Which players should make the 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar and who's first on the plane?. Following the conclusion of England's dismal Nations League campaign, the composition of England's World Cup squad is bound to be the dominant talking point through the next month before Gareth Southgate names his provisional selection on October 20.
WORLD
SkySports

Scotland squad named for World Cup play-off against Austria as Christy Grimshaw and Kirtsy Hanson return

Pedro Martinez Losa has named his 25-strong Scotland Women squad to take on Austria in the World Cup play-offs with Christy Grimshaw and Kirsty Hanson returning. Scotland rounded off their qualification campaign with a six-goal victory in the Faroe Islands earlier this week having already secured a play-off spot and will now face the Austrians on October 6 at Hampden Park.
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

'He wanted to sell me': Former Tottenham boss makes sensational Daniel Levy claim

Former Tottenham (opens in new tab) head coach Andre Villas-Boas has claimed that chairman Daniel Levy was keen to offload him to PSG (opens in new tab) in 2013. The Portuguese took over at White Hart Lane in July 2012, having been sacked by Chelsea (opens in new tab) five months previously. He ultimately left Spurs in December 2013, but it seems that efforts were made to part ways sooner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton defender Nathan Patterson facing over a month out after injury with Scotland

Everton right-back Nathan Patterson faces up to five weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury, the Premier League club have confirmed.The 20-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during Scotland’s Nations League win over Ukraine at Hampden Park last Wednesday.Patterson was injured in a challenge with Ruslan Malinovskyi during the first half of the contest.A statement from the club read: “Everton defender Nathan Patterson is expected to be out for around four to five weeks with an ankle injury.“Following a consultation with a specialist in London, Patterson will now undergo treatment under the care of Everton’s medical team at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scotland hold Ukraine to goalless draw to win Nations League group

Stricken Scotland dug deep into their reserves in more ways than one for a goalless draw against Ukraine to win their Nations League group and gain promotion to League A.Steve Clarke’s side, depleted by injuries and suspension, needed only a point to finish top of Group B1 and they had to ride their luck at times before celebrating a massive result in the Cracovia Stadium.Ukraine, beaten 3-0 at Hampden Park last week, missed two great chances in particular in the goalless first half and keeper Craig Gordon looked in unbeatable form.Scotland finished two points clear of Oleksandr Petrakov’s side at the...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy