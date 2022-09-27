A space sustainability proposal co-created by a UT researcher was selected by NASA on Sept. 13 to help spread sustainability efforts to the stars. Moriba Jah, associate professor of aerospace engineering and engineering mechanics, contributed to the proposal, called “Adaptive Space Governance and Decision-Support using Source-Sink Evolutionary Environmental Models.” Jah worked alongside Richard Linares and Danielle Wood, associate and assistant aeronautics and astronautics professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and their proposal is one of three research plans from university-based teams selected, according to the NASA press release.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO