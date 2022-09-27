Read full article on original website
Penn State Great Valley Remembers the Life of Data Analytics Professor Partha Mukherjee
Partha Mukherjee, assistant professor of data analytics at Penn State Great Valley, died on Aug. 22. Mukherjee became a valuable member of the Great Valley faculty in August 2018, two years after earning his doctorate in information science from the School of Information Science and Technology at Penn State. He taught courses in data analytics, artificial intelligence and data mining, and was heavily involved in the Great Valley campus’ Big Data Lab.
DeSales University to Hold MBA Information Session in Oct.
DeSales MBA will be holding virtual information sessions in October:. All sessions are held via Zoom. Join in to learn about the multiple start dates, the MBA concentrations, and the new MS-Business Analytics program. Hear about the certificate options, and one-credit course offerings. Thinking about it? Get started in January.
Prospective Art & Design Students Can Gain Hands-on Experience of the Major at Harcum College
Harcum College is offering the opportunity for prospective Art & Design students to view its program firsthand. Prospective Art & Design majors are invited to take part in a Harcum College preview of its coursework in an in-depth, personal way. The school’s Oct. 22 “Art & Design Experience” is a morning of hands-on workshops featuring current Harcum College Art & Design majors.
IBM Teams With 20 Historically Black Colleges and Universities to Address Cybersecurity Talent Shortage
During the National HBCU Week Conference convened by the U.S. Department of Education and the White House, IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced its collaboration with 20 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to help them establish Cybersecurity Leadership Centers. With 500,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs in the U.S., the need for expertise...
WCU Awarded for Diversity Efforts Third Year in a Row
West Chester University wins the HEED award for third year in a row. For the third year in a row, West Chester holds the 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. INSIGHT is the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. 103 colleges and universities across the U.S. and Canada were selected.
NASA funds UT professor’s space sustainability proposal
A space sustainability proposal co-created by a UT researcher was selected by NASA on Sept. 13 to help spread sustainability efforts to the stars. Moriba Jah, associate professor of aerospace engineering and engineering mechanics, contributed to the proposal, called “Adaptive Space Governance and Decision-Support using Source-Sink Evolutionary Environmental Models.” Jah worked alongside Richard Linares and Danielle Wood, associate and assistant aeronautics and astronautics professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and their proposal is one of three research plans from university-based teams selected, according to the NASA press release.
Widening participation in STEM requires an attitude change
Students rule themselves out of, or in to, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) disciplines, based on stereotyped views of what makes a typical student, a new study has found. New research from the University of Reading has found a social hierarchy in STEM, as well as narrow but differing...
Winning Again! FEELM Max Awarded the Golden Leaf Award for "Most Promising Innovation"
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- FEELM, the flagship atomization technology platform belonging to SMOORE - the world’s largest vape manufacturer, has won the Golden Leaf Award for “Most Promising Innovation” at the 2022 Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (GTNF) in Washington, DC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005491/en/ GTNF event site (Photo: Business Wire)
IBM to establish Cybersecurity Leadership Centers at 20 HBCUs to address skills gap
IBM has announced a new partnership with 20 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to address the cybersecurity skills gap by setting up Cybersecurity Leadership Centers. According to a recent study by IBM, organizations that don’t have sufficient security teams experience $550,000 more in costs related to data breaches compared...
Graduate school and beyond: graduate degrees make students more appealing to employers
Graduate students have found themselves with more employment opportunities than in prior years. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. As the percentage of people earning bachelor’s degrees increases, furthering one’s education to remain competitive in the job market has become more important.
DOD awards $11M for Purdue-led microelectronics effort
The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded an additional $11 million for a microelectronics workforce development program led by Purdue University. The funding will allow for a five-year extension of the Scalable Asymmetric Lifecycle Engagement (SCALE) initiative, a public-private-academic partnership of 17 universities and 34 partners within the defense industry and government.
