The Chester County History Center has a packed calendar of events in October that are sure to inform, fascinate, and spook participants:. How to Research Military Records and Uncover their Genealogical Treasures & Stories. Saturday, Oct. 1 at 9 AM. Discover the who, what, where, when, why and how of...
Seven Chester County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2023 Best Public High Schools in Pennsylvania list, Niche performed an analysis of key statistics from data provided by the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews written by students and parents. The metrics used include SAT and ACT scores, college readiness, graduation scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings.
Conservation leaders and elected officials at ChesLen Preserve. Members of the local land conservation community gathered with elected officials at ChesLen Preserve earlier this week to celebrate successfully championing $640 million in new investments in conservation, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The funds are a part of...
Six Delaware County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. All schools on the top 50 list received an A+ or an A grade for their overall score. Ranking the highest among the six Delaware County...
Campbell's headquarters in Camden, New Jersey.Image via Campbell Soup Co. Along with seven other billionaires, Coatesville resident Mary Alice Dorrance Malone is one of the wealthiest in the Philadelphia area who made the Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
A large tract of land along Pennsylvania's southern border in Chester County has become one of three new state parks unveiled Tuesday by officials with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The $45 million investment marks the first expansion of the state's 121-park system since 2004. The tentatively-named Big...
12 Montgomery County high schools have been recognized by Niche for academic excellence. Twelve Montgomery County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2023 Best Public High Schools in Pennsylvania...
Get to know the history of the nation’s first — and second smallest — state. Take the history buffs in your family to Delaware to learn all about the charming First State — the first to ratify the Constitution of the United States on December 7, 1787.
PECO, Pennsylvania’s largest electric and natural gas utility, is making a multimillion-dollar investment in Chester County to modernize and harden the electric grid to prevent customer outages this year. Over the longer term, PECO plans ... Read More » The post PECO invests millions to strengthen grid in Chester County, Pa. appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Data from the Pennsylvania Lottery suggests that Delaware and Chester counties are two of the unluckiest counties in the state, writes Sara Satullo for the Easton Express-Times. With multimillion-dollar payouts, everyone dreams of winning the lottery, and each year the Pennsylvania Lottery publishes a list of the lucky winners by...
The Big Elk Creek pictured in a section of the White Clay Creek Preserve near Landenberg. Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced three new state parks for Pennsylvania at a cost of $45 million, including Big Elk Creek in southern Chester County, writes Frank Kummer for the Philadelphia Inquirer. “This is...
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - After a long road, Better on the Bone Butcher and Deli in Pottstown officially opened on Tuesday. The moment almost never happened for owners Dottie and Mark Spillane. "This was big step for us from where we came from," Mark said. The couple overcame homelessness and put...
Discover Lancaster's Coffee Trail is a serving of caffeine with a stir of small-business support and participant rewards. Pennsylvania’s food-and-drink profile has yielded numerous ways to experience it: ale trails, apple trails, even a pickle-centric trail. With this popularity in mind, Discover Lancaster has brewed up its own version: a new coffee trail.
The impact of the work-from-home shift, efforts to bring in more residents, and public safety accomplishments and challenges were addressed by Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki Wednesday at the New Castle County Chamber of Commerce Policy Makers Luncheon. Purzycki said the city is still calculating how much the shift to working...
Mid Penn Bank has received approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to open a financial center at 480 Norristown Road in Blue Bell, Pa. Mid Penn currently operates three financial centers and an administrative center that serve Southeastern Pennsylvania.
- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
KENNETT SQUARE – Berger Rental Communities, a full-service real estate company, broke ground on September 27th to commemorate the start of construction of Kennett Square Apartments. Kennett Square Apartments will be Berger’s 12th apartment community within Chester County. Located at 600 W State Street in Kennett Square, PA, the community is within walking distance to the historic downtown, where residents can access various local businesses to shop and dine in Kennett Square.
Pick from the large bounty of pumpkins at Colonial Gardens in Phoenixville. There are plenty of ways you can welcome in the spirit of spooky season, and luckily there’s an abundance of fall activities in Chester County for you and your family, writes Michelle Reese for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
And it's literally across the street from the local police station. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Philadelphia Police Department now says that the teens caught on video ransacking a Wawa store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
If you could pick any suburb in Pennsylvania to live in, where would you move to? Would you stay right here in Delaware County?. According to 247wallst.com, the best suburb in Pennsylvania is actually in Delaware County’s own back yard. The publication named Swarthmore Borough, population 6,304, as the...
